I'm Over Being Bored of My Nails—These Are the Manicures I'm Itching to Try This Month

March is finally here. Yep, the mornings are brighter, the evenings are longer and the new season is on its way. I feel like I've been waiting forever for this month to start, and now that it's in full swing, I'm excited to prep for spring and beyond. The sunnier days have definitely got me in the mood to switch over my wardrobe and get out my colourful clothes, and I've even been thinking about treating myself to a trip to the salon to try out a new nail trend this month. The question is, what design shall I go for? We've already rounded up the biggest March nail colours, but there are so many different designs to choose from.

I definitely want to try something a little more fun, but I can't seem to decide between nail art, a colourful French tip or a bold new hue. Luckily for me, I recently spoke to nail expert and brand founder, Leighton Denny MBE, and he shared so many good March nail trend recommendations with me. Of course, it was only right that I shared his suggestions with you, so below I've rounded up some of the trendiest nail designs to try this month. Whether you want to stick to a more minimal design or try something a little bit louder, there is bound to be a nail trend to tickle your fancy. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

5 of the Biggest Nail Trends to Try This March, According to an Expert

1. Stripped Lavender

"I recently spoke about milky nails, but this March, there’s also a fresh twist on lavender nails—introducing ‘stripped lavender', says Denny. "This is a more translucent, lighter take on the traditional lavender, offering a softer, romantic vibe that feels perfect for spring. Think of it as a delicate, airy hue that gives your nails just a whisper of colour—ideal for those who love a minimalist aesthetic with a touch of charm.”

Although the subtle lavender shade is undeniably chic, if you want to make more of a statement with your manicure, you can also opt for a true pastel purple this March.

Get the Look:

Leighton Denny High Performance Nail Polish in Whatever £13 SHOP NOW This subtle lavender hue is so stunning.

Nailberry Lavender Fields £17 SHOP NOW I love this bold pastel shade.

2. Hot Hues

In contrast to the above, Denny says that bold colours will also be popular this March. "We know soft pastels are making their usual spring comeback, but for those who love to make a statement, this season is all about hot hues" he explains. "From fiery reds to electric pinks, these bold, vibrant colours infuse your nails with personality. Hot hues are the perfect way to embrace the season's fresh energy while standing out from the crowd."

This is the kind of manicure that is bound to turn heads.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue £9 SHOP NOW A flaming hot red nail polish from Essie.

Leighton Denny High Performance Nail Polish in Plush Pink £12 SHOP NOW It's giving Barbie in the best way.

3. Pearlescent Pastels

Pearlescent nails are trending right now, and according to Denny, they are going nowhere this March. "Spring is the perfect excuse to bring out the pearls and add that iridescent shimmer to your nails," he says. "This season, they’re stepping up with a combination of soft milky tones and metallic-like shine, creating a sophisticated yet playful vibe. Keep it simple with a milky base and a gleaming metallic top coat, or go for a swirled shimmer effect for something extra."

Whether you like something subtle and chic or prefer a fun pop of colour, there are so many ways to wear this trend this month.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc. Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment £9 SHOP NOW You can wear this polish on its own or layer over your favourite shade.

Essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy £9 SHOP NOW Another striking option from Essie.

4. Candy Chrome

"Mimicking the glossy, wet-look finish of glazed skin, [the candy chrome] nail trend offers a chic, minimalistic look that’s perfect for any occasion," explains Denny. "It’s neutral, effortlessly stylish, and surprisingly easy to achieve—even at home. If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the time."

I personally love adding a hint of colour to my chrome nails for spring and summer, and this soft pink is calling my name.

Get the Look:

Leighton Denny Nail Illuminator Blush Brightening Nail Polish & Base Coat £14 SHOP NOW "For the perfect candy chrome look, reach for my Nail Illuminator Blush," says Denny. "This 2-in-1 blush nude polish and brightening treatment gives your nails a soft, luminous pink finish with that subtle, glossy sheen."

Chanel Le Vernis in Songe D'Été 181 £29 SHOP NOW This delicate pink polish from Chanel features a shiny finish that gives a chrome-like effect.

5. Picante Provocative

"As a lot of us are stepping out of post-winter hibernation, we want bring out that fiery side that’s been locked away for all those months," says Denny. "Think of 'Picante Provocative' as your nail equivalent of a spicy margarita—bold, warm, and bursting with energy."

According to Denny, March will be all about embracing that juicy, vibrant red heat. "It's an intense, lively shade that perfectly captures the essence of those long-awaited warmer days and the fresh energy of spring. Perfect for when you're feeling a little daring and ready to spice things up."

Get the Look:

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Sizzling Hot £11 SHOP NOW A statement shade.