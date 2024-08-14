I'm in My Timeless Era—5 Expert-Approved Hair Colours That Always Look Chic
Hair is such a personal thing, and if I'm being honest, I get quite scared to change my hair colour after some pretty bad experiences over the years. I'm definitely not the only one either. I've spoken to countless friends and family members who are all hesitant to switch things up. That being said, these days it seems that we are all embracing more natural-looking, anti-trend hair shades, which definitely makes the whole idea of a new look seem a lot less daunting.
From honey blonde to deep brunette, there are so many stunning hair shades to choose from, but which colours will stand the test of time? I spoke to Andrew Dylan, celebrity hair stylist who has worked with the likes of Uma Thurman, Emma Chamberlain and Charli Howard, to find out what hair colour trends we can expect to see everywhere this season, and after analysing every single one, I just know that they will be in style for years to come.
There are plenty of natural-looking shades to choose from that will work perfectly as we transition from summer to autumn, and I already know which colour I am considering. In fact, I like this shade so much that I might have already made a hairdressers appointment to try it out for myself...
5 Anti-Trend Hair Colours to Try Now
1. Honey Blonde
First up is honey blonde hair. "This summer, warm blondes are a hit," says Dylan. "Lindsay Lohan is an iconic red head that’s currently rocking honey blonde hair." With subtle tones of amber, blonde and even copper, this palette is perfect for transitioning into the autumn months.
This shade looks stunning on all hair types, and is a beautifully warm contrast to your usual blonde hair colours.
Get the look:
This semi-permanent hair dye comes in a gorgeous honey hue.
Davines has created a colour-based conditioning cream to enhance your golden shade.
2. California Brunette
For those who prefer brunette tones, say hello to 'California Brunette'. "[This hair colour] is a laid back blend of natural, cool brunette and blonde tones that gives the ultimate lived in feel," says Dylan.
I love this more low-maintenance hair colour for both the summer and autumn months.
Get the look:
This shampoo helps to neutralise brassy tones to keep your colour looking as cool as possible.
Help to extend your colour in between appointments with this toning conditioner.
3. Dimensional Balayage
Balayage is such a classic hair colour that will never go out of style. "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks stunning with her dimensional balayage and popping face frame," says Dylan. "Face frames are completely adaptable to your personal style, so do your research and show your colourist pictures."
If you can't decide between going lighter or darker, this is a great option.
Get the look:
A purple shampoo is great for keeping your blonde balayage looking fresh.
Designed with blonde hair in mind, this treatment repairs dry ends and adds luminosity to your colour.
4. Copper
Copper was all the rage last year, and it seems that this trend isn't going anywhere. "Red heads are in and here to stay," says Dylan. "If you’re somebody that has freckles you need to seriously consider going copper once in your life!"
This warm, rich hair colour will be everywhere this autumn.
Get the look:
This handy set comes with a shampoo, conditioner and mask to keep your copper hair colour vibrant.
A glossy top coat that works in just 10 minutes? Yes please.
5. Dark Blonde
"Whether you’re currently blonde or brunette, dark blonde is flattering on all complexions," Dylan tells me. "This non-committal and low-maintenance trend is ideal for those people that want to play it safe but also fancy a change."
I think this may be my next hair colour of choice...
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
