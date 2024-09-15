3 Nail Colours and Designs Our Editors Won't Be Wearing This Autumn

As fashion and beauty editors, those of us on the Who What Wear UK team see many trends come and go each season. We're glued to the fashion trends that dominate the runways as much as we are the beauty trends that take off on TikTok—it's our job, after all, to know what the next big thing is.



But, if there is one topic of conversation that really gets our group chat going, it's discussing outdated trends—specifically when it comes to our nails. Don't get us wrong, we enjoy trying the latest nail trends as much as we enjoy wearing the timeless nail colours that stand the test of time, but, every trend eventually feels a bit tired after a little while.



So, what outdated autumn trends are we a bit bored of for autumn 2024? I posed the question to our team of editors, and they had lots to say. Scroll ahead for the outdated autumn trends we're passing on this season, and the nail trends we're asking for instead when we head to the salon.

1. Tortoiseshell Nails

Ok, we really don't like to admit this one, as tortoiseshell nails are a work of art in themselves. But, while they had us totally obsessed a couple of years ago and even had a bit of a resurgence earlier this year, they feel a bit dated now, and I've been seeing less of them around now. Google searches are down -35%, so it seems they are on their way out again. However, if you want to try some nail art this season, we recommend you ask for these aura nails below.

What We're Wearing Instead: Aura Nails

If you to scratch your nail art itch, try aura nails—which are sure to get you some aura points with your nail tech. Created using an airbrush technique, this trend features a gradient between two different hues in the middle of the nail. Go for complementary or clashing colours, or keep it tonal with light and dark gradients of the same hue. They're guaranteed to bring great vibes to your manicure. They're up 137% in Google searches right now, so we think this trend is set to take off for autumn.

Guegine Nail Sponges for Ombre £6 SHOP NOW This trend is surprisingly easy to do at home with regular nail polish too. Simply apply one shade in the middle of the sponge and another on the outer, then dab onto the nail for a seamless gradient.

essie Nail Topcoat Gel Couture £11 SHOP NOW Once you've applied the polish with a sponge, apply a good top coat for a glossy finish. Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat genuinely keeps my manicure chip-free for over a week.

Etsy Dark Aura Nails - Custom Press On Nails £12 SHOP NOW If you can't make it to the salon, these press-ons are the easiest way to get try the aura nails trend.

2. Burgundy Nails

Say it ain't so. It may be a timeless nail colour, but we're getting a bit bored of burgundy nails—as classy as they are. Senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content, Rebecca Rhys-Evans agrees. "Unpopular opinion: burgundy! I just feel chocolate brown and cherry red are trending so much right now," she says. "Why wouldn't you go for those instead?" While we're not shunning the shade forever, there are other dark nail colours that feel a bit more modern for this autumn.

What We're Wearing Instead: Brown Nails

Brown is firmly back on the autumn nail trends agenda for 2024—I can't go on TikTok, Instagram or Pinterest without seeing them right now. And the data backs it up. Searches for brown nails are up over 5,000%, so we're tipping it to be the nail colour for this autumn. If you're bored of burgundy too, then brown fits the brief as a dark autumn nail colour, but feels a little cooler and more modern for this year. Whether you opt for milk chocolate or deep cacao, there's a hue to suit everyone. We particularly love this shade on short, squoval nails.

essie Nail Polish in Odd Squad £9 SHOP NOW This is such a deep, dark brown.

OPI Nail Lacquer in You Don't Know Jacques! £16 SHOP NOW One of the most stylish cool-toned brown-grey polishes around.

H&M Nail Polish in Pudding Cup £4 SHOP NOW Want something lighter? This is a dreamy milk chocolate shade.

3. Matte Nails

"Matte polish gives me the ick," says social media editor, Megan Storey. And I have to agree. I don't think we're ready for matte nails to make a comeback any time soon after they dominated much of the 2010s, and I'm personally not a fan of the way it feels on my nails either—does it make anyone else shudder? However, I wouldn't be surprised if this did make another comeback in a couple of years time. But for now, we're favouring glossy, chrome finishes instead.

What We're Wearing Instead: Dark Chrome Nails

If you do want to experiment with different finishes, then chrome powder is a good way to go for a glass-like finish. For autumn, we're steering away from the milky and pink glazed looks we saw over summer and instead, we're welcoming in darker hues like brown paired with chrome powder. I love how expensive-looking these nails are.

etsy Press-On Glazed Donut Nails SHOP NOW How pretty are these brown chrome press-on nails?

Nails Inc Runway Ready 3-Piece Nail Polish Set £18 SHOP NOW Three of the chicest brown tones I've seen this autumn. The third shade looking very similar to chrome.