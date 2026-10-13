5 WWW Editors Agree—These Autumnal Lip Liners Are the Must-Have Launch of the Season

The Who What Wear office is basically one big fashion and beauty potluck. As a team of shopping-obsessed editors, we're constantly swapping product recommendations, be it the trend-forward pieces that will elevate our fall wardrobes or the smoky perfumes that are destined for compliments. I typically return home with no less than three new items added to my cart (sorry to my wallet) and a bevy of styling tips to go along with them. All in a day's work!
Recently, in between meetings, I innocently wondered aloud, "Has anyone tried the new Anfisa lip liners?" Immediately, I was met with an overflow of praise from the entire team. Oh my god, they're so good. I'm obsessed. The shades are incredible. And when multiple editors come to the same conclusion without any prior discussion, that's when I know an item's a real winner. Of course, I'd been secretly using (and loving) the lip liners before their official debut on October 8, but after hearing the passionate reviews from my fellow coworkers, I'm convinced it'd be a sin not to share our full assessment. Below, discover each editor's evaluation and the shade they personally can't stop wearing. (Spoiler: A subtle, rosy-brown tint earns the majority vote!)
Judith Jones, Associate Shopping Director
Shade: Bruised Rhubarb
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"I love lip liners, and I’ve spent many years trying and testing lots of different shades. Bruised Rhubarb by Anifsa is by far one of my favorites. It’s a rose-tinted taupe, rich and autumnal, ideal for my skin tone. The liner glides on beautifully and most importantly stays put throughout the day. I barely need to re-apply."
Jamie Chevron, Senior Beauty Editor
Shade: Burnt Toffee
Listen, I am very picky about my lip liners. A mauve-brown shade is my failsafe, and I've only found one perfect match that deepens my natural lip color while appearing totally natural. Then I tried these Anfisa liners. Gloriously cool-toned and richly pigmented, these creamy little pencils quite literally double the size of my lips and don't smear within minutes of applying. After testing each of the four, flexible shades, I genuinely find it impossible to pick a favorite, but I will say that Burnt Toffee (a rich caramel) hasn't left my bag since I've brought it home. It adds just a hint of color to precisely blur my Cupid's bow (my favorite technique to create the illusion of volume) without looking like I severely overlined my lips. I foresee myself using it down to the nub, so it's a good thing I snagged the lot.
Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
Shade: Bruised Rhubarb
"I'm already deeply obsessed with Anfisa's Ân-Gloss (I rotate religiously between the Berry Crumble and Spice Cake shades), so I knew I would be in for a treat when the set of lip liners landed on my desk. It's a tight edit of four earth-toned shades that, unsurprisingly, lend themselves well to combining with the gloss. I gravitated towards Bruised Rhubarb, a warm rosy taupe that I can already envision becoming my new everyday shade. The liner is matte and works very well for definition—the placement and color locked in almost immediately. I smudged the edges for a more lived-in feel since I prefer a slightly blurred effect with my liner, but otherwise was impressed at how well the color stayed in place. I'm excited to try out one of the deeper shades for a full night-out glam because I have a feeling the pencils will become my new foundations for bold lip moments."
Kaitlyn McLintock, Beauty Editor
Shade: Bruised Rhubarb
"I love every 'smoked,' 'burnt,' and 'bruised' shade, but my favorite is the lightest one: rhubarb. It's a rosy-taupe hue that's one or two shades darker than my natural lip color—the perfect distinction for natural-looking definition. As someone who loves a blurred, French-girl lip look, I appreciate the velvety, suede-like texture. It glides easily onto my lips without tugging or pulling. Lately, I've been wearing them under my favorite matte lipsticks or adding a swipe of sheer gloss on top when I need extra hydration."
Alyssa Brascia, Associate Beauty Editor
Shade: Smoked Cinnamon
As Brascia previously mentioned, "I'm picky about my lip liners, but I haven't been able to stop using the lab samples I was sent of these hydrating pencils since I received them earlier this summer. Each swipe is a creamy, gentle caress, which usually means that the formula will smudge or feather off in minutes, right? Wrong! This is one of the first actually hydrating pencil liners I've used that will stay for hours, even after sipping on a martini."
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.