3 Nail Colours and Designs Our Editors Won't Be Wearing This Autumn
As fashion and beauty editors, those of us on the Who What Wear UK team see many trends come and go each season. We're glued to the fashion trends that dominate the runways as much as we are the beauty trends that take off on TikTok—it's our job, after all, to know what the next big thing is.
But, if there is one topic of conversation that really gets our group chat going, it's discussing outdated trends—specifically when it comes to our nails. Don't get us wrong, we enjoy trying the latest nail trends as much as we enjoy wearing the timeless nail colours that stand the test of time, but, every trend eventually feels a bit tired after a little while.
So, what outdated autumn trends are we a bit bored of for autumn 2024? I posed the question to our team of editors, and they had lots to say. Scroll ahead for the outdated autumn trends we're passing on this season, and the nail trends we're asking for instead when we head to the salon.
Outdated Autumn Nail Trends
1. Tortoiseshell Nails
Ok, we really don't like to admit this one, as tortoiseshell nails are a work of art in themselves. But, while they had us totally obsessed a couple of years ago and even had a bit of a resurgence earlier this year, they feel a bit dated now, and I've been seeing less of them around now. Google searches are down -35%, so it seems they are on their way out again. However, if you want to try some nail art this season, we recommend you ask for these aura nails below.
What We're Wearing Instead: Aura Nails
If you to scratch your nail art itch, try aura nails—which are sure to get you some aura points with your nail tech. Created using an airbrush technique, this trend features a gradient between two different hues in the middle of the nail. Go for complementary or clashing colours, or keep it tonal with light and dark gradients of the same hue. They're guaranteed to bring great vibes to your manicure. They're up 137% in Google searches right now, so we think this trend is set to take off for autumn.
This trend is surprisingly easy to do at home with regular nail polish too. Simply apply one shade in the middle of the sponge and another on the outer, then dab onto the nail for a seamless gradient.
Once you've applied the polish with a sponge, apply a good top coat for a glossy finish. Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat genuinely keeps my manicure chip-free for over a week.
If you can't make it to the salon, these press-ons are the easiest way to get try the aura nails trend.
2. Burgundy Nails
Say it ain't so. It may be a timeless nail colour, but we're getting a bit bored of burgundy nails—as classy as they are. Senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans agrees. "Unpopular opinion: burgundy! I just feel chocolate brown and cherry red are trending so much right now," she says. "Why wouldn't you go for those instead?" While we're not shunning the shade forever, there are other dark nail colours that feel a bit more modern for this autumn.
What We're Wearing Instead: Brown Nails
Brown is firmly back on the autumn nail trends agenda for 2024—I can't go on TikTok, Instagram or Pinterest without seeing them right now. And the data backs it up. Searches for brown nails are up over 5,000%, so we're tipping it to be the nail colour for this autumn. If you're bored of burgundy too, then brown fits the brief as a dark autumn nail colour, but feels a little cooler and more modern for this year. Whether you opt for milk chocolate or deep cacao, there's a hue to suit everyone. We particularly love this shade on short, squoval nails.
One of the most stylish cool-toned brown-grey polishes around.
3. Matte Nails
"Matte polish gives me the ick," says social media editor, Megan Storey. And I have to agree. I don't think we're ready for matte nails to make a comeback any time soon after they dominated much of the 2010s, and I'm personally not a fan of the way it feels on my nails either—does it make anyone else shudder? However, I wouldn't be surprised if this did make another comeback in a couple of years time. But for now, we're favouring glossy, chrome finishes instead.
What We're Wearing Instead: Dark Chrome Nails
If you do want to experiment with different finishes, then chrome powder is a good way to go for a glass-like finish. For autumn, we're steering away from the milky and pink glazed looks we saw over summer and instead, we're welcoming in darker hues like brown paired with chrome powder. I love how expensive-looking these nails are.
Three of the chicest brown tones I've seen this autumn. The third shade looking very similar to chrome.
This magically turns any regular polish into a chrome look with a glassy finish.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
Selena Gomez Just Cosigned Fall's Trendiest New Manicure—Meet Coffee Chrome
We're obsessed.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Top Manicurists Say These Bridesmaid Nail Designs Are the Epitome of Elegance
You may be surprised.
By Maya Thomas
-
Nail Artists Say This Type of Manicure Lasts Longer—Here's How to Do It at Home
It's so easy to do yourself.
By Shawna Hudson
-
23 Luxe Nail Polishes to Buy When Your Vibe Says "Chanel" But Your Budget Says "Nope"
This is how I shop designer without breaking the bank.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
According to Nail Experts (and Kylie Jenner), This Will Be Fall's Most Fashion-Forward Manicure
Watch this space.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Nail Trends Come and Go, But Experts Say This Design Always Looks Chic
Classy and timeless.
By Jamie Schneider
-
These 10 Elegant Nail Designs Are Perfect for Any Wedding Guest
A celebrity nail artist weighs in.
By Shawna Hudson
-
The Classiest Manicures Always Have This Simple Element (I Asked the Pros)
It's universally flattering.
By Jamie Schneider