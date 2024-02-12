Trust Me, This Is the Rich-Looking Hair Colour Will Be Everywhere This Spring

By Grace Lindsay
published

When I think of spring hair colours, I often think of ashy blonde, balayage and other sun-kissed shades that can brighten and warm the hair for the sunnier months. I tend to leave my dark, brunette locks behind, knowing that I will bring this colour back when autumn rolls around. However, this spring I'm tempted to ditch the bleach altogether—there's a new hair-colour trend taking over, and there's not a hint of blonde in sight.

Yep, you guessed it, I'm talking about the chocolate-brown hair trend. This warm, glossy shade has been popping up all over my Instagram and TikTok feeds, with celebrities such as Dakota Johnson and Bella Hadid giving it a go. In fact, we just saw Hailey Bieber show off her new, chocolatey locks at the 2024 Super Bowl, and it's safe to say that I'm a little bit obsessed.

If you're not yet familiar with this hair colour, the clue is all in the name. The deep, brunette hue practically oozes sophistication thanks to the rich, glossy finish, and I happen to think that the chocolate shade makes your hair look so healthy. The best bit about this colour is that it's super low-maintenance, making it the perfect choice for the spring and summer months. Don't believe me? Keep on scrolling to see some recent chocolate brown hair looks that I can't get enough of. Trust me, these pics will have you running to the salon...

Chocolate Brown Hair Colour Inspiration:

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

This hair colour makes any outfit look expensive.

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

It works for all hair types, too.

Dakota Johnson with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

See? Told you Dakota was a fan.

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

I love how this hair colour looks with layers. So chic.

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @melodiebance)

Of course it works beautifully with a bob as well.

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Look at that shine!

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

So stylish.

A woman posing with chocolate brown hair

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

It gives such a gorgeous, glossy finish.

Products You Need For Chocolate Brown Hair:

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss Chocolate
Josh Wood Colour
Hair Gloss - Chocolate

This semi-permanent hair colour will give you that shiny, 'I just left the salon' look.

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask- Cocoa
Moroccanoil
Colour Depositing Mask- Cocoa

Moroccanoil's colour depositing mask looks like the perfect chocolate brown shade.

dpHUE Gloss
dpHUE
Gloss - Medium Brown

Another hair gloss in a gorgeous, deep brown hue.

Glaze Super Color Conditioning Gloss Sleek Espresso
Glaze
Super Colour Conditioning Gloss - Sleek Espresso

Everyone raves about the Glaze conditioning gloss for that sleek, shiny finish.

Next up, The 21 Best Drugstore Shampoos for Healthy, Shiny Hair

Explore More:
Hair Hair Color
Grace Lindsay
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸