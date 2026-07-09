To consider the most era-defining beauty aesthetic of the 2020s would leave many in a spin. Over the past six years, beauty microtrends have had us in a collective chokehold. We've seen the rise (and demise) of glass skin, latte makeup, boyfriend blush, skincycling, siren eyes... and so the list of fleeting beauty moments goes on, each with its own name carefully crafted for hashtag greatness. And this seemingly never-ending churn of TikTok-optimised aesthetics has made it hard for any decade-defining trend to stand out.
But when you step back from the #glazeddonutskin, #milkymanicures and #slickedbuns of it all, it's easy to see that most of these mini movements have one very important thing in common: they all feed into the clean-girl aesthetic. Yes, it is somewhat unarguable that the "clean girl", complete with her polished skin, preened hair and minimal approach to makeup, has proved the poster child of the 2020s beauty agenda. But adhering to the sky-high standards of clean-girl minimalism has weighed heavily on us, particularly come summer. Our patience for having to maintain seemingly flawless skin, flyaway-free hair and precisely positioned pigment is wearing thin. This summer, the clean girl's reign as we know it is over.
For summer 2026, much of the pared-back blueprint remains—glowing skin, brushed brows and flushed cheeks are still here—but the looks themselves champion the "imperfect". Skin gleams with gloss, lashes have impact, cheeks are dusted with red-hued blush to mimic sun-kissing and hair is left to humidity's devices to lean into the overarching sense of summer nonchalance. This summer, beauty looks lived-in.
For inspiration, makeup artist Marie Bruce shows us how it's done with Givenchy Beauty.
Buttery cream blushers are traded in for punchy powders in deep, sun-kissed hues to create a truly convincing swathe of flush. Skin is prepped with a moisturising base to leave complexions sheeny and dewy (a broad-spectrum SPF lotion works wonderfully). If coverage is your MO, opt for a serum-based foundation that puts glow first.
The key to this look is all in the blush placement. Going against the current status quo of blusher dotted onto the high points of the cheekbones and blended up into the hairline, the key to the ultimate sun stripe is keeping pigment contained to the centre third of the face. A fluffy brush drapes rich-toned blusher from the tops of the cheekbones, over the apples of the cheeks and across the bridge of the nose.
Finish up by brushing brows through for a soft, fluffy finish, curling lashes and patting a soft-focus balm into the lips for a low-maintenance summer look that gets better as the day goes on.
The beauty of the lived-in summer makeup trend is that it doesn't sit exclusively in the realms of no-makeup makeup. Maximalist looks champion gilded finishes, blacker-than-black lashes, silky, candlelit skin and statement lips.
For eyes, look towards shimmering bronze, long-wear pigments that apply like butter and set like steel. In the evening, apply matte-finish browns into the crease for a subtle, smokey finish. Create volume in lashes with deep-black mascara wiggled into lash roots and dragged up through the tips. Opting for a formula with 24-hour wear is sure to lower the risk of heat-induced smudging.
A candle-lit finish that doesn't scupper glow is achieved with high-performance powders applied lightly over skincare-infused foundation. Keep powder placement to the outer edges of the face and along the T-zone so that the skin's natural glow still shines through where it matters most.
No summer beauty look is complete without gloss, and new-gen formulas create a wet-look finish that floods lips with non-tacky moisture. Go for tinted hues that deliver a just-bitten finish. Pair with dewy skin and very little else for a day-to-day look that allows for reapplication after reapplication.