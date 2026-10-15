I’m Willing to Bet That Dior’s Lip Balm Phone Sticker Will Sell Out By EOD—Get It Here

This is not a drill: If you're one of the thousands of beauty fans who instantly fell head over heels for Dior's Médaillon Lip Balm only to find it completely sold out on the website (sob), you'll be thrilled to know that it just dropped today on Sephora, and Ulta. I'd act quickly, however, as I don't expect the viral phone sticker to stay in stock for long given how quickly it's already flown off the shelves. I won't waste any more time chatting upfront, so let's get into all the details you need to know so you can secure yours. Godspeed!
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Dior Médaillon & Sparkly Lip Balm
The Médaillon is part of the brand's Cinnamon Glaze holiday 2026 collection, which is filled with exclusive, warm honey and cinnamon shades and glitter finishes. The entire assortment is worth checking out, IMO, but the viral standout has to be crystal-pink sparkly lip balm housed in a gold Dior pendant—one with an adhesive you can easily stick onto the back of your phone. Given the smashing success of other beauty accessories (Rhode's lip balm phone case immediately comes to mind), I'm not entirely surprised to see how feral beauty fans went (self very much included) for Dior's version. I mean, name something chicer than a Dior phone adornment. I'm waiting!
As for the lip balm formula itself, it has a rather sheer payoff—think just a kiss of pink shimmer on the lips. It's perfect for whenever you need a burst of hydration on the go, and it layers seamlessly over bolder lip colors if you're craving some subtle sparkle. If you're someone who has no less than five lip balms buried at the bottom of their bag at all times, I'd suggest sticking one to the back of your phone for easier access. And when one looks this elegant, it's nearly impossible to pass up.
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Now, let's not forget that Dior is a designer beauty brand, which means the phone attachment does come with a heftier price tag. The Médaillon is tagged at a cool $95—admittedly a bit steep for a sheer-pink lip balm, but I'd argue you're not merely paying for the lip color. You're investing in a designer collector's item, one that'll become all the more exclusive once supplies run out of the limited-edition holiday launch. With that, I'll leave the Sephora and Ulta links below, along with a few other staples to shop when it inevitably sells out. If you missed out, don't worry—these will fill the Médaillon-shaped hole in your heart.
Shop on Sephora
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Dior Médaillon & Sparkly Lip Balm
Shop on Ulta
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Médaillon & Sparkly Lip Balm
More Dior Lip Products to Shop
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Lip Glow Oil - 113 Icy Rosy
Such a pretty, frosty shade.
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Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm - 001 Pink
You can never go wrong with the brand's pH-activated lip balm.
I'm a sucker for that pierced charm. For the DIY-minded among us, you could even detach it, string it through a silver or gold chain, and create your own pendant necklace. The best $42 you'll ever spend!
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Rouge Dior on Stage Matte Lipstick - 380 Nude Ultra
Dior's buttery-matte formulas never make my lips wither up, which is a major plus.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.