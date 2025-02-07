Confirmed: These 6 Hair Colours Make Bobs and Crops Look Even More Elegant

If you’ve been weighing up the idea of switching up your hair colour then 2025 really is the perfect time to do so. With experts predicting some exciting hair trends about to take off over the months ahead, there is no shortage of cool hair colour trends for every style and taste. From elegant dark blonde to rich chocolate brown , this year’s most popular hair colours feel lived-in yet polished—and, most importantly, look good on everyone. There’s something about short hair in particular though that really lends itself to certain colours.

“Short hair really gives you the freedom to be bold with colour,” says hair stylist Sam Burnett , owner and creative director of Hare & Bone. “The right shade can completely transform the cut.” Truly, whether it’s a bold and striking statement hue or an effortlessly low-maintenance shade, a short cut just looks so good in colour. But what are the best hair colours for short hair?

Ahead, I tapped some of the best hair experts and colourists in the industry to get their take on which colours look incredible on short hairstyles like bobs , pixie cuts and crops . Covering off everything from classic colours to trending shades, these expert-approved hues are guaranteed to make your short hair truly shine.

The 6 Best Hair Colours for Short Hair

1. Rich Brunette

Chocolate brunette is a classic colour that never goes out of style, which makes it the perfect pairing for a timeless short haircut like a bob. "A deep, glossy brunette really adds dimension and intensity to short styles, especially bobs and pixies," says Burnett. "It reflects light beautifully, making the cut look sharp and sophisticated."

Get the look:

Davines Minu Illuminating Shampoo £22 SHOP NOW Burnett rates this for all hair colours, but it's particularly great for brunettes who often lack in lustre. "It's perfect for maintaining vibrancy and shine in colour-treated hair without weighing it down," he explains.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask in Ash Brow £39 SHOP NOW Enhance your colour while restoring hydration with this deeply nourishing mask which neutralises red or brassy tones.

2. Platinum Blonde

If you're more about your hair colour making an impact then there's few hues more head-turning than platinum blonde. In fact, blonde bobs are some of the best around. "Short hair works so well with a statement all-over colour, and there's something timeless yet edgy about platinum blonde on short hair," says hair stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. "Not only does this colour really bring out the structure of a short cut, it enhances the hair's natural texture and has an effortlessly cool, high-fashion feel too."

Get the look:

Davines The Renaissance Circle £11 SHOP NOW "For those with bleached or processed short hair, this hair mask is a must," says Burnett. "It restores strength and adds that fresh, salon-finish feel in minutes."

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bain Ultra-Violet Shampoo £23 SHOP NOW A potent purple shampoo to keep platinum blonde hair looking cool.

3. Warm Auburn

Between cherry coke hair and cowboy copper, it seems that there's always a covetable shade of red for every season and style. For short hair though? It's warm auburn that suits best. "Warm reds and coppers add vibrancy and richness to short hair, especially for those with natural warmth in their complexion," says Burnett. "It’s a colour that catches the light and gives movement to curly styles too."

Get the look:

Moroccanoil Bordeaux Color Depositing Mask £28 SHOP NOW A temporary colour mask that delivers a deep warm red shade to hair while conditioning strands with a blend of amino acids, apricot kernel and argan oils.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo Red £23 SHOP NOW Whether your short hair is naturally red or you've dyed it, this shampoo will help the colour look its most vibrant and healthy.

4. Smokey Pastels

Burnett rates pastels on short hair if you're looking for a more unexpected colour that will turn heads. "Rather than a bold, blocky pastel, we're moving towards softer, diffused tones like muted rose, smokey lavender or peachy blondes," Burnett explains. "They work beautifully on short hair because the placement can enhance movement and texture, making the style look more dynamic and modern."

Get the look:

Bleach London Awkward Peach Super Cool Colour £8 SHOP NOW Dip your hair into the smokey pastel trend with this colour cream that gets to work in just 30 minutes and delivers a soft, dusky peach to short strands.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss Treatment £30 SHOP NOW This five-minute treatment leaves coloured hair so shiny and reflective that whatever pastel you've gone for will shine.

5. Dimensional Tones

Strictly speaking, this isn't to do with the specific colour you go for, but more the colouring technique. "Classic highlights don't work very well on short hair as they can look stripy, but hand techniques like short balayage or an old-school shoe shine technique to colour the ends give short styles depth and dimension," explains Smith. Things like bronde bobs and in-between shades like dark blonde suit short hair so well as they "add to the depth and texture which makes short hair special".

Get the look:

Color Wow Style on Steroids Texture + Finishing Spray £27 SHOP NOW This styling spray really delivers on texture to elevates short hair and show off those layers of colours.

Ouai Hair Gloss £30 SHOP NOW Whether you've gone for balayage or some painterly highlights, this hyaluronic-infused hair gloss will leave your colour gleaming.

6. Raspberry Red

"Lizzo has just been seen with a really short wig that's a really bright, pinky-violet red which I think will take off as a trending colour for short hairstyles this year," predicts Smith. "The raspberry tone is really impactful yet still has the depth that I look for in shorter styles when picking more of a statement colour."

Get the look:

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Rose Blaze 150ml £16 £13 SHOP NOW Enjoy a temporary pink colour switch-up with this semi-permanent hair colour mask that works in just 10 minutes.