Forget the Trends—This Classic '90s Haircut Is Still the Chicest Style Out There

By Grace Lindsay
published

As a beauty editor, I've been lucky enough to interview a range of industry experts, celebrities, hair stylists and more, and whenever I ask any of them which era of beauty inspires them the most, they always say the '90s. I don't know what it is about this era, but the hair and makeup looks were always so good, which is why it comes as no surprise that lots of '90s beauty trends are having a revival. From blue eyeshadow to chunky highlights and French tips, this spring and summer is all about embracing those retro vibes.

However, when it comes to haircuts, there is one classic style that is proving to be more popular than anything else. Yep, I'm talking about '90s layers. This retro haircut has racked up millions of views on TikTok alone, and my Instagram feed is full of chic layered looks. This haircut was all the rage in the '90s thanks to the likes of Jennifer Aniston (yes, I'm talking about the "Rachel" haircut) and Cindy Crawford who were always sporting these choppy layers with bouncy waves. Thanks to the polished finish, it's still so popular today.

Jennifer Aniston layered haircut

(Image credit: Getty Images Kevin.Mazur / Contributor)

Although this cut is famously worn around shoulder length, it is really versatile and can work for both long and short hair. The key is to keep your layers as defined as possible for that chic, timeless finish. If you're not sure what to ask your hairdresser for, why not check out some of my favourite modern iterations of this '90s hairstyle below. Make sure to save some pictures to take to your next salon appointment...

'90s Layered Haircut Inspiration:

@cassiskovic a model with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

These layers have been curled inwards for that '90s finish.

@sabinasocol sitting on a stool in Paris with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Add some face-framing pieces for soft definition.

@jastookes skiing with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @jastookes)

A wispy fringe can really take this haircut to the next level.

@cassdimicco in Paris with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

This whole look screams Rachel Green to me.

@anaasmood taking a selfie with a curly, '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

The '90s haircut looks incredible with curly hair.

@lauraharrier in double denim with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

It can also help add movement to straighter hair types.

@camilamorrone in a leather jacket with a '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @camilamorrone)

The more texture, the better.

@anthonyholguin Olivia Jade '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

It looks great with highlights.

@beyonce blonde '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @beyonce)

Even Beyonce is a fan.

@emrata '90s layered haircut

(Image credit: @emrata)

Fine, I'll get a fringe.

Products You Need For a '90s Layered Haircut:

BaByliss Hydro-Fusion Anti-Frizz 4-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush
Babyliss
Hydro-Fusion Anti-Frizz 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush

This blow dry brush is perfect for adding movement to your layers.

Complete Blowout Styling Milk
JVN Hair
Complete Blowout Styling Milk

Pair with this styling milk for a smooth finish.

Amika Plus Size Volume & Body Mousse
Amika
Plus Size Volume & Body Mousse

For that '90s volume, don't forget a bit of mousse.

Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème
Briogeo
Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème

This leave-in cream will help define curly and wavy '90s hairstyles.

Opening image: @sabinasocol

Explore More:
Haircut Hairstyles
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸