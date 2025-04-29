Inside the Brain of a WWW Beauty Editor—5 Summer Mood Boards With Endless "Add to Cart" Potential

Whether we're reviewing the latest Chanel nail polish shades or ranking luxury skincare brands, you can expect informed beauty news underlined with a refined sense of style from your Who What Wear beauty editors. Our weeks involve mingling with celebrity makeup artists and wading ankle-deep through the latest and greatest beauty products, allowing us to forecast seasonal beauty trends with a critical eye—of course, taking bits and pieces of insider intel and applying them to our personal styles in the process.

There's not much we're not willing to try, including $2700 high-powered facial lasers and fiancé-shared fragrance collections in the name of journalism. All this to say, we're not scared to switch up our beauty regimens every once in a while. In heated anticipation for summer, I polled our fashion-forward beauty team on their summer mood boards—and their sun-soaked visions did not disappoint. From slicked-back sultry updos to runway-inspired makeup looks, these are the vibes (and the exact products we're eyeing) that have been living rent-free in our minds.

"If I had a summer beauty slogan, it would have to be 'a dash of whimsy.' Think bare, dewy skin with a flick of seafoam green shadow à la Collina Strada; short, square nails glazed with holographic glitter; or loose, textured strands adorned with a ginormous hair clip—just a kiss of something eccentric to catch the eye. I’m not one to opt for a full beat on a weekly basis, and certainly not during summer when the mere thought of applying foundation or plugging in a blow-dryer makes me want to melt into a sweat puddle, so committing to just one girly accent feels at once attainable and playful—and a little Miu Miu coded, might I add."

Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick in Adorn $32 SHOP NOW

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eye Shadow Palette in Pink Riviera $71 SHOP NOW

Essie Metallics Nail Polish in Set in Stones $10 SHOP NOW

Sophie Buhai White & Beige Fan Shell Hair Clip $275 SHOP NOW

Byredo Eyeshadow Palette in Syren $75 SHOP NOW

Kosas Cloud Set Airy Setting Spray + Smoothing Mist $36 SHOP NOW

"Growing up in the snowy Midwest, I lived for the short summer season and the warm, sun-soaked days it would bring with it. Now that I'm back living in my hometown, my summer beauty aesthetic is the same as it was all those years ago. It's set smack-dab between Mamma Mia and Dirty Dancing—think a dreamy, sun-drenched Mediterranean escape mixed with a sepia-tinged, '80s-inspired retreat in the north. I want to listen to ABBA under the bright sun on the beach, yet end the night drinking lemonade and watching the fireflies from my front porch as if I were staying at Kellerman's (IYKYK).

"As such, my summer beauty look tends to be carefree. I let the natural wave of my hair do its thing. I load up on SPF but go light on makeup. I don't worry about getting my nails done (unless I'm painting them myself while sitting on the floor next to an open window). Blame it on some deep-seated nostalgia, but I like to have fun with my summer beauty routine and channel the youthful exuberance of years past, whether that means wearing body shimmer, lining my lids with a pop of bright blue, or not getting too worked up if my lip combo melts away with the vanilla ice cream cone in my hand."

Nuxe Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil $32 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wear Longwear Eyeshadow Stick in Cornflower $34 SHOP NOW

The 7 Virtues Coconut Sun Eau De Parfum $94 SHOP NOW

Henry Rose Windows Down Eau De Parfum With Grapefruit + Bergamot $120 SHOP NOW

Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen $48 SHOP NOW

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy $24 SHOP NOW

"Right now, I'm all about leaning into natural textures and tones in my wardrobe and want to do a similar thing for my approach to beauty. Rather than worrying about a base makeup routine that provides full coverage, I'll be embracing my natural glow by pivoting to products that are comfortable to wear, long-lasting, and have skin-loving, active ingredients that will work hard to improve my skin while I'm relaxing on the California coastline.

"This summer will also be dedicated to some much-needed R&R away from the hustle and bustle of city life, so I'll be revamping my bodycare collection with hydrating, essential oil–infused lotions that pair perfectly with my perfume. And you can bet I'll be wearing as many peony-inspired accessories as I can to celebrate my favorite flower's season. (I just saw my first peony bouquet at the bodega recently and almost cried.) So if anyone asks, I'll be having a Nancy Meyers meets Meghan Markle kind of summer!"

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Vanilla Beige $24 SHOP NOW

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Bichette $48 SHOP NOW

Chantecaille Chantecaille Blanc Peony Eye Serum $235 SHOP NOW

Flamingo Estate Clary Sage & Ionian Bergamot Body Lotion $70 SHOP NOW

Lele Sadoughi Peony Flower Claw Clip $45 SHOP NOW

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Eau de Parfum $180 SHOP NOW

"I do not intend to walk into summer 2025 softly. Everything that I’ve been gravitating toward as the weather starts to warm has been bold—whether it be the mermaid-inspired, sequin-bedecked outfits I keep saving to my Pinterest boards, the frosted eye paints I slather across my orbs, or the '80s playlist I blast in my headphones every time I step outside. There's an undeniable air of old-movie adventure in my style choices this year.

"I've been enamored with the idea of extremes—a glassy, barely there skin finish with bold berry lips for a night out in New York City, minimal makeup aside from aquamarine eyeliner for a stroll on the boardwalk, a slicked baby bun with statement earrings for hot days and high necklines. They say less is more, but I want to experiment with small elements that make a lot of noise. Think glitter lids à la The White Lotus's Chelsea, shimmery body oil that looks like a dip in the pool, and elevated fragrances that smell like a private boat on the Italian Riviera."

Merit Beauty The Minimalist $38 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $38 SHOP NOW

VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm Bêtise $29 SHOP NOW

Valentino Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil $38 SHOP NOW

Vacation Shimmer Oil SPF 30 $38 SHOP NOW

"No matter what time of year it is, I'm all for a less-is-more approach to skincare and makeup. As someone with Caribbean roots, the vibe that I try to create with my beauty routine feels very in line with the freshly sun-kissed look I get after a summer trip filled with days in the sun by the beach—I'm all about maintaining glowy skin and blush-covered cheeks with the occasional pop of color.

"I'm very particular about which products I take with me from winter to summer, which is why I opt for lightweight formulas that stay put no matter how hot it gets. And when it comes to hair, I love letting my curls out, but I'm always prepared to switch up my look, especially on humid days when I just need to slick my hair back to feel put together again. As long as I have my beauty essentials with me, I know I'm prepared for whatever summer throws my way."

Glossier Cloud Paint in Dusk $22 SHOP NOW

Not Your Mother's All Eyes on Me 3-In-1 Wax Stick $13 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick in Amber $46 SHOP NOW

Vocoste Tortoise Green Hair Claw Clip $7 SHOP NOW

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Fake Nails in Gone Glamping $16 SHOP NOW