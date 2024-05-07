These Celebs Attended the Met Gala With Long, Fairytale-Inspired Hair—Now I'm Canceling My Haircut

The Met Gala might be known as "fashion's biggest night out," but it's also beauty's biggest night out. (For proof, check out this year's best beauty looks.) It's one of the only annual events where celebs go all out with hair and makeup—the bigger, bolder, and more experimental, the better.

Each year, I anxiously watch the red carpet (well, this year, it was green, but you get the point), so I can be the first to see each celebrity's look. Sure, it's part of my job as a beauty editor, but if I'm being honest, it's more than that. The Met Gala is the last major event before the summer season, and as such, it predicts all the biggest trends to come.

While watching celebs flock to the iconic Met staircase this year, I noticed something. Many of them had long, wavy hair falling down their backs. This isn't a coincidence. After all, this year's theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion , and the official dress code is The Garden of Time, which is based on a 1962 short story of the same name. To put it simply, fairytale references were the name of the game. Could long, flowing, fairytale-esque hair be the next big thing? I certainly think so. It's time to invest in effective haircare products (and maybe some extensions). First, check out the best long-haired looks of the night.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner arrived at the Met Gala with uncharacteristically long hair. It was styled in natural-looking, beachy waves. That's the key to nailing this look. The more effortless and undone it looks, the better.

Madelyn Cline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madelyn Cline also got the fairytale hair memo. Her hairstylist, Marc Mena, used Great Lengths extensions and the Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Iron Set ($43) to create her Sleeping Beauty-worthy look.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana paired her Chloé dress with similar waist-length waves.

Elizabeth Debicki

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki's signature blonde hair was ultra-long and straight.

Dove Cameron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dove Cameron fully committed to the long hair trend. Her honey blonde tresses reach well past her waist. It's giving us mermaid vibes in the best way.

Shakira

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shockingly, this is Shakira's first-ever Met Gala (I know, how can that be possible?). I loved that she stayed true to her signature honey-toasted blonde color, styling it in those Met Gala-approved beachy waves.

Shop Products to Strengthen and Style Long Hair

Fable & Mane Holiroots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil $38 SHOP NOW This pre-shampoo treatment oil makes my scalp feel calm and moisturized, setting the stage for healthy hair growth. It also happens to smell incredible.

epres Epres Healthy Hair Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, Stronger Shinier Hair, Science Backed Haircare, Proven Results, Damage Repairing $68 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the Epres Bond Repair Treatment ($50) since it seals and prevents split ends. I recently tried the brand's new shampoo and conditioner and it's just as reparative.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Silicone Scalp Massager $12 SHOP NOW A scalp massager is a necessary part of my shower routine. It helps remove product buildup for a cleaner scalp and even boosts circulation for faster hair growth.

Fable & Mane Holiroots Repairing Hair Mask $36 SHOP NOW This is my favorite hair mask of all time. I know that's a bold statement, but it's true. Rich, moisturizing ingredients like mango butter, banana, and coconut make my hair feel soft, smooth, and strong. Just like the Holiroots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil, it smells incredible—like a luxurious tropical spa.

dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream $30 SHOP NOW I heard about this product on TikTok, and I'm so glad I tried it. It's a 3-in-1 formula that smooths sleek styles, preps shiny blowouts, and defines natural curls.