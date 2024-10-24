Hairstylists Agree, Everyone Will Be Asking For These 5 Expensive-Looking Bob Haircuts This Winter
When it comes to nailing the 'quiet luxury' trend which, yes, is still trending as we head from autumn into winter, a fresh haircut is one of the easiest ways to look chic and elegant. From length to layers, and of course, shape and styling, the right haircut can elevate any look with an expensive-looking finesse.
Likewise, the change in season is often a catalyst for a dramatic hair change—so, if you're considering a bob for winter, now is the time to start your mood board. 2024 really has been the year of the bob haircut, and with popular styles creeping even shorter, short hair trends show no sign of going anywhere as we head towards 2025.
Take it from me—someone who chopped their waist-length hair into a bob earlier this year, and hasn't looked back. The styling opportunities are endless, the speed of washing and drying has revolutionised my daily routine, and I've found myself dressing and applying my makeup in a whole new way.
Feeling inspired? What better place to start than right here—with a roundup of the expensive looking bob haircuts that are trending this season.
1. Laser Cut Bob
"A sharp classic ‘razor line’ bob is perfect for the party season," says Tom Lindley, hairstylist at Blue Tit Greenwich. "It can be worn in a multitude of styles. Ask your stylist for a sharp one length bob up to the hairline at the nape to achieve this look.”
It's true, whether you wear this style straight, curly, or somewhere in-between, this sharp finish makes hair look chic and polished.
2. Sleek Bob
A sleek, smooth style always looks expensive, giving hair that smooth, freshly blow-dried finish. "This sharp, chin-length cut is all about precision and shine, making it a versatile option that works for both day and night," says hair stylist Zoe Adams at Taylor Taylor London. "Whether worn straight and smooth, or with a slight wave, the sleek bob is the epitome of chic, minimalist style."
Perhaps the best thing about this style is how easy it is to achieve. All you need is a good pair of straighteners and the right combination of products—I recommend a frizz-reducing heat protectant and a flyaway-smoothing styling balm or cream.
3. Curly Bob
A curly bob is a great way to embrace your natural hair texture, or to add shape and volume if your hair is naturally straight and thin, or tends to fall flat.
For a really expensive-looking style, consider a strong side-part to give your hair a glamorous, retro finish. Then, to keep it looking fresh and modern, curl each strand of hair in an alternate direction.
4. Italian Bob
The Italian bob has been trending for a while now, and in my opinion, it's set to be a classic. Why? Because the combination of softly bouncing layers and volumised roots gives hair a truly timeless luxury look. What's more, it looks good on bobs of every length and shape.
This style is all about movement in the hair, so ask your stylist for longer layers which are easier to define and style.
5. Micro Bob
For those who want to go truly short, a micro bob is the current 'cool girl' take on an expensive-looking bob haircut. It's chic, elegant, and so easy to style.
This cut is sophisticated but fun—perfect for those who like to experiment with their hair.
Products for Styling Expensive-Looking Bob Haircuts:
Perfect for enhancing curly and wavy styles, this spray adds an instant injection of volume to the roots.
Use this lightweight balm to smooth down frizz and flyaways or to soften fluffy ends for a sleek finish.
No matter what bob haircut you go for, a good pair of straighteners are a valuable tool for both straight and curly styles.
Expensive-looking hair always looks shiny—mist this ultra-fine spray over your freshly-styled hair for the ultimate finishing touch.
This light, floral scent is my favourite way to ensure that my hair not only looks expensive, but smells expensive too.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines. While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
Thinning Hair? An Expert Says These 8 Shampoos Can Help
The right shampoo makes all the difference.
By Shawna Hudson
-
I'm Swooning—Kaia Gerber's Latest Beauty Look Is Giving Gothic Audrey Hepburn
Here's every product you need to re-create it.
By Maya Thomas
-
People Tell Me My Hair Gives "'70s Cool Girl," and It's Thanks to These 15 Essentials
After much trial and error, I found the heroes.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Fashion People Agree—Adding This Elegant Hair Accessory Earns You Major Aura Points
BRB, I'm buying everything.
By Maya Thomas
-
My Budget Is Tight—Luckily, There's Still Time to Shop These 16 On-Sale Amazon Beauty Items
From a DIY gel manicure kit to the ultimate cool-girl perfume.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Editors, Hairstylists, and Celebs Agree on These Effective Hair Products, and They're on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days
These 16 products passed the test.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
I've Tried Hundreds of Amazon Beauty Items—Here Are My 3 Unequivocal Favorites
From a French lash serum to a TikTok-viral collagen mask.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
TikTok Loves This History-Steeped Ingredient for Achieving Glass Skin
It's nothing new.
By Maya Thomas