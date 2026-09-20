My mum and I share many things—among them a love of heels, a fancy glass of wine, and, of course, a good romcom. But our shared love of makeup is one of the things that connects us most. We’ve been “borrowing” makeup out of each other’s cosmetic bags for as long as I can remember, and that’s only become more true over the years. That was until recently, when she came to me with a dilemma: what makeup products should she invest in now that she has mature skin?
The idea that your makeup routine should change with age is nothing new. As your skin changes and, in turn, your collagen production declines, it’s only natural that the products that work for you change as well. Sun exposure, genetics, ethnicity, and lifestyle choices such as drinking and smoking can all affect skin maturity. And if you’re also on the hunt for mature-skin-approved makeup products that are genuinely worth the investment, never fear. As someone who’s luckily enough to work in beauty and have a contact book filled with professionals with years of experience, I sat down with an expert to answer my mum’s burning questions about mature skin and what makeup products are actually worth the splurge. Here’s what she had to say...
What Happens to Our Skin As We Age?
Cassie Lomas, a professional makeup artist with over 30 years of experience and the founder of the brand CASSIE, states, “Skin loses collagen and elastin as we age, so it becomes thinner and less bouncy. You get more dryness, less natural radiance, and fine lines start showing up more, especially around the eyes and mouth. Makeup that used to sit beautifully can start clinging to dry patches or settling into lines. It's not a bad thing; it just means your approach needs to change with your skin.”
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How Do I Prep Mature Skin for Makeup?
"Prep matters more with mature skin than at any other age. Cleanse, serum, then a good moisturiser, giving each layer a minute to sink in before the next. Don't rush straight into makeup after moisturiser, or everything will slip. A hydrating primer on top smooths things out without adding weight. Comfortable, cushioned skin is what you're after—never dry or tight—because makeup always looks better on well-prepped skin", says Lomas.
Makeup Application Tips for Those With Mature Skin
When it comes to applying makeup on mature skin, Lomas always follows four application tips:
Less is more - Build in thin layers rather than one heavy layer, so it still looks like skin.
Blend upwards and outwards - Work in the direction the skin naturally lifts.
Set only where you need to - Target the T-zone rather than the whole face, so you don't lose radiance elsewhere.
Soft over hard - Whether it's your brows, eyeliner, blush, or more, a soft and blended finish will always win over anything harsh or defined.
With all of this in mind, I asked Lomas for the go-to products she relies on when putting makeup on mature skin. Keep scrolling to discover her expert-approved suggestions.
Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ Moisturiser and Primer
"Primer is the difference between makeup that looks applied and makeup that looks like your skin, just better. And for mature skin, a hydrating primer is one of the most important steps; it's the base everything else relies on. I like to turn to Bobbi Brown's Face Base+ because it feels more like skincare than makeup, and plumps and cushions the skin rather than mattifying it. It fills in texture without feeling heavy, meaning your foundation will have something to hold onto instead of clinging to dry patches later. My personal tip? Give it a minute to settle into the face before you move on; it makes a real difference to how everything wears through the day."
"I AM ENOUGH does exactly what mature skin needs; it replaces four products with one. It's a skin enhancer rather than a traditional foundation, smoothing, illuminating, perfecting and warming the complexion without ever feeling heavy or mask-like. The lightweight texture moves with the skin, which matters as we age, as anything too fixed can sit awkwardly on fine lines. Wear it sheer for everyday radiance or build it up in thin layers when you want more coverage. Not to mention that it has a soft bronzer built in as well, so you get warmth without reaching for another product. Simple, considered, and the compact is refillable."
"Powder is where mature skin needs restraint. A light dusting, only where you need it, keeps things fresh rather than flat. A finely milled loose powder like By Terry's Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder works perfectly when applied only where needed. And remember to use a soft brush with a very light hand; too much anywhere on mature skin settles into lines and undoes the glow underneath. The fact that it's a pressed powder also makes it handy for on-the-go touch-ups."
4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"Setting spray is great for keeping your makeup in place and helping to melt any powder products into the skin. The Charlotte Tilbury setting spray is one of my favourites as it keeps makeup in place all day and gives the skin a blurring effect that isn’t too dry ot overly matte. Plus, it's alcohol-free, which is an important ingredient to avoid for those with mature skin due to how dehydrating it is."
"You don’t have to have mature skin to understand the pain of sparse or thin brows, and to me, eyebrows always look their best when you draw subtle brow pencil strokes into any of the affected areas, as opposed to using a heavy product that can make them look blocky and unnatural. Felt-tip liners can work well if you have a steady hand, but if you don’t and prefer something a little softer, the MAC Pro Brow Styler is the one to try. It creates a natural-looking eyebrow and has an ultra-smooth feel that’s easy to use, even if you’re a beginner."
"As we age, our lashes tend to fall out and look rather sparse. I like to turn to NARS’ Climax mascara because the wand allows you to get into all those little hairs while giving perfect definition to every lash. The lightweight formula infuses a Lash Moisture Complex to help condition the lashes, and this mascara will also help improve the quality of your lashes in the long run. To be completely honest, although this works wonders on those with mature lashes, I actually recommend that everyone give this skincare-infused product a try."
"For mature skin, a cream colour that works on eyes, lips and cheeks is such an easy way to get a pulled-together look without a full makeup bag. The WE ARE ONE Colour Wand sets quickly and gives a soft, tonal flush that stays put, so there's no fading or patchiness to worry about through the day. On the cheeks it mimics a natural flush, for the eyes it gives a wash of colour that lifts rather than ages, and on the lips it works as a sheer stain or built up for more colour. One shade across the whole face keeps everything looking harmonious, which is especially flattering as skin matures and too many competing tones can be ageing. I’d recommend blending it quickly once it's applied, as the formula dries into place fast, and building in light layers rather than going in heavy."
What Ingredients Should Those With Mature Skin Should Look for in Makeup?
Lomas states, "Look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane, which are all great for skin hydration; these stop makeup from sitting in fine lines. Then, look for peptides and niacinamide, which will help with texture and barrier support over time. I also always suggest opting for makeup products marketed as hydrating or radiance-boosting rather than heavier matte finishes, as these will sit better on the skin and look more natural instead of cakey and accentuating fine lines."
What Ingredients Should Those With Mature Skin Should Avoid in Makeup?
"If you have mature skin, you should avoid products that contain large amounts of heavy silicones, as they can sit on the surface and highlight texture instead of smoothing it. High alcohol content should also ring alarm bells, because of the harsh drying effect it can have on the skin. I also always suggest avoiding makeup products marketed as matte or long-wear formulas, as these are built to grip the skin and tend to dry it out, as well as any formulas with shimmer or glitter because they draw attention to texture instead of disguising it," explains Lomas.
Why Trust Us?
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.