Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish Use the Same Strong-Hold Brow Gel, and It's Only $7 at Target
What do Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish have in common? They both have massive followings and famous siblings. (For Jenner, that's the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. For Eilish, that's songwriter/producer Finneas.) They also have similar tastes in makeup products, or so it seems.
Jenner recently posted a GRWM video on TikTok, and in it, she uses a certain strong-hold brow gel. It just so happens that it's the same strong-hold brow gel Eilish used in a GRWM video she filmed a few months ago. The best part? It only costs $7 at Target. Keep scrolling to see the brow gel Jenner and Eilish love.
Here's the exact brow gel Jenner and Eilish used in their respective TikTok videos. It's actually a two-in-one product, working as a brow and edge gel. It dries clear, offers a strong hold, and has a sweat- and moisture-resistant formula (so it's ideal for summertime). It's also 100% vegan and contains castor oil for a nonsticky feel.
If this is the reason their brows always look so good, count me in. I can swing $7. Most brow gels are double, if not triple, the price anyway, and they're not necessarily celeb approved.
Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Brow Products
Here's another affordable brow gel worth buying. The mousse-like formula makes brows look full and fluffy. It's so good it earned a Who What Wear Beauty Award.
