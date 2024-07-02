We Just Found Out Alex Cooper Wore This Nostalgic Y2K Perfume on Her Wedding Day

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published

Alex Cooper on her wedding day.

(Image credit: @kristenmarieparker)

Alex Cooper—It girl, influencer, and host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy—married her now husband Matt in Riviera Maya this past April, and the wedding was a sight to behold. There was the picturesque beachside venue, Cooper's lit-from-within makeup look, and some seriously stunning style moments, including a vintage Dior playsuit and a hand-embroidered spring 2011 Donna Karan dress. To her faithful followers, affectionately nicknamed the "Daddy Gang," it was as exceptional and aspirational as Sofia Richie Grainge's internet-viral wedding last year.

Cooper recently re-created her wedding beauty look for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series. In the video, she details every product she wore. While there are some noteworthy skincare and makeup items, we were struck by her choice of wedding-day perfume. Nostalgic and nontraditional, Cooper chose to wear a famous Y2K fragrance on her big day. Oh, and it's only $29. Keep scrolling to see it.

Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum Rollerball
Juicy Couture
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Rollerball

Yep, Cooper's wedding-day perfume was none other than Juicy Couture's Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum. While touching the rollerball to the sides of her neck, Cooper explains her reasoning for wearing such a Y2K-coded scent on her big day. "Obviously, seventh-grade Alex on the way to the seventh-grade dance would put this on her body, and she knew the boys were gonna come over. … No boys came over," she jokes. "I don't use it every day, but when I'm feeling like I want to feel cozy and nostalgic, like, put me in."

We're sure many millennials have this scent burned into their brains, but if you weren't on the Y2K-velour-tracksuit bandwagon, let's get into it. Notes of creamy vanilla, caramel, and amber create a sweet, warming scent. Even though it might be an initially unexpected choice for a wedding perfume, we can see how it works.

Juicy Couture, Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum

The rollerball is perfect for using on the go. However, if you're truly dedicated to the iconic scent like we are, we suggest ditching the rollerball for the full bottle.

10 More Products Alex Cooper Used on Her Wedding Day

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 Fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face With Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare
COSRX
Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

"This keeps me glowing."

Eltamd Uv Daily Spf 40 Face Sunscreen Moisturizer With Zinc Oxide, Daily Moisturizer With Spf, 1.7 Oz Pump
EltaMD
UV Daily SPF 40 Face Sunscreen Moisturizer

"I'm naturally very fair, and I have quite a lot of freckles, so we're trying to mitigate the damage."

Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

"This is my favorite foundation at the moment. … It deserves all the hype."

Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Beautyblender
Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

Cooper blends her foundation with the original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge.

Nudies Matte + Glow Core All Over Face Plumping Peptide Blush
NUDESTIX
Nudies Matte + Glow Core All Over Face Plumping Peptide Blush

Next, she applies this cream blush to her cheeks. "I love it," she says.

Glow Seeker Champagne Gold Powder Highlighter
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glow Seeker Champagne Gold Powder Highlighter

"We want to look like a little fairy, like a little twinkling princess."

Brow Freeze® Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Eyebrow Wax
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Eyebrow Wax

Since Cooper dyes her eyebrows herself, her brow routine is pretty minimal. She starts by shaping them up and out with this TikTok-favorite brow wax.

Brow Wiz® Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Then, she fills in any sparse spots with the brand's iconic brow pencil.

Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara
Glossier
Lash Slick Lift and Lengthening Mascara

The final makeup product she uses is this lifting and lengthening mascara.

Softsculpt® Shaping Stick
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Softsculpt Shaping Stick

"This is from my makeup artist who did my wedding," Cooper says, referring to celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

