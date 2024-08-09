An Expert Just Told Me That These 5 Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

Where is this year going?! I can't believe that we're already in August. This summer has flown by, and with autumn approaching, I'm racing to get ahead of the trends and start prepping my autumn wardrobe. Alongside browsing the best cashmere knits and transitional jackets, I've also been thinking about what autumn beauty trends we can expect to see this September.

As a beauty editor, I always get excited about the new season, as I know that it means we will be treated to lots of new makeup, nail and fragrance trends to unpack. However, I'm particularly looking forward to finding out what hair trends will be in demand this autumn. This summer was dominated by bob hairstyles, beachy waves and honey-blonde hair colours, but what does September have in store?

To find out, I reached out to Michael Gray, creative stylist at John Frieda, who filled me in on all of the haircuts, hairstyles and hair colours we can expect to see everywhere this autumn. Keep on scrolling for all the inspo you need.

5 of the Biggest Autumn 2024 Hair Trends

1. '90s Undone Up-Do

We've had many months of the slicked-back bun, but according to Gray, this autumn is all about the '90s undone up-do. "Now we’ll be leaning into the '90s undone style," he says. "Up-dos are gradually getting less structured and 'done '-looking, and instead are becoming freer with movement and texture."

Gray recommends keeping your "perfectly unperfect" hair in place with John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray (£6.99). "[This hairspray] is perfect for securing your hair in place whilst maintaining a touch of polish by keeping flyaways at bay."

Get the Look:

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW I love using this pomade for a textured up-do.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Firm Hairspray £3 SHOP NOW Secure your style in place with this John Frieda hairspray.

2. Blunt Bob

Yep, that's right, bob hairstyles are here to stay. "Bold and blunt bobs are perfect for those who have fine hair to create a fuller look," says Gray. "We’ve seen the French bob take centre stage but now we’re also playing around with shape and texture."

"Often overlooked, the bob is great for those who have natural wavy movement to the hair and like an undone, low maintenance look," explains Gray. "The John Frieda Frizz Ease Hair Serum (£5) is a great finishing product whether wearing your hair smooth or textured to add shine without weighing your beautiful bob down."

Get the Look:

Bumble and Bumble Curl Defining Creme £25 SHOP NOW If you have natural curls, this cream will help to define your style.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum £8 £5 SHOP NOW As recommended by Gray, this classic serum will add shine without weighing your hair down.

3. Face-Framing Styles

How chic is this face-framing haircut? "This autumn and winter is all about shape and layers," says Gray. "We’ve had bangs, shag haircuts and now more face-framing is being introduced. This is a great way to add soft detailing to your style and flatter your face shape. Adding in layers and more shaping will also create a great lived-in texture, which is a departure from previous, more polished styles."

Face-framing layers also look great with an up-do, and this style is perfect for any special occasion this autumn.

Get the Look:

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Hairbrush £95 SHOP NOW This blowdry brush is great for adding bounce to your layers.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 SHOP NOW For more volume, try this texturising spray.

4. '90s Blowout

"The '90s blowout is still going strong and I feel that it will be just as wearable in the autumn," Gray tells me. "Whether you are choosing to blow dry with rollers or with big barrel curling tongs, the more volume the better for a touch of glam in the colder months."

Gray recommends John Frieda’s Volume Lift range, especially the Root Booster Spray (£6), to achieve maximum lift in the hair.

Get the Look:

BaByliss Thermo-Ceramic Rollers £60 SHOP NOW These rollers will help you get that '90s finish at home.

John Frieda Volume Blow Dry Spray £8 SHOP NOW Add volume to your roots with this handy spray.

5. Warm Copper and Auburn Tones

Last, but by no means least, Gray tells me that copper and auburn tones will be making a comeback this autumn. "As we transition into the autumn everyone always tends to go a little darker or richer with their hair colour," he says. "This year we’ve seen cherry cola and cowboy copper introduce more dimension to hair colour as well as leaning into those warm red tones, which I feel will evolve this season."

"We’ll continue to see warm copper and auburn tones take centre stage as a wearable alternative to diving head first into a bold red," says Gray. "If you take the leap this year be sure to keep locks looking healthy and shiny. John Frieda’s PRO Colour Revive range was developed in collaboration with professional colourists and is designed to strengthen hair and lock in colour between salon visits."

Get the Look:

dpHUE Gloss in Copper £35 SHOP NOW This copper hair gloss will enhance your colour.