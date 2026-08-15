This summer, accessories have become the ultimate styling hack for elevating simple outfits. From pinning brooches on tank tops to tying silk scarves and bandanas around the head and sporting oversized sunglasses like Celine's viral pair, fashion insiders are finding creative ways to add visual interest. The newest small but mighty item to join this lineup is the zigzag headband.
Remember the '90s hair accessory with a serrated, teeth-like comb design that pulled hair back and created a neat, textured pattern? Well, the hair trend has returned, and Hailey Bieber is cosigning the look. She was first spotted wearing it in Miu Miu's A/W 26 campaign, following the brand's runway show where zigzag headbands were everywhere. Instead of the traditionally plastic or acetate, Miu Miu reimagined the accessory with metal, allowing it to transition into a luxury fashion accessory and be elevated enough to be styled with leather jackets, minidresses and sheer tops.
Beyond her appearance in the Miu Miu campaign, Bieber has frequently incorporated the headband into her personal street style. She first paired it with a black tank top and jeans at the 2026 World Cup finals, and later featured it across multiple Instagram photos styled alongside everything from activewear to tailored trousers. Watch this space as the zigzag headband replaces our claw clips and French pins for autumn.
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Once a definitive staple of the late '90s, the return of the zigzag headband raises the question: is this nostalgic accessory truly here to stay? For those ready to embrace the trend, continue reading to discover the top zigzag headbands.
The Zigzag Headband Trend on Hailey Bieber:
The Zigzag Headband Trend on the Runway
Shop the Zigzag Headband Trend:
Kitsch
Zigzag Headbands Set
The exact headband Bieber wore.
Anthropologie
Resin Scalloped Headbands, Set of 2
Anthropologie always has the best accessories.
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband
Choose between gold, pink and black.
Urban Outfitters
Zig Zag Headband
This also comes in black, too.
Brushworks
Zig Zag Headbands
The set includes matte black, glossy black and tortoiseshell colourways.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.