If you've read any of my articles, then it will come as no surprise that I'm a huge fan of Victoria Beckham Beauty. From the Satin Kajal Liners to the new Foundation Drops, there isn't one product that I don't love. However, with the launch of the star's new Netflix series, I've become a little bit obsessed with VB's own makeup looks. In particular, her brown smokey eye.
The pop star turned fashion designer is known for her signature eyeshadow look, and we have it on good authority (from VB's personal makeup artist, Francesca Abrahamovitch, no less) that she uses her iconic Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Cocoareligiously. In fact, Abrahamovitch told our beauty director, Shannon, that she uses Satin Kajal in Cocoa combined with the brown hues of Eye Wardobe, also in Cocoa, to achieve Victoria's signature brown smokey-eye look.
And now, just in case there was ever any doubt as to how VB nails that chic eye look, the brand has launched a Cocoa collection—and I'm excited.
What's In the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cocoa Collection?
Inside this set is basically everything you need to create a brown smokey eye à la Victoria Beckham. It comes with VB's favourite Cocoa Satin Kajal Liner (easily one of the best brown eyeliners ever), alongside the new Cocoa Pavé Jewel Liner, which has a shimmery finish that is perfect for Christmas.
Alongside the two eyelines, you'll also find the cult Cocoa Eye Wardrobe, a chic eyeshadow palette with four buttery shades, ranging from a shimmery nude to a matte chocolate brown.
Victoria Beckham recently wore a smokey-eye look to the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere in London.
To finish things off, VB has also released a new version of the popular Future Lash Mascara in Cocoa, offering a softer, brown mascara that pairs perfectly with the products above.
"My everyday Satin Kajal Liner shade, Cocoa, has become a global cult staple and our #1 shade. Now we celebrate Cocoa like never before with our new Eye Wardrobe and Future Lash for a complete Cocoa look," Victoria Beckham says on the new collection. "It’s a decadent chocolate-y brown eye that is deep, dimensional and universally irresistible."
How to Use the Victoria Beckham Beauty Cocoa Collection
I recommend starting off with the Cocoa eyeshadow palette in order to recreate VB's signature look. Take the lightest shade and apply this to the inner corner of the eye before blending the deeper shades into the crease to create some definition. If you want a slightly bolder look, Victoria’s favourite technique is to wet a liner brush with a small amount of water and dip this into the eyeshadow before applying the product to the lid.
Then, take your Satin Kajal Liner and apply it to the lash line and waterline, using the smudger on the end of the pencil to blend the product out and create that smoky effect. Abrahamavitch has revealed to us before that she tends to smudge Cocoa onto Victoria's upper lash line and even up to the outer corners to create the smokey effect. Finally, apply a layer of the brown mascara to your lashes for a soft yet defined finish.
Shop Victoria Beckham Cocoa Collection
This set is going straight on my Christmas list.
Shop More Victoria Beckham Beauty Favourites
The Foundation Drops With TFC8®
Victoria Beckham joined forces once again with legendary skincare brand, Augustinus Bader, to create the ultimate second-skin foundation that practically melts into the skin.
12. Buffer Brush
Pair the foundation with VB's Buffer Brush for a totally seamless finish.
Colour Wash
New from the brand, the Colour Wash blushers are packed full of hydration and add a natural flush to the cheeks
21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum
If you're yet to try a Victoria Beckham Beauty fragrance, I urge you to give these perfumes a go, starting with 21:50 Rêverie. Notes of vanilla and cedarwood make this the chicest autumn scent.
Hand Cream Collection
Yes, you can also purchase each scent in a moisturising hand cream, and this stylish set is at the top of my wish list.
Featherfix Brow Gel
This clear brow gel separates, lifts and defines each hair for a natural yet polished makeup look.
