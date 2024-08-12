Trust Me, This "Dated" Bob Haircut Is Making a Comeback This Autumn

Grace Lindsay
Something I love about beauty is that trends always have a way of coming back around. From '90s lip liner to bold blue eyeshadow, we've seen our fair share of makeup trends make a comeback this season, but this autumn I predict that we'll be seeing plenty of "dated" hair trends come back into style. In fact, it seems that one hair trend is already proving popular. Let me introduce you to the feathered bob.

What Is a Feathered Bob?

There are plenty of trending bob hairstyles at the moment, but according to Google Trends, the feathered bob is growing in popularity. This "feathered" style was hugely popular back in the '70s and '80s, and consists of multiple layers that add both shape and volume to the hair. The layers are often given a wipsy finish for that "feathered effect", and although this hairstyle is mainly associated with medium to long hair lengths, I happen to think that it works beautifully on short hair.

Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest feathered bob haircuts and prepare to be blown away by the beautiful movement that this hairstyle can create...

Feathered Bob Hair Inspiration

@hoskelsa feathered bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

A feathered bob can add so much volume.

@jennaortega feathered bob

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

Try a shaggy feathered bob for a chic yet cool finish.

@anaasmood feathered bob

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

A feathered bob looks so great with curly hair.

@mv.tiangue feathered long bob

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

A feathered lob is seriously chic.

Sydney Sweeney feathered bob

(Image credit: Getty Images Robert Smith / Contributor)

A feathered bob and a sweeping side fringe? Yes please.

@alyssainthecity feathered short bob

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

This style works well with a shorter bob too.

@selenagomez feathered bob

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

No words.

@lilyallen feathered bob

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

Add a slight flick to your ends for a polished finish.

@cassiskovic feathered bob

(Image credit: @cassiskovic)

Look at that volume!

