This Is the It-Girl Nail Trend Every Miu Miu Fan Will Wear

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Miu Miu has a knack for turning unexpected staples into It-girl must-haves. From micro miniskirts to coquette ballet flats to oval eyeglasses to "weird" sneaker mules (and I could go on!), the Italian brand keeps churning out viral hit after hit. As my coworker Eliza Huber once wrote , "Miuccia Prada knows what the girls want, often before they even know it."

It seems the girls want eccentric looks, as displayed by the fall/winter 2025 runway. Think bullet cone bras, large brooches, fuzzy stoles, and cap hats—plus a coat of dazzling glitter nail polish. Green! Pink! Holographic! Glitter nails are back for 2025—though the Miu Miu customer would argue they'd never left.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Glitter nails have a rap for being a bit extra—great for a festive mani during the holidays but a tad too flashy for everyday wear. It's certainly not the most obvious choice for a demure, minimal mani. But I suspect that's exactly why lead nail artist Mei Kawajiri chose this "loud" polish to complement the equally extravagant collection.

"These are the kinds of outfits you can spot from miles away; the kind that people wear when they want to announce themselves without saying a word," senior fashion and social editor Tara Gonzalez says in our runway review . The clothes are bold, vibrant, and overaccessorized; with this in mind, an anti-quiet luxury manicure just makes sense.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Glitter nails are also quite playful and youthful, both traits Miu Miu amplifies with the many accessories. (Let's not forget that polish choices can totally enhance an outfit, just like a shiny brooch or long, chandelier earrings.) “We were interested in playing with different notions of femininity and exaggerating that feminine side of you," stylist Lotta Volkova told System Magazine at the show.

The brand is also well-known for creating a sense of wonder and girlhood, which I suspect is why models' nails were kept short and natural—no extra-long talons here. The look reminds me of the glitter nails I fashioned as a kid: electric, opaque, and so much fun. I can't wait to channel this energy once again with an elevated, fashion-forward edge, so below, find the lacquers I (plus fellow Miu Miu fans) will be stockpiling before fall.

Shop the Trend

