Nail Experts Have Confirmed It—These 7 Manicure Trends Will Be Big News This Month

If you like to keep up with all the latest nail trends, then you've come to the right place. Here at Who What Wear UK, we are always chatting to nail experts to get the inside scoop on what manicures we can expect to see everywhere for the seasons ahead. From nail art trends to popular nail colours and more, we've got plenty of guides for you to look at before your next salon appointment.

As we've just entered a new month, I thought it was time to speak to the experts and see what February nail trends will be taking over in the next week or two. So, I reached out to Ami Streets, session nail technician and expert at predicting the latest manicure looks.

Below, Streets shared her top February recommendations with me, and there are so many good nail trends to choose from. Whether you are looking for a super-colourful nail look, new nail art ideas or something subtle and chic. you are bound to find your perfect manicure below. While you're here, don't forget to check out our guide to the best Valentine's Day nail ideas too. It is the season of love after all...

The 7 Biggest February Nail Trends

1. Colours of the Wild

First up, Streets tells me that "colours of the wild" will be huge this February. "A colour palette inspired by the precious natural world will be popular [this month]," she says. "From earthy brown tones to exotic bright blues, there’s something for everyone."

I'm personally obsessed with this forest green shade, and think it perfectly fits the "colours of the wild" theme this Feb.

Shop the Trend:

Nails Inc. Caught in the Nude Nail Polish in Hawaii Beach £8 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous brown nail polish.

H&M Nail Polish in Witching Hour £4 £2 SHOP NOW I'm adding this forest green nail polish to my basket ASAP.

2. Clean Girl Aesthetic 2.0

The "clean girl" nail trend was everywhere last year, but according to Streets, this trend will be even more popular this February. "[Trends such as] bubble and soap nails are all iterations of a beautifully simplistic and super groomed high-shine manicure in a soft shade," she tells me. "This look provides a versatile, timeless colour choice for those that prefer a subtle mani or pedi colour."

As someone who tends to shy away from bolder nail colours, I will definitely be giving this trend a go.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW How stunning?

OPI Nail Lacquer White Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £16 £12 SHOP NOW The ultimate "clean girl" nail polish shade.

3. Artistic Nail Art

In contrast to the above, nail art is having a big moment this February. However, it doesn't have to be super bold and colourful. Instead, why not take a more artistic approach? "Ombré styles and even marbling inspired by natural events such as sunrise skies or the ocean work really well interpreted into nail art looks and are so fitting with the trending colours for 2025," says Streets.

My choice would be this sunset-inspired ombré nail design. I love that it makes a statement while still looking super chic.

Shop the Trend:

Kure Bazaar Pop Nail Colour £16 SHOP NOW The perfect sunset orange shade.

Mylee Double Ended Sponge Applicator £7 SHOP NOW Using a nail sponge to apply your polish to the tip of the nail is a great way to get an ombré effect.

4. Strawberry Milk Nails

Searches for "strawberry milk nails" have increased since Zendaya rocked a milky pink manicure at the Golden Globes, and according to Streets, this will be a huge trend this February. "A strawberry milk manicure in a subtle sheer pink looks super chic on any nail length, short or long," she tells me. "The neutral colour looks clean and polished, and works perfectly as an understated shade that complements any look."

I think this might just be my manicure of choice this February, as it's perfect for Valentine's Day and beyond.

Shop the Trend:

Kure Bazaar Rose Milk Nail Colour £16 SHOP NOW So pretty.

Nailberry Elegance Oxygenated Nail Lacquer £17 SHOP NOW Another great option from Nailberry.

5. Iridescent Shimmer

Want to have some fun with your manicure this February? Well, it's time to add some shimmer. "This beautiful, light-reflecting pearlescent effect works just as well as a bold statement as it does a more subtle nail art look," says Streets. "To update the trend for 2025, ensure you’re using a super-fine iridescent product and choose from blush tones, sheer pinks or pretty pastels."

Sheer, shimmery shades are such a chic way of doing the trend this season.

Shop the Trend:

Essie Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy £9 SHOP NOW This nail polish looks so eye-catching.

Nails Inc Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment £9 SHOP NOW Apply this on top of your favourite nail polish for a shimmery effect.

6. Almond Nail Shapes

Forget about nail polish for a minute, as according to Streets, this month is all about almond nails. "This elegant nail shape will still be huge this season as we continue to embrace more natural forms and enhancements," she says. "Almond looks great on both shorter or longer lengths and gives an effortlessly polished appearance."

Pair your almond nails with a milky-white manicure and you've got yourself a match made in heaven.

Shop the Trend:

Tweezerman Glass Nail File £8 SHOP NOW Keep your nail shape looking as neat as possible with this glass nail file from Tweezerman.

L'Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil £16 SHOP NOW Keep your manicure looking even more polished with a nourishing cuticle oil.

7. Abstract Embellishment

Last but by no means least, another nail art trend set to be big this month is abstract embellishments. "Overly complex designs will be substituted for abstract but clean artwork to embrace more minimalistic styles," says Streets. "While embellishments will still be super popular, these will also be toned down in favour of more refined adornments such as pearls and smaller crystals."

If you're new to nail art, this cute, dainty trend is definitely one to try this month.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Natural Nail Strengthener £18 SHOP NOW This nail art could weaken your nails, so keep them feeling healthy with this OPI nail strengthener.