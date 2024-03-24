Sandal Season Is Just Around the Corner—6 Chic Pedicure Colours We're Booking in for

By Eleanor Vousden
Spring has just arrived and sandals have started hitting stores, which can only mean one thing: it's time to book in a pedicure. If you're anything like me, your feet may be a little neglected after hiding them away under winter boots over the past season, and with the likes of mesh ballet flats trending for spring, our feet are going to be on display more than ever.

Often an overlooked detail, a pedicure can elevate your whole outfit and make you look and feel polished. And with so many pedicure colours to choose from, there are endless trends to pick, whether you're looking for a pedicure colour to see you through your holiday, a special occasion, or just want to refresh your look in time for spring.

Having just ordered a pair od sandals myself, I I spoke to celebrity pedicurist Milly Mason—who is responsible for keeping the likes of Elsa Hosk and Rochelle Humes' feet in tip-top condition—who told me the pedicure colours and trends that we'll all be wearing this year. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration that you'll need, as well as some editor-inspired shades to try next.

1. French Neutral

French pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

The classic French have been creeping back onto your fingers, and it's making its way into a our pedis now too. "This season I see it all coming back to matching mani and pedicures with popping colours of pastels, or a clean pastel french pop for colour on your tips and toes," says Mason. "With fashion looks be super minimal the complimentary tips and toes brings an outfit together with a pop of colour." Opt for classic white French tips, or go for a pastel hue if you want a colourful tips.

Shop the look:

Essie Nail Polish - 1 Blanc 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 1 Blanc

A classic white hue you'll wear again and again.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

A fine brush like this will allow you to create precise French tips every time.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour 13ml
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Immortelle

Why not switch up a traditional French with a pop of lilac?

Sole Balm
Templespa
Sole Balm

The key to making your pedicure look great is excellent foot care in between appointments. This cream from Templespa allows you to bring a spa experience to your feet at home, leaving feet silky soft and invigorated.

2. Matcha Green

Pastel green pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

"My favourite shade for the upcoming season is green," says Mason, and she has some recommendations on colours to ask for in the salon. "I love a faded fluoro green like Brighton Rock from The GelBottle’s new Daisy’s Diner collection. Or any of the shades from The Gel Bottle pastel collection." We're particularly enamoured with matcha and pistachio tones for 2024, which be sure to put a spring in your step for sandal season.

Shop the look:

the gel bottle
Peacci
Matcha Latte Nail Polish

The perfect matcha green.

That's Hula-Rious!
OPI
Nail Polish in That's Hula-Rious!

I can't wait to enter sandal season with this hue on my toes, and I always come back to OPI's long-wearing formulas for my toes.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in Piece of Mint

This is a great vegan and natural formula from H&M.

3. Sheer Pink

Hermes sandals with sheer pink nail colour

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

"If colour isn’t your thing on your toes, a sheer pink like The GelBottle in chiffon with a pearly chrome finish looks super fresh and chic," says Mason. When I asked the Who What Wear UK team to share their favourite pedi colours, they also confirmed that it's a timeless classic they reach for. Soft pink hues suit every skin tone, and will always go with everything in your wardrobe. Plus, any chipping is less noticeable with this pedicure colour, making it a long-wearing colour option to get your pedi to last that little bit longer if you're heading on a long holiday this year.

Shop the look:

Opi Nail Polish - Bubble Bath 15ml
OPI
Nail Polish in Bubble Bath

OPI's Bubble Bath is an iconic hue for a reason. It coats the nails in a sheer, soft pink that flatters all skin tones.

essie jelly pink nail polish
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 60 Blush Jelly

This sheer jelly pink looks so pretty on toes.

French Bloom - Nail Polish
Peacci
French Bloom Nail Polish

You'll come back to this colour time and time again.

4. Black

black pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

An unexpected colour we're seeing all over IG is black, and it feels sophisticated and chic again. It's a great choice if you're wardrobe is monochromatic in colour but it will also go with whatever you choose to wear. It's the LBD of pedicure colours, and it always has a glossy shine that makes it feel expensive too.

Shop the look:

Essie Nail Polish - 88 Licorice 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in 88 Licorice

You can always count on Essie for trend-led nail polishes.

OPI lincoln park after dark nail polish
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark

If black is too harsh on your skin tone, try this shade. It has a purple undertone which makes it slightly more soft than deep black.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish

A classic black hue you'll reach for again and again.

5. Sheer White

Black lace-up sandals with sheer white nail colour on toes

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Another pedi hue Who What Wear editors always return to is white. Sheer finishes are trending right now as they brighten the nail plate, leaving your toes looking polished.

Shop the look:

Chanel Nail Polish
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in 173 Glaciale

Chanel's new Glaciale shade is *the* best sheer white nail polish colour.

Opi Nail Polish in funny bunny
OPI
Opi Nail Polish in Funny Bunny

OPI's iconic Funny Bunny is a favourite on toes among the Who What Wear UK team.

nails inc sheer white nail polish
Nails Inc
Glowing Out Nail Polish Time To Glow

This one has a subtle chrome finish to it, which makes toes look so pretty.

6. Burgundy

Red ballet flats with burngundy red nail pedicure colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A timeless colour we'll forever choose for our toes in burgundy. While it has its autumn/winter connotations for our manicures, on toes, it feels like a colour we can wear year-round when you want your feet to look polished. When in doubt, go deep red.

Shop the look:

Dior Vernis
Dior
Dior Vernis in o47 Nuit

The most timeless deep red.

beauty pie black cherry nail polish
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Black Cherry Bomb

Price shown is member price.

I love Beauty Pie's glossy formulas, which last forever on the toes.

nailberry noirberry nail polish
Nailberry
L'oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Noirberry

Such a luxe hue.

Nails
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor of Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.

Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards and also contributed to Powder, winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards for her work in beauty journalism.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.

When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner.

