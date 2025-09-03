"Oh My God, the Glow": My Exact Thoughts After Wearing Victoria Beckham's New Foundation for a Week

ICYMI, Victoria Beckham Beauty just dropped a new foundation in collaboration with Augustinus Bader, the luxe skincare brand known for its patented, skin-rejuvenating TFC8 technology. That sentence alone should stop you in your tracks and make you virtually sprint to your nearest Violet Grey or Bluemercury, especially if you're familiar with the two brands' last collab—a creamy concealer pen—which the WWW beauty team considered a highlight launch of 2025. That buzzy pen has a dreamy consistency, flawless application, and a no-crease formula that instantly disguises dark circles and smooths fine lines. It's one of my favorite concealers, period—but dare I say the new Foundation Drops are even more impressive?
I put a pre-launch sample to the test before its official September 3 debut, and all I can say is wow. The glow is unmatched, and I have the photos to prove it.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Foundation Drops
This is an Augustinus Bader collab, so you know the foundation does not skimp on skin-improving players. As I mentioned up top, the formula features the brand's signature TFC8 technology, a potent blend of vitamins, lipids, and peptides to support cell renewal and slow the signs of natural skin aging. Other MVPs include echinacea purpurea extract, a botanical that has skin-plumping properties; olive leaf extract to strengthen the moisture barrier; and spilanthes extract to smooth skin texture (some even claim the ingredient has a Botox-like effect).
In terms of the formula's consistency, it's very thin and serum-like (hence, the name Foundation Drops), instantly fusing to the skin upon application. That breathable texture somehow covers all my discoloration and blemishes without appearing too cakey, which, for what it's worth, is a pretty impressive feat. A featherlight formula that actually provides enough coverage feels like folklore, but Beckham's Foundation Drops contain suspended pigments specifically created for this very purpose; they diffuse textural concerns while allowing your natural complexion to peek through, "almost like looking through layers of mesh," per the brand.
I personally like to apply the product on the back of my hand (the nozzle tip makes it easy to dispense a precise amount of pigment), then swirl a dense foundation brush on my makeshift palette, making sure to thoroughly coat each bristle ("priming the brush," as celebrity MUA Katie Jane Hughes calls it). This technique makes it easier to control the product, ensuring a smooth, natural-looking finish every time. The Foundation Drops already fuse to skin like magic, but trust me, priming the brush beforehand makes the serum-like pigment appear truly flawless. Plus, I can easily build up the coverage as opposed to globbing on too much pigment in the beginning.
I usually stick to skin tints for my everyday makeup looks, and I find that just one layer of foundation gives me a similar skin-like effect—velvety-smooth where I struggle with uneven texture, dewy in the places I want to shine. The subtle blurring effect is certainly noticeable, but in a way that doesn't look like I'm wearing any makeup at all. In fact, I've had multiple friends tell me that my skin—not my makeup, an important distinction!—looks unreal.
Then came the real wear test: an outdoor wedding. I knew the Foundation Drops were sublime for a low-key work day, but would they measure up when it came to all-night glam? After applying a few more layers of foundation (again, using the back-of-the-hand method), I am happy to report that the answer is a resounding yes. Those blurring effects became even stronger, though the coverage remained lightweight. I did follow up with concealer on more noticeable blemishes, but the overall glam remained immaculate under the late-August sun and as I danced (and danced) the night away.
That $110 price tag is certainly nothing to scoff at, but if you do have the ability to splurge on designer-quality makeup, I'm willing to bet it'll become your number one pick. I personally haven't worn any other base product since adding it to my makeup bag—well, except for the equally dreamy VBB concealer pen, which will forever have a space in my heart. Great news: The Foundation Drops were made to complement the 19 shades of the beloved Concealer Pen, so using them together is a recipe for smooth, "butter" skin. Like David and Victoria, they're the ultimate duo.
