Sandal Season Is Just Around the Corner—6 Chic Pedicure Colours We're Booking in for

Spring has just arrived and sandals have started hitting stores, which can only mean one thing: it's time to book in a pedicure. If you're anything like me, your feet may be a little neglected after hiding them away under winter boots over the past season, and with the likes of mesh ballet flats trending for spring, our feet are going to be on display more than ever.

Often an overlooked detail, a pedicure can elevate your whole outfit and make you look and feel polished. And with so many pedicure colours to choose from, there are endless trends to pick, whether you're looking for a pedicure colour to see you through your holiday, a special occasion, or just want to refresh your look in time for spring.

Having just ordered a pair od sandals myself, I I spoke to celebrity pedicurist Milly Mason—who is responsible for keeping the likes of Elsa Hosk and Rochelle Humes' feet in tip-top condition—who told me the pedicure colours and trends that we'll all be wearing this year. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration that you'll need, as well as some editor-inspired shades to try next.

Chic Pedicure Colour Trends to Try in 2024

1. French Neutral

The classic French have been creeping back onto your fingers, and it's making its way into a our pedis now too. "This season I see it all coming back to matching mani and pedicures with popping colours of pastels, or a clean pastel french pop for colour on your tips and toes," says Mason. "With fashion looks be super minimal the complimentary tips and toes brings an outfit together with a pop of colour." Opt for classic white French tips, or go for a pastel hue if you want a colourful tips.

Shop the look:

Essie Nail Polish in 1 Blanc £9 SHOP NOW A classic white hue you'll wear again and again.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A fine brush like this will allow you to create precise French tips every time.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Immortelle £29 SHOP NOW Why not switch up a traditional French with a pop of lilac?

Templespa Sole Balm £20 SHOP NOW The key to making your pedicure look great is excellent foot care in between appointments. This cream from Templespa allows you to bring a spa experience to your feet at home, leaving feet silky soft and invigorated.

2. Matcha Green

"My favourite shade for the upcoming season is green," says Mason, and she has some recommendations on colours to ask for in the salon. "I love a faded fluoro green like Brighton Rock from The GelBottle’s new Daisy’s Diner collection. Or any of the shades from The Gel Bottle pastel collection." We're particularly enamoured with matcha and pistachio tones for 2024, which be sure to put a spring in your step for sandal season.

Shop the look:

Peacci Matcha Latte Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW The perfect matcha green.

OPI Nail Polish in That's Hula-Rious! £15 SHOP NOW I can't wait to enter sandal season with this hue on my toes, and I always come back to OPI's long-wearing formulas for my toes.

H&M Nail Polish in Piece of Mint £6 SHOP NOW This is a great vegan and natural formula from H&M.

3. Sheer Pink

"If colour isn’t your thing on your toes, a sheer pink like The GelBottle in chiffon with a pearly chrome finish looks super fresh and chic," says Mason. When I asked the Who What Wear UK team to share their favourite pedi colours, they also confirmed that it's a timeless classic they reach for. Soft pink hues suit every skin tone, and will always go with everything in your wardrobe. Plus, any chipping is less noticeable with this pedicure colour, making it a long-wearing colour option to get your pedi to last that little bit longer if you're heading on a long holiday this year.

Shop the look:

OPI Nail Polish in Bubble Bath £14 SHOP NOW OPI's Bubble Bath is an iconic hue for a reason. It coats the nails in a sheer, soft pink that flatters all skin tones.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 60 Blush Jelly £9 SHOP NOW This sheer jelly pink looks so pretty on toes.

Peacci French Bloom Nail Polish £9 SHOP NOW You'll come back to this colour time and time again.

4. Black

An unexpected colour we're seeing all over IG is black, and it feels sophisticated and chic again. It's a great choice if you're wardrobe is monochromatic in colour but it will also go with whatever you choose to wear. It's the LBD of pedicure colours, and it always has a glossy shine that makes it feel expensive too.

Shop the look:

Essie Nail Polish in 88 Licorice £8 SHOP NOW You can always count on Essie for trend-led nail polishes.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark £15 SHOP NOW If black is too harsh on your skin tone, try this shade. It has a purple undertone which makes it slightly more soft than deep black.

H&M Nail Polish £4 £3 SHOP NOW A classic black hue you'll reach for again and again.

5. Sheer White

Another pedi hue Who What Wear editors always return to is white. Sheer finishes are trending right now as they brighten the nail plate, leaving your toes looking polished.

Shop the look:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 173 Glaciale £29 SHOP NOW Chanel's new Glaciale shade is *the* best sheer white nail polish colour.

OPI Opi Nail Polish in Funny Bunny £16 SHOP NOW OPI's iconic Funny Bunny is a favourite on toes among the Who What Wear UK team.

Nails Inc Glowing Out Nail Polish Time To Glow £8 SHOP NOW This one has a subtle chrome finish to it, which makes toes look so pretty.

6. Burgundy

A timeless colour we'll forever choose for our toes in burgundy. While it has its autumn/winter connotations for our manicures, on toes, it feels like a colour we can wear year-round when you want your feet to look polished. When in doubt, go deep red.

Shop the look:

Dior Dior Vernis in o47 Nuit £27 SHOP NOW The most timeless deep red.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb £7 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.

I love Beauty Pie's glossy formulas, which last forever on the toes.