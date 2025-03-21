Lindsay Lohan's "Almond Milk" Hair Proves This Anti-Spring Trend Is on the Rise

Nothing says “ spring refresh ” like a new ’do, and Lindsay Lohan’s latest look has us running to book our next hair appointments.

Her luscious locks, famous for their alternating shades of fiery red and golden blonde throughout her career, have taken on a creamier, frothier, cooler tone than we’ve seen on the Freakier Friday star before—an icy, ashen blonde that Lohan and her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos , both dubbed “almond milk hair” on Instagram .

“I wanted Lindsay’s look to feel expensive with an old Hollywood inspiration, but in the most modern, current way,” Giannetos says in a press release. “I decided to change Lindsay’s hair to this gorgeous almond milk color. It’s something she hasn’t worn before and it looks incredible on her.”

With warm, golden-hued highlights and dye jobs dominating spring and summer, we’re feeling revived by Lohan’s seemingly anti-spring color choice—opting for a cool-toned blonde as the weather starts to warm. Somewhere between a cool bronde and icy champagne shade, Lohan’s strands vary from layer to layer, with lowlights teetering on the edge of mousy brunette and highlights reaching an ultralight citrine. Together, they form a uniquely glamorous shade that we’d expect to see as an autumnal blonde option or winter highlight hue, but we’re becoming increasingly enticed by this ever so slightly unseasonal style choice.

She might be one of the first stars to embrace this cool-girl trend with her cascading locks, but we’ve seen angsty, desaturated makeup sweeping the beauty scene for quite some time, with shades of gray and other out-of-season color palettes gaining popularity this spring.

Though Lohan’s look was courtesy of a wig ( What Wigs , to be exact—a brand Kim Kardashian and Chappell Roan have also used), we’re still itching to try out this milky hue for ourselves. Keep reading to find products you can use to try and care for this latte-inspired look at home, with prices starting at just $11.

Best Products for Almond Milk Hair

L'Oréal Paris Cool Supreme Permanent Hair Color in Ultra Ash $12 $11 SHOP NOW "Been using this [for] about two years now and very happy with the product," says one five-star review. "Price point is right—a real bargain compared to the expensive balayage I used to get...Haven't had any instance of over/under coloring or weird streaks."

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit in Pisa Blonde $34 SHOP NOW It's easy to achieve dimensional hair color with this at-home, ammonia-free formula from Madison Reed. All it takes is 35 minutes of wear for a refreshed cool-toned blonde.

dpHUE Color Dream $32 SHOP NOW Not married to this look just yet? Try almond milk hair on for size with this demi-permanent dye from DPHue, which will last for up to 16 shampoos.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss in Purple/Violet $36 SHOP NOW After you've achieved a milky blonde shade, protect your color with this anti-brassy toning topcoat and hair gloss from Pureology.

dpHUE Glossy Glaze $29 SHOP NOW Editors love this easy-to-use, in-shower glaze that takes only two minutes to give your hair a refreshed, liquid-y look that lasts up to three washes.

Color Wow Dream Filter Pre-Shampoo Mineral Remover $26 SHOP NOW First thing's first: We love pretty much everything from Color Wow. This pre-shower spray acts like a magnet for color-damaging polymers found in the environment and hard water, like mineral buildup and pollutants, which can affect your hard-earned hue for the worse.

Oribe Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment $64 SHOP NOW Liquid hair, anyone? This glassy treatment is suitable for all hair textures and revives, hydrates, and smooths dry, frizzy strands thanks to its ingredient list packed with plant-based hydrators and a nourishing polymer blend.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo $44 SHOP NOW While a hydrating shampoo is pretty much always a good idea, this anti-brass purple shampoo is perfect for icy-blonde hair maintenance. Its formula is engineered to counter the yellow undertones that dyed blonde hair can develop, neutralizing the color and keeping your hair soft while doing so.

Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Conditioner $27 SHOP NOW Keeping with the purple theme is this brass-battling conditioner, which uses pure violet pigments to dispel the yellow, brassy undertones that try to disfigure blonde hair.