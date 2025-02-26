This Was the *Scorching* Heat–Proof Mascara Every Woman Wore on the Set of White Lotus
Season three of The White Lotus is officially live on HBO—well, the first few episodes, at least. This time, the hotly anticipated anthology series takes place in Thailand, a locale known for its tropical heat and humidity. It goes without saying that this kind of climate can pose a challenge to on-set experts who are in charge of creating long-lasting, camera-ready makeup.
Recently, makeup artist and makeup department head Rebecca Hickey shared insight into the actual products she used on the actors while filming on location. One of them was a smudge-proof, budge-proof mascara that held up to the "scorching" Thailand temperatures. Keep scrolling to see which underrated and editor-approved mascara it is. Then, snag one (or three) before your next vacation or simply to prep for melt-proof summer makeup.
The Exact Mascara Used on The White Lotus
Here's the exact mascara that all the women wore on the set of The White Lotus. The three-in-one volumizing, lengthening, and defining formula contains a vegan beeswax alternative for a buildable, budge-proof lash look. As lash-obsessed beauty editors, we're big fans of this mascara, and we'd go so far as to say that it's underrated. Apparently, Hickey agrees.
“The Make Beauty Lash Prototype Mascara was used on every single woman this season of White Lotus," she said. "It adds so much volume but never smudges, which would have been a disaster with the scorching temps of Thailand! We needed a mascara to add volume and length without budging and this mascara was the perfect fit for filming.”
Thanks to Hickey's detailed Instagram videos, we know a few more of the actual products she used on set. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite ones!
More Beauty Products Used on Set
Hickey mentions this sunscreen during a breakdown of Michelle Monaghan's look, which was meant to be natural, glowing, and "clean." She calls it a "safe choice" because it will protect the skin from UV rays with "no breakouts, no irritation."
"As for her makeup, we used a lot of Ciele Cosmetics," Hickey says. "They aren't pore-clogging but they also have SPF in them. Their Tint & Protect is like a serum foundation. I would actually use a lighter color on the middle of her face and a darker color on the outside. It gives this nice depth without having any harshness."
For Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea, Hickey mixed this daily SPF primer with another glow-boosting primer (more on that in a minute) to create a "really beautiful base for makeup."
Here's the second primer. This one has a unique formula that does the (seemingly) impossible. It boosts the skin's glow without emphasizing texture or pores thanks to soft-focus blurring powders that give the skin an airbrushed quality.
Hickey says she used the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation on Wood, specifically. The weightless formula offers buildable, medium coverage with a light-diffusing effect.
To "play up" brown and berry tones in Wood's makeup, Hickey used this cream blush in the shade After Hours. "Don't forget the nose," she says.
As for the lip look, Hickey says she alternated between using Maybelline's BabyLips Lip Balm ($4) and this beautiful, berry-colored lip oil from social media–favorite beauty brand Merit.
For more insight and products, I highly recommend following Hickey on Instagram.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Endorsed This Soon-to-be-Viral Prada Mascara—Fantastic, Give Me 20
Have you ever tried this one?
By Jamie Schneider
-
Addison Rae Wore 5 Different Makeup Looks in Her New Music Video—This Blush Was the Throughline
It's her favorite.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Mikey Madison's "'70s Italian" Makeup Look Just Became My Roman Empire—8 Products to Re-Create
I can't get it out of my head.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Hurry—Selena Gomez Just Cosigned a Major Mani Trend, and Her Exact Color Is Selling Out Fast
It's so good.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay
-
This Anti-Neutral Eye Shadow Is Set to Dominate Spring 2025—Sabrina Carpenter Says So
Shop the trend from $7.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Bella Hadid's 3- to 5-Minute Makeup Routine Includes This $12 Concealer-Foundation Hybrid
If you ask me, it's a top-tier drugstore product.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Lisa's Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Timeless with an edge.
By Jamie Schneider