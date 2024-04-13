Forget the Trends—This Classic '90s Haircut Is Still the Chicest Style Out There

As a beauty editor, I've been lucky enough to interview a range of industry experts, celebrities, hair stylists and more, and whenever I ask any of them which era of beauty inspires them the most, they always say the '90s. I don't know what it is about this era, but the hair and makeup looks were always so good, which is why it comes as no surprise that lots of '90s beauty trends are having a revival. From blue eyeshadow to chunky highlights and French tips, this spring and summer is all about embracing those retro vibes.

However, when it comes to haircuts, there is one classic style that is proving to be more popular than anything else. Yep, I'm talking about '90s layers. This retro haircut has racked up millions of views on TikTok alone, and my Instagram feed is full of chic layered looks. This haircut was all the rage in the '90s thanks to the likes of Jennifer Aniston (yes, I'm talking about the "Rachel" haircut) and Cindy Crawford who were always sporting these choppy layers with bouncy waves. Thanks to the polished finish, it's still so popular today.

(Image credit: Getty Images Kevin.Mazur / Contributor)

Although this cut is famously worn around shoulder length, it is really versatile and can work for both long and short hair. The key is to keep your layers as defined as possible for that chic, timeless finish. If you're not sure what to ask your hairdresser for, why not check out some of my favourite modern iterations of this '90s hairstyle below. Make sure to save some pictures to take to your next salon appointment...

'90s Layered Haircut Inspiration:

These layers have been curled inwards for that '90s finish.

Add some face-framing pieces for soft definition.

A wispy fringe can really take this haircut to the next level.

This whole look screams Rachel Green to me.

The '90s haircut looks incredible with curly hair.

It can also help add movement to straighter hair types.

The more texture, the better.

It looks great with highlights.

Even Beyonce is a fan.

Fine, I'll get a fringe.

Products You Need For a '90s Layered Haircut:

Babyliss Hydro-Fusion Anti-Frizz 4-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £80 SHOP NOW This blow dry brush is perfect for adding movement to your layers.

JVN Hair Complete Blowout Styling Milk £12 SHOP NOW Pair with this styling milk for a smooth finish.

Amika Plus Size Volume & Body Mousse £26 SHOP NOW For that '90s volume, don't forget a bit of mousse.

Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème £21 SHOP NOW This leave-in cream will help define curly and wavy '90s hairstyles.

Opening image: @sabinasocol