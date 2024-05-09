Millennials and Gen Z Agree—These ‘00s Makeup Looks Are Officially Back for Summer

It's my job to stay on top of the latest beauty trends, and this spring and summer I'm feeling all nostalgic as I've noticed that some of the biggest makeup trends from the early '00s are making a comeback. Yep, it's time to dig out your blue frosted eyeshadow and sparkly lip gloss, as this season it's all about those noughties vibes.

(Image credit: Getty Images KMazur / Contributor)

Kelly Rowland was a big fan of frosted eyeshadow and shiny lip gloss in the early '00s.

From this season's runways to red carpets, everyone seems to be rocking these throwback beauty trends, and I am here for it. That being said, these '00s makeup looks have definitely evolved over the years, and there are lots of ways to make the trends look a little more modern.

(Image credit: Getty Images Barry King / Contributor)

Britney Spears wearing blue eyeshadow in the early '00s.

If you fancy going down memory lane and trying out some of these nostalgic makeup looks for yourself, keep on scrolling to see some of my favourite ways to wear these '00s looks in 2024. I've also included my top products as let's face it, it's definitely time to throw away our eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks that we've been keeping since 2004...

The Best '00s Makeup Trends To Wear In 2024:

1. Frosted Eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

Remember back in the early '00s when frosted eyeshadow was the coolest thing ever? Well it seems that these shimmery finishes are making a comeback. Yep, forget your matte brown and nude shades, as according to this year's Met Gala, spring and summer will be all about that frosted eye look. This trend was spotted on the likes of Rita Ora, Sabrina Carpenter, Naomi Campbell and more on the Met Gala red carpet, and the key to making this trend a little more wearable is to apply the shimmery shade to the inner corners of the eyes to make them pop.

Get the look:

Sephora Collection Colourful Eyeshadow Shimmer Finish £8 SHOP NOW I love this neutral, frosted shade.

2. Statement Lip Liner

In the noughties it was all about making your lip liner as noticeable as possible, which meant that many of us opted for a slightly darker shade compared to our natural skin tone. This trend has definitely been having a revival over the last couple of years, but to make it look a little more modern you can opt for a lipstick or gloss that blends more seamlessly into your statement liner.

Get the look:

Morphe Soulmatte Filling Gel Lip Liner £8 SHOP NOW This gel formula from Morphe feels super nourishing on the lips.

3. Pink Blusher

Rosy pink blusher is huge right now, but did you know that this trend was also big back in the '00s? Although I used to use a lot of powder formulas back in the day, these days I prefer to use a cream blush to give my cheeks a dewy finish.

Get the look:

Beauty Pie Supercheek™ Cream Blush £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. How stunning is this blush from Beauty Pie?

4. Glitter

I wanted glitter on everything when I was younger. I remember using glittery eyeshadow palettes, body glitter, glittery nail polishes and more. Although this might have been a little OTT, there's definitely ways to make this trend more wearable in 2024. My advice? Pick one part of your makeup look to add a little sparkle too and keep everything else more subtle. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's glittery eyeshadow here.

Get the look:

Makeup By Mario Master Metallics Palette £55 SHOP NOW This palette has everything you need for a glittery eye look.

5. Matte Foundation

These days it might be all about dewy, glowy makeup looks, but the noughties was all about matte finishes. As someone with oily skin, I personally prefer a natural-looking matte finish, so I will definitely be wearing this trend throughout spring and summer. The trick to making the trend look more modern is to let your natural skin texture shine through instead of going for an all-over matte look. Instead, focus on matifying areas where you want to reduce the most shine.

Get the look:

Nars Cosmetics Soft Matte Foundation £33 SHOP NOW Nars have created the perfect foundation to give that natural, soft matte finish.

6. Thin Eyebrows

If you've read our guide to the biggest eyebrow trends of 2024, then you'll know that thin eyebrows are making a comeback. I like using an ultra-thin eyebrow pencil to help define the shape of my brows and fill in any sparse areas.

Get the look:

Kosas Brow Pop Nano Ultra-Fine Pencil £20 SHOP NOW This pencil is the perfect size to create a thinner eyebrow look.

7. Glossy Lips

I used to collect tubes of fruity lip glosses when I was younger, and although my taste in makeup has evolved over the years, I still love a glossy finish. Instead of sparkly, shimmery shades, I'll be opting for deep berry and soft pink hues in 2024.

Get the look:

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Vinyl High Shine Lip Gloss £20 SHOP NOW Want glossy-looking lips? Look no further than Tarte's Lip Vinyl High Shine Lip Gloss.

8. Eyeliner (and more eyeliner)

According to this year's runways, noughties eyeliner is back for 2024. The more the better in this case, so don't be afraid to experiment with different shades and textures. I personally love using a soft eyeliner pencil to get that "smudged" effect.

Get the look:

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen £12 SHOP NOW Pixi's eye pencil practically glides on thanks to the silky formula.

9. Bronzer

Before contouring was a trend, bronzing powders were all the rage. Although I am more of a cream bronzer fan these days, there's no denying that a bronzing powder can make you look so much more sunkissed, which is why I'll be giving this '00s trend another go this spring.

Get the look:

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer £29 SHOP NOW Bronzers have come a long way over the years, and this creamy, lightweight formula from Fenty is on my summer wishlist.

10. Blue Eyeshadow

Yep, blue eyeshadow is back! Every celebrity could be seen wearing this trend in the noughties, and I love how fun this colour is for festival season. These days we are seeing people use more muted blue shades to help keep things looking modern.

Get the look: