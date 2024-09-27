Brooke Shields Just Taught Me Her Genius Tip For Reviving a 4-Day Blowout

(Image credit: Getty Images / NDZ / Star Max)

When Brooke Shields cordially invites you to chat about all things haircare, you of course accept with pleasure and prepare to secure some exclusive, behind-the-scenes gems. That said, you also take notes—lots of notes.

I meet the legendary actress, model, and now brand founder on a cloudy, humid Wednesday in New York (crisp fall weather, feel free to arrive any time now!), yet despite the elements, her tresses look salon-fresh, cascading in soft, bouncy waves that somehow defy the sticky air. How did she do it? Luckily, I didn't have to wonder for too long. Shields bestowed me with all her weather-defying hair tips, including the product lineup she swears by to revive a four-day-old blowout. Discover every single detail below!

Brooke Shields's Duo for Day-4 Supermodel Hair

Commence 2-In-1 Instant Dry Shampoo $21 SHOP NOW

First, to absorb excess oil, she applies her 2-in-1 Instant Shampoo at the base of her roots, making sure to reach the inside portion where her scalp meets her neck. "I don't want to brush the blowout too much, because that's not good either," she notes. Rather, she fluffs her hair to blend the product—which leaves zero powdery residue, by the way—until it's all absorbed into the scalp.

She doesn't run her fingers through the lengths of her hair so as to not disrupt the curl. However, she will use her just-launched Shine-Enhancing Detangler to smooth out any knots and snarls that may have accumulated over time. "When I work out, have had my hair in a ponytail, or have been in the wind, that's when I predominantly use the detangler," Shields explains. She'll spritz the nozzle throughout her lengths then scrunch her hair to disperse the product.

The detangling formula contains a special vegan kerazyme that protects strands from free radicals, enhances shine, and even keeps hair color from fading. In other words: It makes an old blowout look good as new.

"I can use that in the middle of the day on dry hair," Shields adds. "There's no buildup. It's just like a protective layer to serve as a buffer between pollution [and] the outside." She also uses it to French braid her daughter's hair before she goes to bed and says her strands eagerly soak up all those hair-nourishing ingredients overnight. "In the morning, it's [totally] dry," Shields mentions regarding the lack of residue.

Okay, but back to blowouts. Shields agrees this duo is top-notch for day-two, day-three hair ("I've even done it for day-four, and it gets better," she notes), but for *really* old blowouts that are begging for a bit more volume, she'll use the 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner instead. It contains quinoa peptides to thicken hair from the root, and while it technically has a richer consistency than the detangler, Shields swears it won't weigh your hair down. In fact, it provides the essential moisture her hair needs to maintain its bounce and softness, "especially after a plane ride," she notes.

"I've had a history of doing almost absolutely everything to my hair," Shields shares. "It has been every color… It's been through the wringer. There's a lot of damage that I had to undo." So she's determined to feed her strands the nutrients they crave—one extra-resilient blowout at a time.

More Style-Refreshing Products I Love

Rōz Air Thickening Spray $39 SHOP NOW I love spritzing this hair-thickening formula on my roots. It completely transforms my day-three hair.

Act+Acre 4% Niacinamide Oily Scalp Serum $68 SHOP NOW My hair is perpetually thirsty (it takes a lot for my roots to get greasy), so I love this scalp oil that simultaneously hydrates and balances oil production. It's like a one-two punch for combination hair. (Yes, that's a thing!)

Seen Leave-In Conditioner $27 SHOP NOW Here's a super lightweight leave-in that deeply hydrates without making your strands fall limp. It also comes fragrance-free, so it really feels like you have nothing at all on your hair.

Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist With Rosewater $39 SHOP NOW Rosewater is fabulous for balancing oil on the scalp, sans irritation. Plus, it smells heavenly.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $26 SHOP NOW A classic! I couldn't not include this beloved volumizer. It gives hair the most amazing, soft yet sexy texture.

dpHue Color Fresh Thermal Protection Spray $30 SHOP NOW If I ever touch up my style with hot tools (say, a blow-dryer or curling iron), I always make sure to give it a spritz with this protection mist made specifically for dry hair.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $30 SHOP NOW Dry ends are no match for Olaplex's silky, shine-enhancing oil.