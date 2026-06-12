Like It or Not, This Is the Pedicure That Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Summer

When it comes to summer pedicure trends, you can't go wrong with pastel shades or bright red nail polish. A simple white hue is also a chic choice and goes with everything in your wardrobe. However, a trend I've noticed growing in popularity over the past few years is a classic French tip. It's a minimal, understated and stylish choice that fashion people can't get enough of. But this summer, it seems we're welcoming what I like to call the French pedi's sophisticated older sister. Of course, I'm referring to the soft French pedicure.
This look was already a popular manicure choice, but like it or not, it's making its way to our toes this season. Whilst some might be against the subtle design (let's face it, maximalist nails are also making a comeback this month), I'm a big fan of the quiet luxury aesthetic.
As the name suggests, rather than a bright white tip, a soft French pedicure uses a creamier hue to create a slightly diffused finish. The result is a barely-there pedicure that looks soft yet polished. I've rounded up some of my favourite soft French pedicure ideas below, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
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Soft French Pedicure Inspiration
This was the first time I spotted the trend on the Instagram account of expert nail artistMilly Mason. So chic, no?
Another sophisticated example of how put together a soft French pedicure can look.
If creamy hues aren't your thing, why not opt for a soft butter yellow? Such a summery alternative to white.