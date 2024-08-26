Sabrina Carpenter Wore This Soon-to-Be-Viral Prada Lipstick in Her "Taste" Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter recently released her new album, Short n' Sweet. She also recently released the third single off the album titled "Taste," dropping a campy, gory, horror-inspired music video to go with it. For three minutes and 18 seconds, Carpenter squares off against her rival, played by Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega. The two use an array of weapons and sustain improbable injuries. It's a brilliant dark comedy and one that was seemingly inspired by the iconic '90s movie Death Becomes Her featuring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. (If you haven't seen it, drop everything and watch it immediately.)
While the video itself is worthy of a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, we couldn't help but notice something else that deserves some recognition. Carpenter wears Prada lipstick throughout it. How do we know that it's Prada? Easy. The music video opens with Carpenter surveying a small arsenal of weapons laid across her bed. As she sings an ominous nursery rhyme, she picks up a silver Prada lipstick bullet and applies it using a knife blade for a mirror. Like we said, it's delightfully campy. Keep scrolling to see the exact shade she wore in the "Taste" music video before it's sold out because it will be.
This is the mauve-brown Carpenter uses at the beginning of the "Taste" music video. It's also the same one used on set by makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. Thanks to a high-tech formula that fuses with the lips for an "imperceptible texture," it's the product to try if you want a smooth, plump, Sabrina Carpenter–level lip look. Not to mention, it's pretty much the perfect fall lip color.
Notably, this isn't the first time Carpenter featured a Prada lip product in a music video. She famously wore the brand's Moisturizing Lip Balm in Astral Pink in her "Please Please Please" music video. It caused the lip balm to sell out from every retailer within a mere 72 hours. Yep, that's some serious star power.
Fortunately, the Lip Balm is back in stock. Since history is bound to repeat itself, we think the Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick in Tonka will be out of stock soon. That's why we're snagging it now before it's too late.
It's not just any old lip balm. Prada's Moisturizing Lip Balm smoothes and supports the lip barrier while a pH-reactive formula creates a customized, glowy pink tint.
More Sabrina Carpenter–Approved Beauty Products
Carpenter loves this skin-clearing and soothing cleanser.
Carpenter's lip balm of choice? Glossier's Birthday Balm Dotcom.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
