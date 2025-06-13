Beauty Editors Know Blue Mercury Has the Best Niche Beauty Products—11 (On-Sale!) Hidden Gems
There are so many internet-viral beauty products out there, from a second-skin foundation to creamy blush, a peel-off lip stain, and beyond. Many of these popular products deserve the hype and have earned a permanent spot in my beauty routine as a result. However, I always leave room for other, more under-the-radar items. I'm talking about niche beauty products that feel extra special and chic due to their under-the-radar nature.
I, like many other beauty editors, tend to shop for hidden gems at Blue Mercury, as it carries a wide range of smaller, independent, and international brands. Seeing as Blue Mercury is holding a site-wide sale, there's no better time to stock up on cool, insider items. Here are the details: From now through June 23, take 20% off $200 or more, 25% off $500 or more, and 30% off $1000 or more. Ahead, see my editor-curated shopping cart. These products may not get as much online attention as others, but I think they should.
Unlike traditional vanilla perfumes, which can be simple and sugary sweet, this one is deep, dark, and sultry thanks to notes of black vanilla, tonka bean, and clean-sourced musks. Incredible scent aside, I love breaking up the monotony of my vanity with this niche perfume in its chic bottle.
Kjaer Weis is a Danish beauty brand that focuses on clean, organic formulations. While this concealer hasn't gone viral on Instagram or TikTok, it's well-loved by editors and makeup artists alike. That's because it covers breakouts, brightens dark circles, and even doubles as an eye shadow primer—all the while providing a clean, natural-looking finish.
Trust me when I say I'll be using this glow-boosting Brazilian body oil all summer. It's a combination of kaya, cacay, babassu, acai, and bacuri butter, and as such, it's full of antioxidants, omegas, and vitamins. The luxe formula sinks into the skin and offers a smoothing and softening effect. It also leaves a golden, sun-kissed glow behind.
Ivan Pol, the creator of the Beauty Sandwich, sculpts the famous faces of celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Eiza Gonzalez. His proprietary "secret sauces" are incredibly effective skin solutions. This one contains essential fatty acids, ceramides, and phytocholesterols for soft, smooth, firm skin.
Alpyn Beauty is so underrated, especially this product. It's an at-home exfoliating peel softens, smooths, and resurfaces the skin. Thanks to the addition of colloidal oatmeal, it also calms and soothes, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin types (like me).
I call this a "skincare-adjacent" product, because while it's not technically a skincare product, it still offers major skin benefits—think a smooth, plump, hydrated complexion (literally overnight). It hasn't left my bedside table since I first set it up over a year ago. Read my full review.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
