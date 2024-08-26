Sabrina Carpenter Wore This Soon-to-Be-Viral Prada Lipstick in Her "Taste" Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter recently released her new album, Short n' Sweet. She also recently released the third single off the album titled "Taste," dropping a campy, gory, horror-inspired music video to go with it. For three minutes and 18 seconds, Carpenter squares off against her rival, played by Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega. The two use an array of weapons and sustain improbable injuries. It's a brilliant dark comedy and one that was seemingly inspired by the iconic '90s movie Death Becomes Her featuring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. (If you haven't seen it, drop everything and watch it immediately.)

Carpenter posted this incredible picture on Instagram, showing her and Ortega dressed in over-the-top funeral attire. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter

While the video itself is worthy of a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, we couldn't help but notice something else that deserves some recognition. Carpenter wears Prada lipstick throughout it. How do we know that it's Prada? Easy. The music video opens with Carpenter surveying a small arsenal of weapons laid across her bed. As she sings an ominous nursery rhyme, she picks up a silver Prada lipstick bullet and applies it using a knife blade for a mirror. Like we said, it's delightfully campy. Keep scrolling to see the exact shade she wore in the "Taste" music video before it's sold out because it will be.

Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick in Tonka $50 SHOP NOW This is the mauve-brown Carpenter uses at the beginning of the "Taste" music video. It's also the same one used on set by makeup artist Raoul Alejandre. Thanks to a high-tech formula that fuses with the lips for an "imperceptible texture," it's the product to try if you want a smooth, plump, Sabrina Carpenter–level lip look. Not to mention, it's pretty much the perfect fall lip color.

Notably, this isn't the first time Carpenter featured a Prada lip product in a music video. She famously wore the brand's Moisturizing Lip Balm in Astral Pink in her "Please Please Please" music video. It caused the lip balm to sell out from every retailer within a mere 72 hours. Yep, that's some serious star power.

Fortunately, the Lip Balm is back in stock. Since history is bound to repeat itself, we think the Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick in Tonka will be out of stock soon. That's why we're snagging it now before it's too late.

Prada Beauty Moisturizing Lip Balm $50 SHOP NOW It's not just any old lip balm. Prada's Moisturizing Lip Balm smoothes and supports the lip barrier while a pH-reactive formula creates a customized, glowy pink tint.

More Sabrina Carpenter–Approved Beauty Products

Renée Rouleau AHA/BHA Blemish Control Cleanser $41 SHOP NOW Carpenter loves this skin-clearing and soothing cleanser.

Renée Rouleau Vitamin C&E Treatment $73 SHOP NOW She also swears by the vitamin C serum from the same brand.

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve in Birthday $16 SHOP NOW Carpenter's lip balm of choice? Glossier's Birthday Balm Dotcom.

NUDESTIX Blot & Blur Matte Stick $34 SHOP NOW Carpenter once called this her "favorite thing in the world."