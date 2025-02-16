Hold Up—I Think the BAFTAs Just Proved This Long Forgotten Makeup Product Is Back
It takes a lot to pry my attention away from the stunning looks being paraded through central London at the 2025 BAFTAs. Or so I thought, with one forgotten product making its return on the red carpet. (And piquing my interest by consequence.)
If you peek inside the beauty arsenal of the most in-demand celebrity makeup artists, you’ll notice a few essentials are employed to ensure film’s best and brightest look their best during award season. These include a really hydrating primer, a long-lasting lipstick and now, a brow pencil.
Indeed, the arch-defining tool that defined much of the past decade’s most memorable beauty looks has made a comeback with the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Raffey Cassidy and Letitia Wright reviving feathered tips, full tails and filled-in brows.
While the BAFTAs has been privy to countless iconic beauty moments—from Gwyneth Paltrow’s sweet half-up half-down hairdo in 1998 to Jodie Turner-Smith’s glistening face gems and vibrant pink eyeshadow in 2023—the resurgence of brow pencils could be the easiest to replicate.
Zoë Saldaña, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the genre-defying Spanish-language epic Emila Pérez, opted for a more minimal look with a nude-toned lip and sultry eye made from matching monochromatic nude shades. Yet, it was her bold brows that really dominated.
Anna Kendrick went for a thinner ‘90s brow but used a brow pencil to gently define her shape and add a sweep of colour where brows might’ve been a bit more sparse. Selena Gomez also used a brow pencil to give some structure to the end of her eyebrow to create that coveted elongated outline.
After years of seeing laminated brows and fine microblading command the red carpet, it’s refreshing to see a shift back to this more effortless style. Of course, that’s also the beauty of using a brow pencil.
The fine tip and pigmented finish means you can be super precise, leading to a more natural texture or barely-there results with fine strokes that mimic your existing brow hair. It's also one of the most accessible beauty products around too as some of the most high-powered brow pencils costing around £20.
Take note from the 2025 BAFTAs attendees and opt for a creamy formula, impressive tint and easy application for that celebrity-approved blended look. From smudge-proof to products with built-in spoolies, creating that instant lift and vividness brow pencils provide is only a stroke away. Shop the best brow pencils, ahead.
Shop Brow Pencils for Full, Fluffy, Celebrity-Approved Brows
1. Hourglass Arch Brow Micro Sculpting Pencil
Features a thin, triangular tip to create hair-like strokes.
2. Glossier Boy Brow Arch Pomade Pencil
Just set your look with a touch of Glossier's iconic Boy Brow brow gel.
3. Mac Pro Brow Definer 1mm-Tip Brow Pencil
This brow pencil comes in nine shades and promises to last for 24 hours.
4. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Pencil
This is presumably the brow pencil Selena Gomez used to achieve her 2025 BAFTAs makeup.
5. Kevyn Aucoin the Precision Brow Pencil
6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil
7. Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
