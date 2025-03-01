The biggest haircut trend for spring 2025? According to Instagram (the best place to spot new and emerging hair trends, in my opinion), it's the rounded bob. This low-maintenance, suits-everyone style initially peaked in popularity during the '90s and '00s then subsequently fell from favour, but is once again gaining popularity alongside other "dated" '90s hairstyles, like layered haircuts and '90s summer hairstyles baby braids.

Unlike many other short haircuts, the rounded bob is one that works well for everyone, so no matter what your hair type, length, or natural texture, you'll find that it's both incredibly flattering and surprisingly low maintenance.

What Is a Rounded Bob?

The rounded bob is all about shape, which means that the cut itself is super important. It's created with long overlapping layers that run evenly around the head. The great thing about a rounded bob is that no matter what your natural hair texture, you can still embrace this haircut. Those with straight hair can wear it sleek and smooth, while those with curly hair cam embrace a buoyant volumised style.

Rounded Bob Haircut Ideas

To achieve this style, use your straighteners to gently curve the ends of your hair inwards.

A rounded bob looks even cooler when cut to micro-bob length and paired with a fringe.

What's more, the style works with both centre- and side-parts.

For a fresh, modern twist, ask for some shorter layers in the front of your hair.

A hot brush will help you to achieve a softly rounded shape while also enhancing layers and adding volume.

The silhouette of a rounded bob instantly stands out.

The rounded bob is super flattering for wavy and curly hair types.

One of the best things about a rounded bob is the way it accentuates your jawline.

The style looks so chic in longer lengths if you don't want to go too short (or if you're growing out your bob).

A rounded bob is also a great way to grow out a pixie chop. So chic.

The coolest and most modern way to wear this style? A rounded bowlcut bob.

Products You Need for a Rounded Bob

Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £22 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A large round brush is the key tool in your blow-dry routine to create a rounded, bouncy silhouette.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £27 SHOP NOW This frizz-smoothing, shine-boosting spray is the eprfect finishing touch for a rounded bob.

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush £100 SHOP NOW There's a reason why this hot brush is so often sold out—it's truly effortless to use.

L'oréal Paris Hair Oil by Elvive Extraordinary Oil £14 SHOP NOW A hair oil is the easiest way to reduce flyways in the roots and fluffiness in the ends of hair.

Gisou Propolis Infused Polishing Primer £27 SHOP NOW This lightweight cream is ideal for sculpting shape into your rounded bob.

Babyliss Hydro Fusion Anti Frizz Hair Straightener £100 SHOP NOW Perfect for shaping a rounded bob, these straighteners use a moisture balancing dual ionic system to prevent and reduce frizz.