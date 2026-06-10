The Best Hair Products of 2026

We want every day to be a good hair day, so we're setting you up with the ultimate building blocks for your best haircare routine ever. From basics like shampoo and conditioner to add-on treatments that address lackluster strands (or even lashes!), we're excited to present our carefully selected trove of haircare gems.
Best Hair Oil
Chris McMillan The Glassy Smooth Hair Oil
Chris McMillan
The Lightweight Glassy Hair Oil Mist for Shine
Our testers love how versatile this hair oil is. It works its magic on every hair type and texture and delivers the glassiest glow to the strands. The formula is fortified with key ingredients like wheat oil, moringa oil, and HS3 to add hydration and shine while simultaneously smoothing frizz and adding heat protection up to 450°F.
Why experts love it: "I love how this instantly absorbs into the hair and leaves no oily residue. I love that it adds a shiny, glass-like finish without weighing the hair down." — Justine Marjan, Celebrity Hairstylist
"Really impressed by how lightweight this feels while still giving the hair incredible shine and smoothness. It helps tame frizz beautifully without sacrificing movement or making the hair feel coated." — Candace Marino, Founder of The L.A. Facialist
Before and after senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron used Chris McMillan's Glassy Smooth Hair Oil
Best Styling Cream for Waves & Curls
Woody's Cream of Waves
This cream proved itself as an elite styling companion for anyone with waves or curls in our testing circle. The formula features plant-based proteins and natural extracts to smooth, strengthen, and professionally shape wavy and curly strands without crunch or stickiness.
Best Heat Protectant
Cécred Thermal Shield Mist
CÉCRED
Thermal Shield Mist
Heat protectant is absolutely pivotal if you're using hot tools, but if you don't like the way it feels on your hair (let's face it—most formulas feel heavy or leave behind unwanted residue), you're probably going to skip it. This lightweight mist from Cécred stands up to 450-degree heat, humidity, and pollution with ease while giving you the soft, glossy, and utterly residue-free hair of your dreams.
Why experts love it: "Some heat protectants can feel heavy, siliconey, or leave buildup on the hair, but this formula strikes a much more elegant balance. Cécred's Thermal Shield Mist delivers lightweight heat protection while still supporting the overall integrity of the hair fiber at high temperatures up to 450°. I love that it's formulated with humectants and conditioning agents to help maintain softness and flexibility, never weighing the hair down or compromising movement. The humidity protection is also so key on warm summer days. Overall, I recommend it." — Caroline Robinson, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Tone
"Heat protection that doesn't leave hair feeling coated or weighed down is surprisingly rare. This actually shields without the heavy silicone feel that most thermal protectants have. If you're using hot tools regularly (and most people are), this is the kind of preventative care that matters more than the repair products you'll need later if you skip it." — Sophie Carbonari, Celebrity Aesthetician
Best Shampoo
Rahua Aloe Vera Shampoo
Shopping for a good shampoo should feel basic and easy, which is why we are consistently shocked by how many formulas we kind of hate. Sorry! This gentle and calming blend from Rahua pleasantly surprised us. First of all, the light cucumber scent feels like a spa day bottled, and the soothing blend of aloe vera, witch hazel, cucumber extract, and guayusa leaf tackles nearly every strand and scalp woe on our list. Our scalps felt more balanced and less aggravated, and our strands fresh and clean without feeling stripped. It's scalp- and haircare in one.
Best Conditioner
Rahua Aloe Vera Conditioner
Rahua
Aloe Vera Conditioner
We highly recommend pairing this conditioner with its sister shampoo above. It also features aloe vera as the hero ingredient, is gentle on the scalp and hair, and boasts additional rainforest-sourced oils like rahua, morete, and sacha inchi for luxuriously thorough hydration and conditioning.
Best Scalp Scrub
Rōz Salt Scalp Scrub
Thanks to the strategic mix of physical exfoliation (Himalayan and Bolivian salt) and chemical exfoliation (AHAs and BHAs), this scrub delivers unbeatable purification to both scalp and strands. It's pH-balanced and color-safe and has extra additions of caffeine and rosemary to stimulate healthy hair growth.
Why experts love it: "This is a must to remove buildup and give your scalp a refresh. I suggest using once a week to restore volume to the roots and give the hair a fresh base for the week ahead." — Marjan
"This scrub is gentle and perfect to use before a big event (wedding/red carpet) where your hair and scalp need to be in tip-top shape." — Bridget Brager, Celebrity Hairstylist
"This is one of the few scalp scrubs that feels both effective and elevated. It deeply cleanses without stripping the hair and leaves the scalp feeling refreshed while still maintaining softness and shine through the lengths." — Renée Loiz, Celebrity Makeup Artist
"Love how refreshing and balanced this scalp scrub feels. It exfoliates effectively without irritating the scalp. This is something I've been incorporating since getting a scalp analysis at a head spa, and it's totally changed my scalp health." — Marino
Best Overnight Repair
Crown Affair The Overnight Repair Serum
Crown Affair
The Overnight Repair Serum