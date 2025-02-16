Hold Up—I Think the BAFTAs Just Proved This Long Forgotten Makeup Product Is Back

It takes a lot to pry my attention away from the stunning looks being paraded through central London at the 2025 BAFTAs. Or so I thought, with one forgotten product making its return on the red carpet. (And piquing my interest by consequence.)

If you peek inside the beauty arsenal of the most in-demand celebrity makeup artists, you’ll notice a few essentials are employed to ensure film’s best and brightest look their best during award season. These include a really hydrating primer, a long-lasting lipstick and now, a brow pencil.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, the arch-defining tool that defined much of the past decade’s most memorable beauty looks has made a comeback with the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Raffey Cassidy and Letitia Wright reviving feathered tips, full tails and filled-in brows.

While the BAFTAs has been privy to countless iconic beauty moments—from Gwyneth Paltrow’s sweet half-up half-down hairdo in 1998 to Jodie Turner-Smith’s glistening face gems and vibrant pink eyeshadow in 2023—the resurgence of brow pencils could be the easiest to replicate.

Zoë Saldaña, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the genre-defying Spanish-language epic Emila Pérez, opted for a more minimal look with a nude-toned lip and sultry eye made from matching monochromatic nude shades. Yet, it was her bold brows that really dominated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick went for a thinner ‘90s brow but used a brow pencil to gently define her shape and add a sweep of colour where brows might’ve been a bit more sparse. Selena Gomez also used a brow pencil to give some structure to the end of her eyebrow to create that coveted elongated outline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After years of seeing laminated brows and fine microblading command the red carpet, it’s refreshing to see a shift back to this more effortless style. Of course, that’s also the beauty of using a brow pencil.

The fine tip and pigmented finish means you can be super precise, leading to a more natural texture or barely-there results with fine strokes that mimic your existing brow hair. It's also one of the most accessible beauty products around too as some of the most high-powered brow pencils costing around £20.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take note from the 2025 BAFTAs attendees and opt for a creamy formula, impressive tint and easy application for that celebrity-approved blended look. From smudge-proof to products with built-in spoolies, creating that instant lift and vividness brow pencils provide is only a stroke away. Shop the best brow pencils, ahead.

Shop Brow Pencils for Full, Fluffy, Celebrity-Approved Brows

1. Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil

Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil £29 SHOP NOW Features a thin, triangular tip to create hair-like strokes.

2. Glossier Boy Brow Arch Pomade Pencil

Glossier Boy Brow Arch Pomade Pencil Grey £24 SHOP NOW Just set your look with a touch of Glossier's iconic Boy Brow brow gel.

3. Mac Pro Brow Definer 1mm-Tip Brow Pencil

Mac Pro Brow Definer 1mm-Tip Brow Pencil £24 SHOP NOW This brow pencil comes in nine shades and promises to last for 24 hours.

4. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Pencil

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Pencil £19 SHOP NOW This is presumably the brow pencil Selena Gomez used to achieve her 2025 BAFTAs makeup.

5. Kevyn Aucoin the Precision Brow Pencil

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil £26 SHOP NOW For a skinny brow, you can't go past Kevyn Aucoin.

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil

Space NK Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil £24 SHOP NOW This brow pencil has a creamier consistency.

7. Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat