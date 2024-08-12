Trust Me, This "Dated" Bob Haircut Is Making a Comeback This Autumn

Something I love about beauty is that trends always have a way of coming back around. From '90s lip liner to bold blue eyeshadow, we've seen our fair share of makeup trends make a comeback this season, but this autumn I predict that we'll be seeing plenty of "dated" hair trends come back into style. In fact, it seems that one hair trend is already proving popular. Let me introduce you to the feathered bob.

What Is a Feathered Bob?

There are plenty of trending bob hairstyles at the moment, but according to Google Trends, the feathered bob is growing in popularity. This "feathered" style was hugely popular back in the '70s and '80s, and consists of multiple layers that add both shape and volume to the hair. The layers are often given a wipsy finish for that "feathered effect", and although this hairstyle is mainly associated with medium to long hair lengths, I happen to think that it works beautifully on short hair.

Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling for some of the chicest feathered bob haircuts and prepare to be blown away by the beautiful movement that this hairstyle can create...

Feathered Bob Hair Inspiration

A feathered bob can add so much volume.

Try a shaggy feathered bob for a chic yet cool finish.

A feathered bob looks so great with curly hair.

A feathered lob is seriously chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images Robert Smith / Contributor)

A feathered bob and a sweeping side fringe? Yes please.

This style works well with a shorter bob too.

No words.

Add a slight flick to your ends for a polished finish.

Look at that volume!

Products You Need for a Feathered Bob

GHD Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £379 SHOP NOW This GHD brush will give your layers lots of volume.

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist £28 SHOP NOW Don't forget a volumising blow dry mist.

Pattern Curl Gel £25 SHOP NOW If you are blessed with naturally curly hair, this gel will help to nourish and define your style.