"Shower Hair" Was All Over the Met Gala, and It's Going to Be Huge This Summer

The Met Gala beauty looks are flooding our feeds this morning, and the Who What Wear UK beauty team have been busy spying all the beauty trends, from frosted eyeshadow to fairytale blush. And there were several hair moment that caught our attention. After seeing bob haircuts reign on red carpets over the past year, long hair seems to be making a comeback. But perhaps the biggest hair trend from the night was wet-look hair. But don't go running for the hills. This is one hair trend that is actually really easy to recreate at home, and it's the perfect look as we head into summer.



Hair trend forecaster and hairstylist Tom Smith first called the trend. "I also expect more high fashion looks such as wet looks, the current trending ‘hydro bob’ and long, unstructured lengths that move almost against gravity," he said ahead of the Met Gala.



Scroll ahead to see the best wet-look hair moments from Met Gala 2024 and how to recreate the look at home. Trust us, it's easier than you think.

Met Gala host Emma Chamberlain shows us how to do a wet-look up-do with this swept-back bun and face-framing tendrils.

Iris Law wears the wet-look on her choppy pixie cut, and it's convincing me to cut my hair.

Rita ora show's how to wear 'fresh out of the shower' chic with this tousled moment.

Celebrity hairstylist Joey George created this sleek wet-look high bun on Taylor Russell, complete with baby bangs.

Rebecca Hall taps into the hydro bob hair trend with this wet-look on her short lengths, which is elegantly swept back. By far the easiest way to switch up your bob haircut for summer.

My jaw dropped when I spotted this wet-look pixie cut on Kerry Washington—how incredible does she look with this short cut?

Amelia Gray gives us a lesson in wet-look styling on long hair—it's downpour chic at its best.

Another source of inspo for short hair is Sarah Paulson's side-parted look on her cropped lengths—it's so glamorous and timeless.

Dua Lipa's wet-look times red hair look will live rent-free in my mind for a long time.

I loved everything about Tyla's look, especially her choppy wet-look bob.

Shop Wet-Look Hair Products

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish £22 SHOP NOW This hair serum is every celebrity hairstylist's secret weapon for creating a wet look without feeling dripping wet in the hair. Simply saturate the lengths of your hair for a high-gloss finish that appears wet without the fuss of gel.

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Seven Oil Hair Elixir £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A hair oil also helps to achieve a wet-look lustre that won't transfer onto your clothes.

Umberto Giannini Curl Jelly Scrunching Jelly £9 £8 SHOP NOW This curly jelly is much-loved among those with curly hair for creating shine and definition, but you can also layer it up to saturate the hair for a wet-look effect.

TIGI Bed Head Wax Stick £18 £13 SHOP NOW For creating slicked wet-look buns or ponytails, this hair wax is a must. It smooths flyaways for an ultra-sleek finish.