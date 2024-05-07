"Shower Hair" Was All Over the Met Gala, and It's Going to Be Huge This Summer
The Met Gala beauty looks are flooding our feeds this morning, and the Who What Wear UK beauty team have been busy spying all the beauty trends, from frosted eyeshadow to fairytale blush. And there were several hair moment that caught our attention. After seeing bob haircuts reign on red carpets over the past year, long hair seems to be making a comeback. But perhaps the biggest hair trend from the night was wet-look hair. But don't go running for the hills. This is one hair trend that is actually really easy to recreate at home, and it's the perfect look as we head into summer.
Hair trend forecaster and hairstylist Tom Smith first called the trend. "I also expect more high fashion looks such as wet looks, the current trending ‘hydro bob’ and long, unstructured lengths that move almost against gravity," he said ahead of the Met Gala.
Scroll ahead to see the best wet-look hair moments from Met Gala 2024 and how to recreate the look at home. Trust us, it's easier than you think.
Met Gala host Emma Chamberlain shows us how to do a wet-look up-do with this swept-back bun and face-framing tendrils.
Iris Law wears the wet-look on her choppy pixie cut, and it's convincing me to cut my hair.
Rita ora show's how to wear 'fresh out of the shower' chic with this tousled moment.
Celebrity hairstylist Joey George created this sleek wet-look high bun on Taylor Russell, complete with baby bangs.
Rebecca Hall taps into the hydro bob hair trend with this wet-look on her short lengths, which is elegantly swept back. By far the easiest way to switch up your bob haircut for summer.
My jaw dropped when I spotted this wet-look pixie cut on Kerry Washington—how incredible does she look with this short cut?
Amelia Gray gives us a lesson in wet-look styling on long hair—it's downpour chic at its best.
Another source of inspo for short hair is Sarah Paulson's side-parted look on her cropped lengths—it's so glamorous and timeless.
Dua Lipa's wet-look times red hair look will live rent-free in my mind for a long time.
I loved everything about Tyla's look, especially her choppy wet-look bob.
Shop Wet-Look Hair Products
This hair serum is every celebrity hairstylist's secret weapon for creating a wet look without feeling dripping wet in the hair. Simply saturate the lengths of your hair for a high-gloss finish that appears wet without the fuss of gel.
Price shown is member price.
A hair oil also helps to achieve a wet-look lustre that won't transfer onto your clothes.
This curly jelly is much-loved among those with curly hair for creating shine and definition, but you can also layer it up to saturate the hair for a wet-look effect.
For creating slicked wet-look buns or ponytails, this hair wax is a must. It smooths flyaways for an ultra-sleek finish.
For a finishing touch, spritz GHD's Shiney Ever After Shine Spray all over for an extra dose of gloss.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
