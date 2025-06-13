Beauty Editors Know Blue Mercury Has the Best Niche Beauty Products—11 (On-Sale!) Hidden Gems

There are so many internet-viral beauty products out there, from a second-skin foundation to creamy blush, a peel-off lip stain, and beyond. Many of these popular products deserve the hype and have earned a permanent spot in my beauty routine as a result. However, I always leave room for other, more under-the-radar items. I'm talking about niche beauty products that feel extra special and chic due to their under-the-radar nature.

I, like many other beauty editors, tend to shop for hidden gems at Blue Mercury, as it carries a wide range of smaller, independent, and international brands. Seeing as Blue Mercury is holding a site-wide sale, there's no better time to stock up on cool, insider items. Here are the details: From now through June 23, take 20% off $200 or more, 25% off $500 or more, and 30% off $1000 or more. Ahead, see my editor-curated shopping cart. These products may not get as much online attention as others, but I think they should.

Une Vanille Eau De Parfum
Obvious
Une Vanille Eau De Parfum

Unlike traditional vanilla perfumes, which can be simple and sugary sweet, this one is deep, dark, and sultry thanks to notes of black vanilla, tonka bean, and clean-sourced musks. Incredible scent aside, I love breaking up the monotony of my vanity with this niche perfume in its chic bottle.

Invisible Touch Concealer
Kjaer Weis
Invisible Touch Concealer

Kjaer Weis is a Danish beauty brand that focuses on clean, organic formulations. While this concealer hasn't gone viral on Instagram or TikTok, it's well-loved by editors and makeup artists alike. That's because it covers breakouts, brightens dark circles, and even doubles as an eye shadow primer—all the while providing a clean, natural-looking finish.

Sol Sunlight Body Oil
Costa Brazil
Sol Sunlight Body Oil

Trust me when I say I'll be using this glow-boosting Brazilian body oil all summer. It's a combination of kaya, cacay, babassu, acai, and bacuri butter, and as such, it's full of antioxidants, omegas, and vitamins. The luxe formula sinks into the skin and offers a smoothing and softening effect. It also leaves a golden, sun-kissed glow behind.

Soothe Me Dry Scalp Relief Serum
Sunday II Sunday
Soothe Me Dry Scalp Relief Serum

If you deal with scalp dryness or irritation, this serum is your solution. It contains a bio-marine active, peppermint, and Himalayan mushroom complex to banish flakes, soothe itchiness, hydrate dryness, and reduce irritation.

Home Resort Candle Set
Vacation
Home Resort Candle Set

Vacation's delightful, '80s-inspired sunscreens get all the (deserved) hype, but the brand's fragranced candles are so kitschy and collectible. I love all of them, but Lobby and Pool Boy are my favorite; they make my living room into a lavish five-star resort.

Ss01 Secret Sauce
The Beauty Sandwich
Ss01 Secret Sauce

Ivan Pol, the creator of the Beauty Sandwich, sculpts the famous faces of celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Eiza Gonzalez. His proprietary "secret sauces" are incredibly effective skin solutions. This one contains essential fatty acids, ceramides, and phytocholesterols for soft, smooth, firm skin.

Hand Wash Spa Du Maroc
Moroccanoil
Hand Wash Spa Du Maroc

This luxurious hand wash makes my bathroom feel so sophisticated. It smells incredible (like an expensive hotel spa), and it leaves my hands feeling soft and smooth thanks to a combination of argan oil and hyaluronic acid.

Wild Huckleberry Radiance Recovery Peel
Alpyn Beauty
Wild Huckleberry Radiance Recovery Peel

Alpyn Beauty is so underrated, especially this product. It's an at-home exfoliating peel softens, smooths, and resurfaces the skin. Thanks to the addition of colloidal oatmeal, it also calms and soothes, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin types (like me).

Dirty Coconut
Heretic
Dirty Coconut

Here's another rather niche scent I love. It's a combination of warm vanilla, sustainably harvested sandalwood, and creamy coconut. It's a smooth, subtle, and altogether sexy scent.

Active Smooth
Manucurist
Active Smooth

I consider this to be a "nail concealer." It blurs and smoothes the nail bed for a perfected finish (and trust me, it's a dream for gel-damaged nails). It also doubles as a nail strengthener.

The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set
Canopy
The Canopy Humidifier Starter Set

I call this a "skincare-adjacent" product, because while it's not technically a skincare product, it still offers major skin benefits—think a smooth, plump, hydrated complexion (literally overnight). It hasn't left my bedside table since I first set it up over a year ago. Read my full review.

