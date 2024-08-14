I'm in My Timeless Era—5 Expert-Approved Hair Colours That Always Look Chic

Hair is such a personal thing, and if I'm being honest, I get quite scared to change my hair colour after some pretty bad experiences over the years. I'm definitely not the only one either. I've spoken to countless friends and family members who are all hesitant to switch things up. That being said, these days it seems that we are all embracing more natural-looking, anti-trend hair shades, which definitely makes the whole idea of a new look seem a lot less daunting.

From honey blonde to deep brunette, there are so many stunning hair shades to choose from, but which colours will stand the test of time? I spoke to Andrew Dylan, celebrity hair stylist who has worked with the likes of Uma Thurman, Emma Chamberlain and Charli Howard, to find out what hair colour trends we can expect to see everywhere this season, and after analysing every single one, I just know that they will be in style for years to come.

There are plenty of natural-looking shades to choose from that will work perfectly as we transition from summer to autumn, and I already know which colour I am considering. In fact, I like this shade so much that I might have already made a hairdressers appointment to try it out for myself...

5 Anti-Trend Hair Colours to Try Now

1. Honey Blonde

First up is honey blonde hair. "This summer, warm blondes are a hit," says Dylan. "Lindsay Lohan is an iconic red head that’s currently rocking honey blonde hair." With subtle tones of amber, blonde and even copper, this palette is perfect for transitioning into the autumn months.

This shade looks stunning on all hair types, and is a beautifully warm contrast to your usual blonde hair colours.

Get the look:

Bleach London Super Cool Colour Just Like Honey £8 SHOP NOW This semi-permanent hair dye comes in a gorgeous honey hue.

Davines Alchemic Conditioner Golden Blond £28 SHOP NOW Davines has created a colour-based conditioning cream to enhance your golden shade.

2. California Brunette

For those who prefer brunette tones, say hello to 'California Brunette'. "[This hair colour] is a laid back blend of natural, cool brunette and blonde tones that gives the ultimate lived in feel," says Dylan.

I love this more low-maintenance hair colour for both the summer and autumn months.

Get the look:

Matrix Total Results Brass Off Brunette Neutralising Blue Shampoo for Lightened Brunette Hair £15 £14 SHOP NOW This shampoo helps to neutralise brassy tones to keep your colour looking as cool as possible.

Redken Color Extend Brownlights Conditioner £26 SHOP NOW Help to extend your colour in between appointments with this toning conditioner.

3. Dimensional Balayage

Balayage is such a classic hair colour that will never go out of style. "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks stunning with her dimensional balayage and popping face frame," says Dylan. "Face frames are completely adaptable to your personal style, so do your research and show your colourist pictures."

If you can't decide between going lighter or darker, this is a great option.

Get the look:

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Hair Hydrating and Brightening Purple Toning Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW A purple shampoo is great for keeping your blonde balayage looking fresh.

Oribe Bright Blonde Radiance & Repair Treatment £60 SHOP NOW Designed with blonde hair in mind, this treatment repairs dry ends and adds luminosity to your colour.

4. Copper

Copper was all the rage last year, and it seems that this trend isn't going anywhere. "Red heads are in and here to stay," says Dylan. "If you’re somebody that has freckles you need to seriously consider going copper once in your life!"

This warm, rich hair colour will be everywhere this autumn.

Get the look:

Wella Professionals Care Colour Protection Copper Set £33 SHOP NOW This handy set comes with a shampoo, conditioner and mask to keep your copper hair colour vibrant.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat and Tone for Copper Hair Colour Protection £35 £31 SHOP NOW A glossy top coat that works in just 10 minutes? Yes please.

5. Dark Blonde

"Whether you’re currently blonde or brunette, dark blonde is flattering on all complexions," Dylan tells me. "This non-committal and low-maintenance trend is ideal for those people that want to play it safe but also fancy a change."

I think this may be my next hair colour of choice...

Get the look:

Ouai Detox Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW Keep your roots looking fresh with this detox shampoo.