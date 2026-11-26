When it comes to celebrity brides, you would be forgiven for assuming that they would probably wear the most expensive makeup brands for one of the biggest days of their lives. However, when Miley Cyrus got married just a few days ago, she actually opted for a full face of makeup from one particular affordable drugstore makeup brand. In fact, her stunning wedding day makeup was shared in a post by her makeup artist, Janice Daoud, in which she's seen applying a Maybelline lip gloss to Miley's lips.
After doing some digging, her MUA told Page Sixthat she in fact used several Maybelline products for Miley's stunning bridal look. And what makes it even better is that every single product used is under £11. And if it's good enough for Miley, it's good enough for us. Scroll on for the low-down on the exact products and shades used.
Miley Cyrus Wedding Day Makeup Products
Maybelline
Serum Lipstick in Upstate
Miley Cyrus's makeup artist, Janice Daoud, said this is "Miley’s go-to shade" in an Instagram post, which she also wore for her album release party this year and as her wedding lipstick, she tells Page Six. Upstate is Miley's favourite shade, which is a very wearable pinky-brown hue with a moisturising satin finish.
Miley's lashes always look incredible, and her MUA also used the iconic Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara on her wedding day, which is undoubtedly one of the best Maybelline mascaras, and one of thebest mascaras, full stop. In fact, Miley also wore this mascara to her album release party, too. "I finished with Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara in Very Black to amplify Miley’s naturally long lashes with even more definition and separation," she says in an Instagram post.
Maybelline
Grippy Serum Makeup Primer
Primer is one of the most important products for long-lasting wedding makeup, and Miley opted for the Maybelline Grippy Serum Makeup Primer. This lightweight, serum-like primer sinks in with a hydrating texture that acts like Velcro for your foundation.
Maybelline
Lifter Plump and Glow Foundation
As for Miley's radiant glow, this was the exact foundation responsible. This plumping and radiance-boosting foundation was the exact one she wore on her wedding day. It offers light-to-medium coverage, making it great as a natural-looking base.
Maybelline
Lifter Concealer
Also paired with the foundation was this £10 concealer, which rivals some of its luxury counterparts. The Lifter Concealer is a great affordable concealer that is both lightweight and brightening, and won't make your bank account cry. If it's good enough for Miley, it's good enough for us,
Maybelline
Lifter Gloss
Now, whilst we don't know the exact shade used, her makeup artist posted a picture of Miley getting her makeup done in an Instagram post, and this is the lip gloss featured. I'm willing to bet that she used the shade Stone, which pairs beautifully with her lipstick and lip liner.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.