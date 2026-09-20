Confirmed: Professional Makeup Artists Swear By These Products for Mature Skin

I just asked a professional makeup artist which products she relies on when applying makeup to mature skin.

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(Image credit: @msorrig; @greceghanem; @hillhousevintage)
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My mum and I share many things—among them a love of heels, a fancy glass of wine, and, of course, a good romcom. But our shared love of makeup is one of the things that connects us most. We’ve been “borrowing” makeup out of each other’s cosmetic bags for as long as I can remember, and that’s only become more true over the years. That was until recently, when she came to me with a dilemma: what makeup products should she invest in now that she has mature skin?

The idea that your makeup routine should change with age is nothing new. As your skin changes and, in turn, your collagen production declines, it’s only natural that the products that work for you change as well. Sun exposure, genetics, ethnicity, and lifestyle choices such as drinking and smoking can all affect skin maturity. And if you’re also on the hunt for mature-skin-approved makeup products that are genuinely worth the investment, never fear. As someone who’s luckily enough to work in beauty and have a contact book filled with professionals with years of experience, I sat down with an expert to answer my mum’s burning questions about mature skin and what makeup products are actually worth the splurge. Here’s what she had to say...

What Happens to Our Skin As We Age?

Professional Makeup Artist, Cassie Lomas.

Professional Makeup Artist, Cassie Lomas.

(Image credit: @misscassielomas)

Cassie Lomas, a professional makeup artist with over 30 years of experience and the founder of the brand CASSIE, states, “Skin loses collagen and elastin as we age, so it becomes thinner and less bouncy. You get more dryness, less natural radiance, and fine lines start showing up more, especially around the eyes and mouth. Makeup that used to sit beautifully can start clinging to dry patches or settling into lines. It's not a bad thing; it just means your approach needs to change with your skin.”

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How Do I Prep Mature Skin for Makeup?

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(Image credit: @greceghanem)

"Prep matters more with mature skin than at any other age. Cleanse, serum, then a good moisturiser, giving each layer a minute to sink in before the next. Don't rush straight into makeup after moisturiser, or everything will slip. A hydrating primer on top smooths things out without adding weight. Comfortable, cushioned skin is what you're after—never dry or tight—because makeup always looks better on well-prepped skin", says Lomas.

Makeup Application Tips for Those With Mature Skin

@hillhousevintage

(Image credit: @hillhousevintage)

When it comes to applying makeup on mature skin, Lomas always follows four application tips:

  1. Less is more - Build in thin layers rather than one heavy layer, so it still looks like skin.
  2. Blend upwards and outwards - Work in the direction the skin naturally lifts.
  3. Set only where you need to - Target the T-zone rather than the whole face, so you don't lose radiance elsewhere.
  4. Soft over hard - Whether it's your brows, eyeliner, blush, or more, a soft and blended finish will always win over anything harsh or defined.

With all of this in mind, I asked Lomas for the go-to products she relies on when putting makeup on mature skin. Keep scrolling to discover her expert-approved suggestions.

The Best Makeup for Mature Skin

1. Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base+ Primer

2. CASSIE I Am Enough Face Makeup

3. By Terry Hyaluronic Pressed Hydra-Powder

4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

5. M.A.C Cosmetics Pro Brow Styler Pencil

6. NARS Climax Mascara

7. CASSIE We Are One Colour Wand

What Ingredients Should Those With Mature Skin Should Look for in Makeup?

Lomas states, "Look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane, which are all great for skin hydration; these stop makeup from sitting in fine lines. Then, look for peptides and niacinamide, which will help with texture and barrier support over time. I also always suggest opting for makeup products marketed as hydrating or radiance-boosting rather than heavier matte finishes, as these will sit better on the skin and look more natural instead of cakey and accentuating fine lines."

What Ingredients Should Those With Mature Skin Should Avoid in Makeup?

"If you have mature skin, you should avoid products that contain large amounts of heavy silicones, as they can sit on the surface and highlight texture instead of smoothing it. High alcohol content should also ring alarm bells, because of the harsh drying effect it can have on the skin. I also always suggest avoiding makeup products marketed as matte or long-wear formulas, as these are built to grip the skin and tend to dry it out, as well as any formulas with shimmer or glitter because they draw attention to texture instead of disguising it," explains Lomas.

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.