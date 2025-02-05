Confirmed: This Elegant Blonde Hue Is Also the Most Low-Maintenance Hair Colour Around

Lazy girls rejoice, for it’s clear that 2025’s biggest hair trends are all about embracing a more stripped-back approach to our routines. Yes, our hair routines look set to become all the more minimal, focusing on hair health and natural texture over more high-maintenance haircuts. So how do our hair colouring habits play into this switch to simplicity?

Well, interestingly, when it comes to hair colour trends for 2025 , experts seem to think that while there will be plenty of people wanting to start the new year with a more bright and vibrant hues, more low-maintenance colour techniques like balayage paired with timeless hair colours like soft auburn and chestnut brown will dominate. But as for blondes? There’s one shade in particular that experts agree will be the most low-maintenance way to refresh your colour this winter—dark blonde.

From long dark blonde styles to blonde bobs, dark tones prove the ultimate blonde for winter and beyond—here's what to know.

What Is a Dark Blonde Hair Colour?

“Dark blonde is the perfect middle ground between brown and blonde as it offers dimensional tones that capture the essence of both colours,” explains top hair colourist Limoz Logli . “I describe dark blonde as bronde’s refined cousin in the way that it combines depth with lightness.” And considering the success of the bronde bob in recent months, I have a sneaking suspicion the dark blonde trend is going to spread far and wide.

The key to dark blonde is getting that balance between dark and light shades right—an art in itself. “Dark blonde is a deceptive shade, often appearing more brunette to the untrained eye,” says colour expert Siobhan Haug , co-founder of Haug London Haus. “It lacks the bright, golden tones typically associated with lighter blondes, but instead, possesses a deeper, earthier quality. Think of it as a sophisticated, muted blonde.”

Who Suits Dark Blonde Hair Colours?

There is no denying that the beauty of this hair colour lies in just how versatile it is, and the experts that I spoke to were pretty conclusive about this being a suits-all shade of blonde. For Logli, taking a more personalised approach to dark blonde for his clients means it’s possible to ensure that it looks incredible on everyone. “Dark blonde can flatter all skin tones when paired with the right undertones,” he explains. “For warmer complexions, honey or caramel shades add a golden glow, while cooler skin tones pair beautifully with ash or mushroom blonde for a soft, balanced look. Neutral undertones can carry both warm and cool variations effortlessly, making dark blonde universally flattering.”

And good news if you have naturally mousey hair—Haug loves dark blonde on anyone who has “naturally light brown hair and wants to ever-so-slightly shift the tone, or those who have lighter blonde hair and want to create a deeper, more purposeful look”. In essence, dark blonde is the perfect “natural-looking hair colour” for basically anyone.

What Are the Benefits of Dark Blonde Hair Colours?

Colourists were unanimous about the enormous benefit of going dark blonde being just how low-maintenance it is. “100% of the benefit is the grow-out phase,” says Haug. “It’s dreamy compared to that of a full head of lighter blonde, as once you’ve got to your desired dark blonde shade, touch-ups are minimal. In fact, it’s often just a case of incorporating a few babylights to maintain a natural, sun-kissed effect.”

Plus, with hair health being such a hot topic for 2025, another huge draw of dark blonde is how healthy it leaves the hair looking. “It offers a dimensional, polished look that feels less processed than lighter blonde shades and requires less bleaching, which leaves hair healthier, shinier and more resilient,” explains Logli. Oh, and dark blonde hair is totally timeless and incredibly versatile. “It works beautifully across seasons and ages for a look that’s both effortless and impactful,” Logli adds.

Dark blonde hair inspiration

Tempted to take the plunge? Thankfully, there’s no shortage of dark blonde hair inspiration to help you make your mind up. The colourists I spoke to referenced the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya and Mary-Kate Olsen as some of the celebrities regularly served up as salon inspiration by their clients. So, without further ado, here are the best dark blonde hair colour looks to take to your next appointment.

Elegant and effortless, Sofia Richie Grainge has switched up her warm beachy blonde for a darker blonde colour this winter, and it looks so incredible.

Lily-Rose Depp's dark blonde hair looks natural yet ultra-expensive. It is utter perfection.

The combination of voluminous Italian bob and dark blonde hair colour sends Tyla's hair straight to the top of our 2025 wish list.

Sleek and simple, Chloë Grace Moretz's hair really leans into those almost-brunette tones at the roots for a really chic take on the dark blonde hair trend.

So many intricate hair colouring techniques have gone into creating this dimensional look for Alexandra Shipp. The result? A sun-kissed dream that's the perfect in-between blonde and brunette shade.

If you love a warm hair colour then ask your colourist about honey blonde and chestnut brown undertones to create something like Camilla Luddington's glossy blowout.

I've been brunette for my entire life, but Rita Ora's dark blonde might have me convinced to book in at the salon—I love the mix of light and dark here.

The poster girl for dark blonde hair, the colourists that I spoke to mentioned that Gisele was one of the most popular reference points for this shade in salon—and it's clear to see why.

How To Look After Dark Blonde Hair

So you’ve switched up your hair colour to dark blonde, but how do you keep it looking good at home? Haug says a blue shampoo is her top pick for caring for this colour—with the purple shampoos typically associated with looking after blonde hair being a total no-no. “The reason for this is that the underlying tone of a dark blonde is orange, so a blue-based shampoo will be ideal for neutralising warmth,” she explains.

Logli recommends seeking out products that focus on hydration and overall health, along with glossing treatments. “They can really help to maintain the depth and dimension of the hair colour,” he explains.

Ahead, a few of the best products to look after your dark blonde hair colour at home.

Matrix Total Results Brass Off Brunette Neutralising Blue Shampoo £15 £10 SHOP NOW A blue-toned shampoo that neutralises blonde hair, reduces brassy tones and strengthens bleached hair.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss Treatment £30 SHOP NOW This in-shower treatment gets to work in just 5 minutes, smoothing the hair cuticle and adding a glass-like shine to hair.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Masque Cicaextreme £47 £42 SHOP NOW A deeply hydrating hair mask infused with hyaluronic acid and edelweiss oil to nourish bleached hair and improve softness and shine.