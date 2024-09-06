Trust Me, Everyone Will Be Wearing Theses Dark Nail Colours this Autumn

If the thought of autumn feels far too early for you right now, feel free to bookmark this story for later in the month. After all, September can (sometimes) end up being an unexpected extension of summer, so there's still plenty of time to indulge in bright and light summer shades. But for those of you who are more than ready to lean into cosy autumn vibes, you've come to the right place.

Whether we like it or not, autumn really is almost upon us, and brings with it the opportunity to switch up everything from our wardrobes and skincare routines to our hairstyles and nail colours.

It will come as no surprise that when it comes to manicures and pedicures , much like pastels for spring, dark nail colours remain a popular choice for autumn every year.

If the colder temperatures and darker evenings are inspiring you to opt for some deeper hues, scroll down for our ultimate list of dark autumn nail colours. From classic burgundy to trending espresso brown, you'll find everything you need to take you right through to winter.

1. Burgundy

Come autumn, we're always a fan of a burgundy nail. Whether painted all over or own as a French tip or accent nail, the rich brown-toned red continues its reign as the ultimate dark autumn nail colour every year.

Get the look:

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer Grateful £17 SHOP NOW Burgundy is such a popular autumn nail colour that almost every brand has its own version. I particularly love Nailberry's warm-toned option for a truly autumnal take.

2. Black

Of course, a black nail works all year round, but this classic shade definitely comes into its own in the autumn. It's a failsafe colour which works well for all skin tones and with any outfit choice.

Get the look:

essie Nail Polish - 88 Licorice £9 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a true jet black with a high-shine glossy finish, Essie Licorice always does the trick.

3. Espresso Brown

From a fashion perspective, brown is particularly on trend this autumn, so why not lean into it with a matching mani? The neutral shade works well with outfits of any colour—in fact, it's impossible to regret.

Get the look:

nails inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish £8 SHOP NOW With its pigmented formula and high-shine finish, this true brown looks just like melted chocolate.

4. Dark Green

Another shade to really lean into this autumn is a dark forest green—it adds a hint of colour but without feeling too bright or bold. Indeed, even those who prefer neutral shades will be pleasantly surprised by this one.

Get the look:

essie Nail Varnish 399 Off Tropic £9 SHOP NOW Don't break the bank if it's your first time experimenting with a different nail colour. Essie's polish offerings are affordable, but also high quality. Expect shine and a long-lasting formula.

5. Navy Blue

Navy blue is a neutral, right? Another 'goes with everything' top-tier autumn nail colour, which works well for all skin tones and also looks exceptionally good when used for a French tip.

Get the look:

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour Fugueuse 127 £29 SHOP NOW With its glossy finish and deep, almost-black blue hue, this nail artist-approved polish is the perfect pick for autumn.

6. Deep Purple

When you think of autumn nail colours, a deep purple is probably the first that springs to mind. It's a classic colour choice to opt for as the weather starts to cool down.

Get the look: