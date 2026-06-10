The Experts Have Spoken—These Are the Chicest Hairstyles to Wear This Summer

Here at Who What Wear UK, we talk a lot about hair trends. Specifically, trending haircuts and hair colours. As helpful as it is to have a breakdown of this season's biggest looks, sometimes you don't want to do a full summer transformation. I, for one, am certainly not planning to dye my hair or get the chop; however, that doesn't mean I don't want to switch things up for the months ahead. Enter, the best summer hairstyle ideas for 2026.
A new hairstyle is the easiest way to refresh your look, so I reached out to a range of top hair experts and asked them to share the biggest hairstyle trends that all the A-listers are currently sporting. "This summer we’re seeing a shift towards what is described as 'soft focus' styles that feel effortless and beautifully undone," explains Domenico Sansone, creative director at Butchers Salon. I've certainly noticed this shift myself; however, that's not to say that glamorous updos are going anywhere, either.
Below, I've rounded up a mix of expert-approved summer hairstyles to know about in 2026, whether you like something relaxed, polished or somewhere in between. Keep on scrolling for all the hair inspo you need for the season ahead...
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6 Stylish Summer Hairstyle Ideas 2026
1. Glossy Bun
Sometimes, when it's hot outside, I just want to throw my hair up into a bun. However, the trick to making it look modern is a high-shine, glossy finish. "The slicked-back bun is the ultimate summer style as it suits all hair types, from straight to wavy, short or long," says Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY global creative director. "For that high-shine finish, work a hair oil through the hair before pulling it back. Use a strong-hold gel such as LABEL.M Fashion Edition Gel to smooth and hold flyaways."
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
This lightweight spray will add instant shine to your hair, no matter what style.
Label.M
Fashion Edition Gel
Sakkas calls upon this hair gel to create the ultimate glossy bun.
2. Modern Waves
If you prefer to wear your hair down, why not go for a wavy style? "Summer waves are softly sculptured, weightless, fluid and full of natural movement," Sakkas tells me. To get the look, he recommends starting with a sea salt spray, then loosely tonging sections of hair with a curling wand to create some definition. "Break up the waves with a styling cream for that lived-in texture."
Get the Look:
GHD
Chronos Curve Max Wand
If you're not blessed with naturally wavy hair, this tong will help create relaxed, loose curls for days on end.
Bumble and Bumble
Surf Salt Spray
A sea salt spray is essential for that beachy finish.
3. Supermodel Ponytail
You can't go wrong with a ponytail in the summer months, but this supermodel style is my personal favourite. "The high-gloss '90s supermodel ponytail dominates red carpets and is a celebrity favourite for a reason," Sakkas explains. "It’s sleek, bump-free and luxurious, and the key is in the preparation." He recommends starting with a volumising mousse through the roots, then working a hair gel through the ends to keep everything smooth.
Get the Look:
Moroccanoil
Volumising Mousse
Apply this mousse to the roots of your hair and comb through for ultimate volume.
Oribe
Supershine Smoothing Wax Stick
To keep flyaways at bay, use this smoothing wax stick on the go.