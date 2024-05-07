Sorry, Gen Z—This Divisive Millennial Makeup Trend Was Everywhere at the Met Gala

I don't know about you, but I can't stop thinking about all the looks from the 2024 Met Gala. From Zendaya's second red carpet outfit to Kendall Jenner's archival Givenchy gown, we are certainly not short of fashion inspiration. As a beauty editor, I was on the lookout for the stand out hair and makeup trends of the night, and I was not disappointed. Chic bobs, stylish side parts and wet-look hairstyles were all over the red carpet, and when it came to makeup, it was all about dark berry tones, bright red lips and shimmery highlighter.

However, one trend that I couldn't help but notice on lots of celebs was frosted eyeshadow. I know what you're thinking, didn't we put this divisive millennial makeup look behind us? Frosted eyeshadow was all the rage back in the '90s and early '00s, but recently the trend had been replaced with more neutral, matte eyeshadow looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images Barry King / Contributor)

Britney Spears wearing blue frosted eyeshadow in 2000.

That being said, according to the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, this trend is back in a big way for spring and summer, and I'm not mad about it. There's something so fun about the shimmery, frosted finish, and you can experiment with lots of different colours depending on your desired look. I personally love putting a little bit of frosted eyeshadow in the inner corners of my eyes to really make them pop.

If you're looking for more inspiration on how to wear this eyeshadow trend this spring, then keep on scrolling for some of the best frosted eyeshadow looks from the 2024 Met Gala...

Celebrities Wearing Frosted Eyeshadow at the 2024 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

Madelyn Cline opted for a shimmery, silver eyeshadow which paired beautifully with her sparkling accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

Jennifer Lopez kept her look a little more subtle with a hint of frosted eyeshadow in the inner corners of her eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images John Shearer / Contributor)

Sabrina Carpenter paired her frosted eyeshadow with a pretty pink blush.

(Image credit: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy / Staff)

Frosted eyeshadow and frosted eyelashes? So fun!

(Image credit: Getty Images Taylor Hill / Contributor)

To make this look more wearable, opt for a subtle shimmery shade like Naomi Campbell.

(Image credit: Getty Images Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

If you want to make more of a statement, you can't go wrong with a pop of colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images Jamie McCarthy / Staff)

Rachel Zegler's blue frosted eyeshadow is giving me all of the '90s vibes.

Products You Need For A Frosted Eyeshadow Look:

Nars Cosmetics Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base £23 SHOP NOW To help make your eyeshadow last, opt for a primer like this one from Nars.

Charlotte Tilbury The Beautyverse Palette £60 SHOP NOW This palette has so many colourful, shimmery shades to play with.

Rem Beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow £15 SHOP NOW You can also opt for a liquid frosted eyeshadow.