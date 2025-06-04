Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish Use the Same Strong-Hold Brow Gel, and It's Only $7 at Target

What do Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish have in common? They both have massive followings and famous siblings. (For Jenner, that's the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. For Eilish, that's songwriter/producer Finneas.) They also have similar tastes in makeup products, or so it seems.

Jenner recently posted a GRWM video on TikTok, and in it, she uses a certain strong-hold brow gel. It just so happens that it's the same strong-hold brow gel Eilish used in a GRWM video she filmed a few months ago. The best part? It only costs $7 at Target. Keep scrolling to see the brow gel Jenner and Eilish love.

Got2b Glued Brows & Edges Hair Gel - 0.54oz
Got2B
Glued 2-in-1 Brow & Edge Gel

Here's the exact brow gel Jenner and Eilish used in their respective TikTok videos. It's actually a two-in-one product, working as a brow and edge gel. It dries clear, offers a strong hold, and has a sweat- and moisture-resistant formula (so it's ideal for summertime). It's also 100% vegan and contains castor oil for a nonsticky feel.

If this is the reason their brows always look so good, count me in. I can swing $7. Most brow gels are double, if not triple, the price anyway, and they're not necessarily celeb approved.

Shop 5 More Editor-Approved Brow Products

Brow Wiz® Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Pencil
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Eyebrow Pencil

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz Pencil is a classic.

Brow 1990 Ultra Fine Eyebrow Gel Pencil
MERIT
Brow 1990 Ultra Fine Eyebrow Gel Pencil

Merit's Brow 1990 is another editor favorite.

Brow Lift
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Brow Lift

This brow wax is the ultimate "soap brows" product.

Mighty Fine Waterproof Brow Pen
Benefit Cosmetics
Mighty Fine Waterproof Brow Pen

This waterproof brow pen creates the most natural-looking, hairlike strokes.

Maybelline Superfluff Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mousse - 003 Medium Brown - 0.17 Fl Oz
Maybelline
Superfluff Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Mousse

Here's another affordable brow gel worth buying. The mousse-like formula makes brows look full and fluffy. It's so good it earned a Who What Wear Beauty Award.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

