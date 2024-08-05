According to an Expert, These Pedicure Colours Will Be in Demand This August

Can you believe that it's already August? I don't know where this summer is going. After months of cloudy, rainy weather, it seems that August is set to bring some much-needed sunshine, so I'm determined to make the most of my summer wardrobe before September rolls around. That's right, it's time to get out those sandals and summer dresses that have been sitting in your wardrobe for months on end.

Before I bring my sandals out of hibernation, I'm treating myself to a pedicure. I'm ashamed to admit that I've had the same nail polish on my toes for quite a while now, so they are definitely in need of some TLC. However, as we transition into a new month, I find myself stuck on what nail polish colour to go for. Therefore, I reached out to Lynn Mason, in-house expert at multi-award winning Swiss nailcare brand, Mavala, to find out what pedicure colours will be trending this August.

Whether you like classic shades or a pop of colour, Mason has included something for everyone, and I already know the exact colour I will be asking for during my next visit to the salon. So, if you're also treating yourself to a pedicure for the warmer weather, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...

5 August Pedicure Colours, as Chosen by an Expert

1. Creamy Whites

"White has always been a popular choice for toes, as it gives a clean finish," explains Mason. "For 2024, stark white shades are being swapped for creamier, softer colours." Mason tells me that these creamy white shades give the same chic finish as white nails but with a warmer feel.

Shop the trend:

Dior Vernis Nail Polish, 108 Muguet £29 SHOP NOW A gorgeous option from Dior.

Nailberry L'oxygene Nail Lacquer Almond £17 SHOP NOW I love this shade name.

OPI Coconuts Over OPI Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW So chic.

2. Matcha Green

"Green is having a moment," says Mason. "With Blank Street's viral matcha drink all over our feeds, it's easily the colour of the year." This is such a fun, pastel shade for those of you who like a pop of colour on your toes.

Shop the trend:

Mavala Green Zen Nail Colour £6 SHOP NOW The perfect matcha shade.

Kure Bazaar Matcha Latte Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW Such a fun pop of colour.

Studio London Matcha Nail Polish £5 SHOP NOW Superdrug has a great affordable option.

3. French Tips

"A classic French mani is always on trend," states Mason. "However, achieving [this look] requires a bit of skill and a steady hand. Mavala’s optical nail whitener in 'Mava White' is the perfect option for an easy, at-home French finish. The treatment contains ingredients that work to enhance the natural whites of the nail, so it will give a soft and effortless French mani look."

Shop the trend:

Mavala French Manicure White Set £17 SHOP NOW This set has everything you need for a French pedi.

Ardell Play Pen £6 SHOP NOW This nail pen makes doing French tips much easier.

Nails Inc French Mani Hack Nail Polish Set £16 SHOP NOW Another great French manicure and pedicure set.

4. Coral

Coral shades have been a summer staple for years, and Mason agrees that it's easy to see why they have remained a classic choice. "Offering more of a pop compared to a classic red, coral [nail polishes] suit all skin tones and is a fun shade for those summer months."

Shop the trend:

OPI Live.Love.Carnaval Nail Polish £15 SHOP NOW It's giving summer.

Mavala Mini Colour Nail Polish 705 Volta £7 SHOP NOW I'll be taking this on my next holiday.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 30 Rose Horizon £45 SHOP NOW A luxurious option for your toes.

5. Glazed Finishes

Finally, for an elevated finish, opt for a 'glazed' pedicure. "Try an iridescent polish, such as Mavala's nail polish in the shade ‘Breeze Field’," says Mason. "This pale pink, shimmering polish gives simple and refined elegance with a subtle, sparkling mother-of-pearl effect." This trend looks particularly good with French tips.

Shop the trend:

Nails Inc Glazing Over Donut Glaze Nail Polish Duo £15 SHOP NOW Get that glazed look at home thanks to Nails Inc.

Mavala Mini Colour Nail Polish - Cream £6 SHOP NOW A stunning pink option with a subtle glazed finish.