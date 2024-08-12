I'm Not Getting a Bob, But This Chic Haircut Is Making Me Re-Think Having Long Hair
If there's one haircut that has dominated the past couple of years, it's the bob haircut. Short hairstyles from the blunt bob to the Italian bob have been trending for a while, and many of us on the Who What Wear UK team have traded in our longer lengths for a chin-skimming haircut. I've been thinking about switching up my long hairstyle for a while, but I'll be honest, going for a bob haircut feels a little out of my comfort zone. Which is why I'm considering a collarbone-length bob haircut instead. I spoke to hairstylist Sam Burnett, owner of Hare & Bone salon to fill me in on this chic hairstyle.
What Is a Collarbone-Length Bob Haircut?
Sitting midway between a bob and a mid-length hairstyle, this style gives you the best of both worlds. "The collarbone bob otherwise known as the lob (long bob) or even the R-lob (really long bob) skims the collarbone, hence the name," says Burnett. "Out of all the bob cuts on the market it’s the longest bob style—as any longer and you’re moving into mid-length hair territory," he says.
"It’s best suited to someone looking for more of a statement style and still wants the option to tie their hair back in a ponytail," says Burnett, making it a great haircut length if you are sporty or want to switch your style up. "It’s a style suitable for many face shapes and works particularly well for round, diamond and oval face shapes," he says.
So what should you ask for in the salon? "Ask your stylist for a long square line bob cut that skims your collarbone," says Burnett. "If you have finer hair or want to make a statement, opt for a blunt cut one-length chop. If you want to soften the style by releasing some natural movement or your hair is thick, ask for some long layers to loosen things up," he advises. "If you love this style and have a long face shape, ask for a fringe for balance that will prevent your face from looking too elongated."
Ready to go for the chop? Scroll ahead for the chicest collarbone-length bob haircut ideas we've found. There is plenty of inspiration to take to the salon.
Collarbone-Length Bob Haircut Ideas
Whilst we saw Hailey Bieber debut a shorter blunt cut last year, this year I'm really loving her slightly longer bob length that grazes the collarbone.
How pretty are Emily Ratajkowski's face-framing layers?
Zendaya shows us how a bouncy blowout with a collarbone-length bob haircut is done—stunning.
Halle Bailey's locs are so beautiful in this mid-length style that's swept into a side parting for extra elegance.
Elsa Hosk shows how great the collarbone-length bob haircut can look with bouncy curls. I'm obsessed.
A mid-length bob haircut means you can easily wear your hair in a side parting for extra volume like Laura Harrier.
I'm desperate to try curling my ends under like Lily James has on her collarbone-length bob haircut—so glamorous.
If you're a curly girl, Simone Ashley makes a great case for the collarbone-length bob haircut—just look at that volume.
If you want a little more volume, go for some face-framing layers to give your hair more body and movement.
I love this blown-out bouncy hairstyle on Sophie Turner, which can easily be achieved on this length with a round brush and hair dryer or a hot brush.
Kendall Jenner makes a case for this shorter-length hairstyle styled straight and sleek.
Before Hailey Bieber cut her hair short, she had this collarbone-grazing length, which still looks timeless today.
Coily curls look great cut into a collarbone-length hairstyle to give shape and bounce.
How to Style a Collarbone-Length Bob Haircut
"Day to day, this style is super low-maintenance, so try drying naturally with a leave-in conditioner or no-heat styling serum," says Burnett. "A loose beach wave or flat mermaid wave also works well if you’re looking to feel more styled but not overly considered. [If you're] wanting to make a statement, try styling it super sleek with a strong parting," he suggests.
Ouai's leave-in conditioner smells amazing and leaves hair shiny and soft.
Air-drying a collarbone-length bob haircut is a great way to enhance your hair's natural texture whilst reducing heat damage. This air-dry cream conditions and moisturises.
Blessed with natural curls? Enhance their shine and definition with a dedicated curl gel.
Keep your lengths in good condition by applying a hair oil regularly for an expensive-looking gloss that will make you look like you've just left the salon.
A bouncy blowout is a great way to style mid-length hair, and GHD's hot brush tool dries and styles in one.
Some waving tools can give waves that are too deep on shorter lengths, but this one creates soft, S-shaped waves that work great on this haircut.
Want to go sleek and straight? Dyson's Airstrait dries and straightens as you run it through your lengths for speedy styling.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
