Here at Who What Wear HQ, we recently made a discovery—the chicest women don’t just opt for a summer pedicure, they keep their toes in check year-round. Why? Well, a great pedicure isn’t just for showing off during sandal season. It’s also the simplest way to feel instantly put together, no matter the weather. So, even if your toes happen to be hidden behind ballet flats or boots, booking that pedi appointment can provide a much-needed dopamine boost on grey, dreary days.
What this means, however, is that it pays to have an arsenal of trending pedicure shades ready and waiting for each appointment. One way to make this happen is to tap into each season's most popular colours and head to the salon with your inspo pics accordingly. On the other hand, if, like me, you err on the low-maintenance side when it comes to your beauty routine, I’ve discovered that timeless colours, which you can wear year-round without fear of looking out of sync with the season, are the way to go.
In light of this, I’ve always gravitated towards the classic pink pedicure or ice-white toes, as the mood takes me—until recently, that is. I’ve now discovered what I think may be the chicest, most timeless, yet still fun pedicure colour yet. If you thought a lilac pedicure was just for spring, allow me to prove you wrong.
What’s So Good About the Lilac Pedicure Trend?
Rather than being solely suited to the warmer months, I firmly believe a lilac pedicure is a chic choice year-round. Offering a cooler take on the pink pedicure, the lilac pedicure actually offers a fresher reimagining of a look we know and love. It’s soft and wearable thanks to its muted palette, yet unexpected at the same time.
And, it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so. “Lilac is that perfect in-between shade—soft yet confident, playful yet polished,” explained Daisy Kalnina, founder and CEO of The Gel Bottle Inc, when I questioned her on the lilac pedicures' popularity. “It’s timeless because it flatters every skin tone and feels fresh year-round. I love the shade Fresco from TGB, as it really embodies this balance, making it a modern classic for pedicures.”
Yet, while The Gel Bottle’s Fresco is a great choice for salon visits, it’s not the only option for a chic lilac pedicure. The great thing about this look is that it’s not a one-shade-fits-all trend. Instead, you can easily adapt the look to suit your tastes and style. Think punchy purple tones for colour lovers or milky lilac shades for minimalist nail fans.
So, to help you choose the right hue, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite lilac pedicure inspiration, as well as the best polishes to recreate the looks at home. Keep scrolling to see more…
The Best Lilac Pedicure Inspiration
1. Lilac Haze
This classic pastel hue shows how chic a lilac pedicure can be.
2. Fresh Lavender
I told you lilac is a great year-round pedicure shade, and this soft tone is a great example.
3. Lightest Lilac
If you don’t want to stray too far from a classic white pedi, try an ultra-light lilac tone.
4. Palma Violet
On the other hand, for something a little stronger, a darker lilac shade will look great too.
5. Pedi Care
Remember to keep your cuticles oiled to ensure your pedi lasts as long as possible.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.