I'm Calling It—These 5 Expert-Approved Short Hair Trends Are About To Dominate Winter

Now we're in the full swing of autumn's hair trends, I'm already wondering what winter short hair trends we'll see for the end of 2024 and through to the beginning of 2025. After all, short haircuts have been having a major moment over the past couple of years (I'm looking at you, blunt bob, dolce vita crop and blunt lob haircut), and I'm not expecting to see them go anywhere anytime soon. In short (if you'll pardon the pun) short hairstyles are easily the biggest hair trend right now.



Winter is great time to experiment with a bob haircut or shorter hairstyle like a lob (a long bob) or even shorter styles like a pixie, mixie, or bixie cuts. Cutting a shorter style is a great to reset your look and cut away hair damage or old hair colour left over from summer and autumn. Whether you opt for an expensive-looking bob haircut or a trending winter haircut, there are plenty of shorter styles to consider to ensure you look chic through winter and beyond.



So, what winter short hair trends can we expect to see this year? I asked expert hairstylist and hair trend forecaster, Tom Smith, to shed light on the sleekest short hairstyles we're about to see everywhere this winter. Scroll ahead for all the trend inspiration you'll need to finally book that haircut appointment.

Winter Short Hair Trends 2024

Laser Cut Bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

A sure-fire way to look polished is by opting for a blunt bob hairstyle—specifically the laser cut bob. [This is] a perfectly measured, sharp and precise, one-length bob that sits between the very top of the shoulder and the corner of the jaw," says Smith, which "works best with a middle parting and can be combined with a fringe if desired."



Imagine your hairdresser using a laser beam to cut your hair, resulting in super sharp and precise finish on the ends. This kind of style will require your hairstylist to use a precision cutting technique to achieve this laser accurate look.

The beauty of the laser-cut bob, aside from its effortlessly chic appearance, is its versatility. "The length can be adjusted to suit many face shapes but for a softer result go for chin length or longer, or for a bolder alternative go above the chin," says Smith. "Best styled straight or with minimal texture, this is a great option for those with fine hair as the cut will increase the appearance of thickness and density in the hair. Its also very easy to achieve for those with naturally flat or fine hair," he says.

SHARK BEAUTY Cosmic Blush Shark Flexfusion Straight Styler £370 SHOP NOW The wet-to-dry styler creates sleek styles without heat damage, and comes with several attachments to create a whole range of hairstyles, from curls to blowout bounce.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW Achieve a sleek, frizz-free result with this styling spray—it leaves hair so smooth and sleek with a mirror-like shine that also defies humidity and drizzly UK weather.

Crown Curls

Crown curls are tipped to be a major winter short hair trend, which celebrates natural texture. "The ethereal softness we saw over the summer months and into autumn is fortifying into a bold and regal tower of texture," says Smith. "With a curved silhouette and lots of volume this celebrates curls and their 3D power," he says.

"This style can be adjusted to suit a variety of face shapes by lifting all the hair away from the face, or retaining some softness and face framing," says Smith. "If you feel your face is longer, focus on volume from the width of the silhouette, while if you feel your face is shorter or wider, ensure maximum volume on the top. All types of curly and coily hair can achieve this look."

Smith has some tips for getting the most out of your hair's natural texture. "Shake out your hair once air dried (or blow-dried with the help of a diffuser) and comb and pat into place. For looser curl types, add a volumizing texture spray such as Sam McKnight Texture Spray, or a styling powder such as evo Haze," he says. "For tighter textures, use curl creams and shine serums to add a layer of hydration and gloss without fear of losing volume."

beauty pie Hair Heroes Healthy Hydration™ Shampoo and ConditionerDuo For Dry & Coarse Hair £25 SHOP NOW This nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo helps to add hydration and bounce to thick and coarse hair textures.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Cream: Elastic Bounce Leave-In £26 SHOP NOW With mango butter, grapeseed oil, argan oil and castor oil, this leave-in curl cream adds definition and a glossy shine to every curl.

Blunt Lob Haircut

If you want to go shorter, but don't want a bob hairstyle, then the lob—or long bob—could be the haircut for you. Typically, a lob sits between the jaw and the shoulder—think of it as the longer sister to the laser cut bob trend. With Google searches up 5,000% for blunt lob haircut, we'll no doubt see this chic length dominate through winter, and the blunt edge makes this haircut super sleek and polished, not to mention making your hair look thicker and healthier. Plus, it's also a great option for those who want to want to grow out a bob hairstyle into something a little longer. It's a win-win.

A blunt lob haircut looks incredible with a fringe, and looks great worn sleek and straight is with some undone waves through the lengths.

UKLASH Hair Growth Serum £29 £23 SHOP NOW If you're in the process of growing out a bob haircut, then this hair growth serum will speed up the process while encouraging healthy and thick growth at the roots.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener £450 SHOP NOW A blunt lob looks great styled straight and sleek, and the Dyson Airstrait makes it so easy to go from wet to dry while straightening at the same time.

La Dolce Vita Crop

You might remember the bouncy Italian bob haircut, and la dolce vita crop is the shorter and sleeker cousin that means serious business for winter 2024.



"Inspired by Italian businessmen in the '60s, la dolce vita crop is a softly androgynous and power-signalling style," explains Smith. "Swept strictly off the face or softly tousled, this look is strong yet unfussy," he says. [It's] ideal for a practical and business-like look for those wanting to be taken seriously, or softened and combined with a statement earring for a more high-fashion look."

"For a secure and confident wearer this oozes power and authority," says Smith. "For those who wish to show off their cheekbones, tuck the length tightly behind the ears. Higher foreheads can keep the look softer with some light face framing in the fringe area, while those who want to lift their face can sweep all the hair back with volume on top," he says.



Blow-dry clean, damp hair with a heat protecting volume spray, brushing back from the face without any parting," he says, adding that you can use a pair of straightners to add bends or flicks at the ends if you like. "Once dry, position the hair into place and mist through a styling powder to give maximum control at the root without the obvious look of product. Position as desired and finish with a mist of strong hold hairspray," says Smith.

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist £28 SHOP NOW Create weightless volume and hold at the roots with this blow dry mist.

OUAI Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW If you're going for a slicked-back look, this hair pomade will give you a sleek result with impressive hold.

Bell-Bottom Bob

Given our obsession with boho hair in 2024, it's easy to see why the '70s-inspired bell-bottom bob is still a trending short hairstyle for winter. However, this season, Smith is predicting that we'll see two versions of this trend: one with exaggerated, flicky ends (like Lori Harvey above) and the other a softer flick at the end of the lengths (like Elsa Hosk below).



"The flicked-out shape is rapidly gaining traction," says Smith. "For those not willing to embrace the full bell-bottom silhouette, we have a surge of more textured versions flooding in for a more wearable alternative. The shape and haircut required is very similar, but the texture is more ruffled and leaves the shape appearing choppier and more undone."

If you want a more exaggerated flick, Smith has some advice for styling. "Use a straightening iron to form the desired flick at the end. If your hair length hits your shoulders it will remain in the desired silhouette quite well, while if it’s shorter, you'll need to finish with a good amount of strong hold hairspray, both on the inner and outer curve of the ends," he says.



Want to embrace a softer silhouette? "The hair should be cut around the jaw length and styled with a soft wave then shaken out and can be worn loose or with one side tucked behind the ear," says Smith. "The ends should still pop out a bit, but in an understated and more subtle way."

GHD Original Hair Straightener £139 SHOP NOW A trusty pair of GHD hair straighteners will make achieving flicky ends a breeze, and can be used to create soft waves too.