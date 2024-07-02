We Just Found Out Alex Cooper Wore This Nostalgic Y2K Perfume on Her Wedding Day
Alex Cooper—It girl, influencer, and host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy—married her now husband Matt in Riviera Maya this past April, and the wedding was a sight to behold. There was the picturesque beachside venue, Cooper's lit-from-within makeup look, and some seriously stunning style moments, including a vintage Dior playsuit and a hand-embroidered spring 2011 Donna Karan dress. To her faithful followers, affectionately nicknamed the "Daddy Gang," it was as exceptional and aspirational as Sofia Richie Grainge's internet-viral wedding last year.
Cooper recently re-created her wedding beauty look for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series. In the video, she details every product she wore. While there are some noteworthy skincare and makeup items, we were struck by her choice of wedding-day perfume. Nostalgic and nontraditional, Cooper chose to wear a famous Y2K fragrance on her big day. Oh, and it's only $29. Keep scrolling to see it.
Yep, Cooper's wedding-day perfume was none other than Juicy Couture's Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum. While touching the rollerball to the sides of her neck, Cooper explains her reasoning for wearing such a Y2K-coded scent on her big day. "Obviously, seventh-grade Alex on the way to the seventh-grade dance would put this on her body, and she knew the boys were gonna come over. … No boys came over," she jokes. "I don't use it every day, but when I'm feeling like I want to feel cozy and nostalgic, like, put me in."
We're sure many millennials have this scent burned into their brains, but if you weren't on the Y2K-velour-tracksuit bandwagon, let's get into it. Notes of creamy vanilla, caramel, and amber create a sweet, warming scent. Even though it might be an initially unexpected choice for a wedding perfume, we can see how it works.
The rollerball is perfect for using on the go. However, if you're truly dedicated to the iconic scent like we are, we suggest ditching the rollerball for the full bottle.
10 More Products Alex Cooper Used on Her Wedding Day
"I'm naturally very fair, and I have quite a lot of freckles, so we're trying to mitigate the damage."
"This is my favorite foundation at the moment. … It deserves all the hype."
Cooper blends her foundation with the original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge.
Next, she applies this cream blush to her cheeks. "I love it," she says.
"We want to look like a little fairy, like a little twinkling princess."
Since Cooper dyes her eyebrows herself, her brow routine is pretty minimal. She starts by shaping them up and out with this TikTok-favorite brow wax.
Then, she fills in any sparse spots with the brand's iconic brow pencil.
The final makeup product she uses is this lifting and lengthening mascara.
"This is from my makeup artist who did my wedding," Cooper says, referring to celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear.
