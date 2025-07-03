I Rarely Shop Beauty at Full Price—15 Fourth of July Sales I'm Taking Advantage of This Week
Prices from $7 put stars in my eyes.
I spend my days shopping online (well, metaphorically). If I'm not testing a new beauty product, I'm researching what's on the horizon and surfing the web for my next beauty fixation. Occasionally, my deep internet dives reveal a treasure trove of beauty deals hiding among the mounds of new launches, and to my delight, there are heaps of hidden gems in the Fourth of July sales right now.
I did my due diligence as your online personal shopper to find the discounts that earn the best bang for your buck—from Kiehl's to Charlotte Tilbury and the sale sections of some of my go-to retailers. Think Amazon, Nordstrom, and Revolve. Whether you're on the hunt for a new signature scent or a good sunscreen for summer, you can rest assured knowing that your summer beauty restock won't be at full price.
Ahead, shop the best sales I could find before Fourth of July weekend, including deals on rarely discounted scores and editor-loved products from Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Neutrogena, and more, starting at $7.
Shop Fourth of July Beauty Deals
If you've ever wanted to try Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Flawless Filter and Airbrush Foundation but didn't want to drop nearly $100 to do so, you're in luck. From now until July 21, you can save up to 50% on popular makeup and skincare kits during Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale—a rarity for this celeb- and editor-loved brand. This duo contains one of my favorite products for glowy skin as well as one of the best natural-looking foundations the Who What Wear beauty team has tested.
I don't often spot my favorite product at Kiehl's on sale, but I shout it from the rooftops when I do. This intensely hydrating moisturizer is made with squalane, ceramides, and glacial glycoproteins that restore moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. Repurchasing this jar can be a pricey habit, but it's worth every penny, especially when it's on sale. (Plus, I've yet to come across a facial serum it doesn't play nicely with.)
If you're on #BeautyTok, you'll likely know that hair perfume and body mists are having a major moment this summer. One of our editors' favorite fragrance brands, Ellis Brooklyn, is seeing sales on its beloved fragrance mists, and I spotted one of my favorites on sale. Sea—a delectable blend of citrus, jasmine, cedarwood, and sandalwood—is one of my favorite scents and stays in my beach bag all summer, and right now, it's on sale at Revolve for just $39.
I likely don't need to tell you that Korean skincare is where it's at, but in case you haven't tried it, I found the best deal to get your toe in the water. The fan-favorite Medicube Zero Pore Pads have been reduced by 39% ahead of Amazon Prime Day, which means that you can score a pack of 70 toner-soaked exfoliation pads for just $19 if you shop right now. A few swipes treat your skin with a blend of AHAs and BHAs to minimize the appearance of pores.
We are serious fragrance snobs here at WWW, and one of our favorite sources of sensorial escapes is Dedcool. Rarely do we see this coveted brand on sale, especially not when it's a scent as good as this one. Fig, black pepper, bergamot, lemon, sandalwood, and patchouli make this an intoxicating tincture that blurs the line between femininity and masculinity, making it an easy, year-round signature scent.
You might think of Revolve as your wardrobe-shopping destination, but you'd be shocked at the gold mine of high-end skincare, makeup, and hair products hiding in its beauty department. After some digging through the sale section, I stumbled upon this gem from 111Skin—a brand so great our senior beauty editor flew across the world to try it herself. This leave-on mask gently exfoliates the skin with an acne-treating formula of AHAs, a prebiotic complex, colloidal silver, and more to regulate your skin's microbiome and strengthen the barrier.
I'm a big fan of drugstore mascara, and the Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara earned its name as WWW's favorite lengthening formula of 2025. Thick with lash-extending fibers and holding curl for hours, this lauded mascara does it all. Plus, it's available in nine wearable shades, and all but one are going for just $8 right now.
Nobody move: Tom Ford Beauty is on sale. I screamed when I saw this deal hiding out at Nordstrom ahead of the 2025 Anniversary Sale, and I'm urging you to add it to your cart while it's 50% off before cardmembers steal every last one. This hyaluronic acid–packed, luminous foundation imparts a dimensional glow that lasts all day, and its medium-to-full coverage is easy to build for your desired look.
One of the fastest ways to fake a sun-kissed summer glow is with a few dabs of highlighter, and lucky for us, this $40 Laura Mercier liquid formula is slashed to just $24 right now. A quick blend of this dreamy, soft-focus formula offers a radiant glow that reads luminous over glittery, and it comes in three pliable shades that work across a variety of skin tones.
I don't know about you, but one of the things I rarely buy full price is a pack of whitening strips. When I spotted a pack of 42 strips reduced by 31%, I wasted no time running to checkout. All you need is one hour of wear to achieve a whiter, brighter smile—removing decades of stains within just a few days of use.
It's officially the time of year when you get sunburnt by walking outside to get the mail, so there's no harm in adding sunscreen to your cart, especially when it's marked down to just $7. This nongreasy body sunscreen offers SPF 70 for optimal protection and doesn't leave a white cast, which I love. Plus, it's one of our editors' favorite Neutrogena products to date.
I'm serious about my lip gloss game, so I'm wasting no time snagging this nourishing lip gloss while it's just $11. Infused with a flurry of natural oils to wear like a gloss but hydrate like an oil, this high-shine lip gloss not only looks fabulous on your lips but also feels ultra-nourishing. Besides, I can't stop thinking about how great this orange will look on summer skin.
Speaking of lips, it's not a common occurrence to see Kjaer Weis products at half price, yet here we are. This hydrating, organic-ingredient lip pencil offers all-day staying power and impressive pigmentation in a variety of shades, and right now, it can be yours for just $15 a pop.
As someone with rosacea, I love practically anything with niacinamide, so I'm adding this Sunday Riley serum to my cart with speed due to its knocked-down price. This water-light formula is infused with niacinamide and trans-resveratrol, an antioxidant, to minimize the appearance of pores, reduce redness, and even skin texture.
The age-old debate is deciding which is better: the Dyson Airwrap or the Shark FlexStyle. Well, I can confidently say that the clear winner during Fourth of July weekend is the latter, as it's reduced to just $300. Snag this multistyler—complete with two auto-wrapping curling barrels, a paddle brush, an oval brush, and a styling concentrator—while it's seeing sales.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
