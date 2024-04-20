Brows Are Big News This Season—5 New Trends an Expert Just Schooled Me on

Here at Who What Wear, we are always writing about the biggest hair, makeup and nail trends of the season. However, one thing we don't talk about enough is eyebrows. In fact, I feel like eyebrows are often the last thing we think about when it comes to our beauty routines. As a beauty editor, I understand the power that brows can have. They have the ability to shape your entire face, and can take any makeup look to the next level.

It seems that other industry experts agree, as I've seen so many makeup artists get creative with different brow looks over the last few months. Forget filling in sparse hairs with a bit of brow pencil, as these days you can get everything from brow gels, pomades and even at-home lamination kits. However, with so many products on offer, it can be confusing to know which brow looks to go for.

We all know that bushy brows were bang on trend last year, but 2024 is serving up lots of fresh inspiration. In order to get the low down on all of the biggest eyebrow trends of the season, I reached out to Vanita Parti, founder of Blink Brow Bar, who shared all of her insights, including tips and tricks on how to recreate the looks at home. So, if you're in need of a brow refresh, keep on scrolling...

The 5 Biggest Eyebrow Trends Of 2024:

1. Doll Brows

First up is "doll brows". "Appearing on the catwalk from the likes of Pat McGrath for Maison Margiela and Isamaya Ffrench for Vivienne Westwood, this modern take on the skinny brow trend sees pencil-thin eyebrows making a comeback," explains Parti. "Taking inspiration from the '20s, this high, rounded brow paired with a rouged cheek lends itself to a doll-like look."

"For an on-trend brow without the commitment (we hope over-plucking stays a part of history!), create doll brows by blanking out natural hairs using a concealer, before creating your skinny brow with an ultra-slim pencil. I recommend the BBB London Ultra Slim Brow Definer 2.0 , an upgraded version of our best-selling pencil. It has a super slim retractable nib for expert precision."

Maybelline Brow Ultra Slim Eyebrow Pencil £9 SHOP NOW This ultra-slim pencil will help get that "doll brow" finish.

Blink Brow Bar Ultra Slim Brow Definer 2.0 £19 SHOP NOW This waterproof, smudge-proof formula is perfect for keeping those brows in place all day long.

2. Soap Brows

"The trend that continues to divide opinions, soap brows are here to stay," says Parti. "With over 160M views on TikTok, the look hit the catwalk in ’22 and has catapulted into social stardom since. Achieved by applying a glycerin-based soap to the brows and slicking upwards to create a full, fluffy and lifted effect, soap brows are a great way to make the most out of every brow hair."

For a longer lasting result that will save you time, Parti recommends trying out brow lamination. This straightening treatment makes brows more mailable, making it easy to brush hairs up and set in place.

Ardell Brow Lamination Kit £20 SHOP NOW Don't fancy going to the salon? Try brow lamination at home with this handy kit.

Urban Decay Big Bush Brow £25 SHOP NOW New from Urban Decay, this brow gel is perfect for getting that "soap brow" look in seconds.

3. Bleached Brows

If you thought "soap brows" were divisive, wait until you hear about bleached brows. "An editorial favourite to elevate any look, bleached brows continue to take the fashion world by storm," explains Parti. Kendall Jenner famously rocked this look at the Met Gala in 2022, and it's been a celeb favourite ever since.

"Proceed with caution if looking to DIY; bleaching brows at home can result in orange tones and damaged hair - definitely a fashion faux pas. Leave it to the professionals, or lean into the trend with the help of a tinted gel in a colour lighter than your natural hair, like the BBB London Tinted Brow Gel in Chai."

Blink Brow Bar Tinted Brow Gel £23 SHOP NOW Parti recommends this product for that bleached brow look.

Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel £20 SHOP NOW The Kosas gel in "Honey Blonde" is a great alternative.

4. Nano Brows

If you haven't heard of nano brows, now is the time to take note. "A modern approach to microblading, nano feather brows is a semi-permanent technique that uses a single-point needle to create crisp, individual hair strokes," explains Parti. "With search for 'nano brows' up +56% in the past year, it’s clear that the treatment is rising in popularity."

As explained by Parti, this treatment is better for those of you who find microblading blurs on the skin over time, as nano brows allow for fully saturated hair-like strokes with better pigment retention. "If you’re unsure on where to start, we recommend booking a consultation with a brow expert to discuss the best technique for you."

Ciaté London Microblade £9 SHOP NOW This clever product from Ciaté London features a four-prong tip to create ultra-precise strokes that look like natural brow hairs.

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil £26 £23 SHOP NOW A precise brow pencil like this one from Benefit will also do a great job at mimicking natural hair.

5. Embellished Brows

If you really want to make a statement, why not opt for embellished eyebrows? "Bedazzled brows stole the show at Simone Rocha Haute Couture SS24, with crystal-studded brows and decorative floral designs making a serious impact. While perhaps not something we’ll adopt for everyday, it’s the perfect playful look as we approach festival season," says Parti.

Parti recommends getting creative with your eyebrow embellishment using gemstones, glitter or coloured pigments. "Add a slick of the BBB Iconic Tubing Mascara to keep the focus on your adorned arches, and you’re certain to raise some eyebrows."

Pley Beauty Reusable Face + Body Gems Golden Girl £13 £9 SHOP NOW This set comes with lots of gems for you to play around with your look.