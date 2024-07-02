Tyla Just Convinced Me to Try This New Charlotte Tilbury Product—Now I'm Obsessed

Tyla wearing glowy makeup at the 2024 BET Awards

(Image credit: @tyla)

Tyla certainly knows her way around a glowy makeup look. Case in point: her showstopping Met Gala ensemble, which featured sun-goddess, golden-hour glam (plus a hydro bob) to complement her sand-covered, custom Balmain gown. The singer's look was easily my favorite of the night, both in the beauty and fashion departments (anyone else still thinking about those sand sparkles dusted on her shoulders?), but now I have a new makeup moment to swoon over. At the 2024 BET Awards, Tyla once again nailed a radiant finish that has me zooming in on photos wondering, "How does she get her skin to look this good?!"

I didn't have to wonder for too long. It turns out celebrity makeup artist Matthew Fishman used a brand-new Charlotte Tilbury product on Tyla's complexion to help "smooth and blur the look of her skin." It also turns out I've had this product on my desk to test ahead of its June 20 launch—after seeing Tyla's glowing visage, I couldn't uncap it fast enough. My verdict? It's magic. Find all the details ahead, and I'm sure you'll be just as obsessed.

Here she is, Charlotte Tilbury's brand-new Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick and the MVP of Tyla's impeccable glow. Just as Fishman said, the foundation instantly blurs pores and skin texture with a sheer, buildable finish that looks effortlessly natural.

The brand calls it a "no-foundation foundation," and I think that's the perfect moniker; not only is the product itself super lightweight and nourishing, instantly fusing to the skin, but also the stick format allows you to spot-conceal areas where you'd like more coverage—which, IMO, is such a "work smarter not harder" way to use makeup. For example, I prefer most of my coverage in the T-zone, where I accrue more oil and breakouts. After swiping this foundation stick directly on my forehead, chin, and sides of my nose, I'll use a dense foundation brush to blend the product and diffuse it outward. This technique lends the perfect amount of product—more where I need it and less where I don't—which helps me avoid looking cakey in the summer heat.

To be honest, I haven't always been a huge fan of foundation sticks, as I generally thought they were way too thick and heavy for my complexion. Rest assured this is one of the creamiest I've tried. It also features a special "light mapping mesh tech," which attracts and diffuses light across the face for an ethereal ring-light effect.

That may sound like a tall order, but let's take another look at Tyla's glam, shall we? For lack of a better phrase, her skin is skinning. It looks dewy and healthy, catching the light in all the right places. (She wears shade 11, in case you're curious.) Of course, her body shimmer is also on point thanks to another Charlotte Tilbury winner. I have a feeling this fresh, sculpted look will live rent-free in my mind for a long time—until the Best New Artist winner graces us with her next sun-kissed beat, that is.

Tyla wearing glowy makeup at the 2024 BET Awards

(Image credit: @tyla)

