According to an Expert, These Pedicure Colours Will Be in Demand This August
Can you believe that it's already August? I don't know where this summer is going. After months of cloudy, rainy weather, it seems that August is set to bring some much-needed sunshine, so I'm determined to make the most of my summer wardrobe before September rolls around. That's right, it's time to get out those sandals and summer dresses that have been sitting in your wardrobe for months on end.
Before I bring my sandals out of hibernation, I'm treating myself to a pedicure. I'm ashamed to admit that I've had the same nail polish on my toes for quite a while now, so they are definitely in need of some TLC. However, as we transition into a new month, I find myself stuck on what nail polish colour to go for. Therefore, I reached out to Lynn Mason, in-house expert at multi-award winning Swiss nailcare brand, Mavala, to find out what pedicure colours will be trending this August.
Whether you like classic shades or a pop of colour, Mason has included something for everyone, and I already know the exact colour I will be asking for during my next visit to the salon. So, if you're also treating yourself to a pedicure for the warmer weather, keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need...
5 August Pedicure Colours, as Chosen by an Expert
1. Creamy Whites
"White has always been a popular choice for toes, as it gives a clean finish," explains Mason. "For 2024, stark white shades are being swapped for creamier, softer colours." Mason tells me that these creamy white shades give the same chic finish as white nails but with a warmer feel.
Shop the trend:
2. Matcha Green
"Green is having a moment," says Mason. "With Blank Street's viral matcha drink all over our feeds, it's easily the colour of the year." This is such a fun, pastel shade for those of you who like a pop of colour on your toes.
Shop the trend:
3. French Tips
"A classic French mani is always on trend," states Mason. "However, achieving [this look] requires a bit of skill and a steady hand. Mavala’s optical nail whitener in 'Mava White' is the perfect option for an easy, at-home French finish. The treatment contains ingredients that work to enhance the natural whites of the nail, so it will give a soft and effortless French mani look."
Shop the trend:
4. Coral
Coral shades have been a summer staple for years, and Mason agrees that it's easy to see why they have remained a classic choice. "Offering more of a pop compared to a classic red, coral [nail polishes] suit all skin tones and is a fun shade for those summer months."
Shop the trend:
5. Glazed Finishes
Finally, for an elevated finish, opt for a 'glazed' pedicure. "Try an iridescent polish, such as Mavala's nail polish in the shade ‘Breeze Field’," says Mason. "This pale pink, shimmering polish gives simple and refined elegance with a subtle, sparkling mother-of-pearl effect." This trend looks particularly good with French tips.
Shop the trend:
Get that glazed look at home thanks to Nails Inc.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
