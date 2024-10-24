Hairstylists Agree, Everyone Will Be Asking For These 5 Expensive-Looking Bob Haircuts This Winter

When it comes to nailing the 'quiet luxury' trend which, yes, is still trending as we head from autumn into winter, a fresh haircut is one of the easiest ways to look chic and elegant. From length to layers, and of course, shape and styling, the right haircut can elevate any look with an expensive-looking finesse.

Likewise, the change in season is often a catalyst for a dramatic hair change—so, if you're considering a bob for winter, now is the time to start your mood board. 2024 really has been the year of the bob haircut, and with popular styles creeping even shorter, short hair trends show no sign of going anywhere as we head towards 2025.

Take it from me—someone who chopped their waist-length hair into a bob earlier this year, and hasn't looked back. The styling opportunities are endless, the speed of washing and drying has revolutionised my daily routine, and I've found myself dressing and applying my makeup in a whole new way.

Feeling inspired? What better place to start than right here—with a roundup of the expensive looking bob haircuts that are trending this season.

1. Laser Cut Bob

"A sharp classic ‘razor line’ bob is perfect for the party season," says Tom Lindley, hairstylist at Blue Tit Greenwich. "It can be worn in a multitude of styles. Ask your stylist for a sharp one length bob up to the hairline at the nape to achieve this look.”

It's true, whether you wear this style straight, curly, or somewhere in-between, this sharp finish makes hair look chic and polished.

2. Sleek Bob

A sleek, smooth style always looks expensive, giving hair that smooth, freshly blow-dried finish. "This sharp, chin-length cut is all about precision and shine, making it a versatile option that works for both day and night," says hair stylist Zoe Adams at Taylor Taylor London. "Whether worn straight and smooth, or with a slight wave, the sleek bob is the epitome of chic, minimalist style."

Perhaps the best thing about this style is how easy it is to achieve. All you need is a good pair of straighteners and the right combination of products—I recommend a frizz-reducing heat protectant and a flyaway-smoothing styling balm or cream.

3. Curly Bob

A curly bob is a great way to embrace your natural hair texture, or to add shape and volume if your hair is naturally straight and thin, or tends to fall flat.

For a really expensive-looking style, consider a strong side-part to give your hair a glamorous, retro finish. Then, to keep it looking fresh and modern, curl each strand of hair in an alternate direction.

4. Italian Bob

The Italian bob has been trending for a while now, and in my opinion, it's set to be a classic. Why? Because the combination of softly bouncing layers and volumised roots gives hair a truly timeless luxury look. What's more, it looks good on bobs of every length and shape.

This style is all about movement in the hair, so ask your stylist for longer layers which are easier to define and style.

5. Micro Bob

For those who want to go truly short, a micro bob is the current 'cool girl' take on an expensive-looking bob haircut. It's chic, elegant, and so easy to style.

This cut is sophisticated but fun—perfect for those who like to experiment with their hair.

Products for Styling Expensive-Looking Bob Haircuts:

Hair by Sam Mcknight Cool Girl Super Lift Root Boost £26 Perfect for enhancing curly and wavy styles, this spray adds an instant injection of volume to the roots.

Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Styling Balm £47 Use this lightweight balm to smooth down frizz and flyaways or to soften fluffy ends for a sleek finish.

Babyliss Straight and Curl Hair Straightener £125 No matter what bob haircut you go for, a good pair of straighteners are a valuable tool for both straight and curly styles.

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray £28 Expensive-looking hair always looks shiny—mist this ultra-fine spray over your freshly-styled hair for the ultimate finishing touch.