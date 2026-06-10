The Best Hair Products of 2026

Cheers to the healthiest and most beautiful strands of your life.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards&#039; best hair products of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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We want every day to be a good hair day, so we're setting you up with the ultimate building blocks for your best haircare routine ever. From basics like shampoo and conditioner to add-on treatments that address lackluster strands (or even lashes!), we're excited to present our carefully selected trove of haircare gems.

Best Hair Oil

Chris McMillan The Glassy Smooth Hair Oil

Before and after senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron used Chris McMillan's Glassy Smooth Hair Oil

Best Styling Cream for Waves & Curls

Woody's Cream of Waves

Best Heat Protectant

Cécred Thermal Shield Mist

Best Shampoo

Rahua Aloe Vera Shampoo

Best Conditioner

Rahua Aloe Vera Conditioner

Best Scalp Scrub

Rōz Salt Scalp Scrub

Best Overnight Repair

Crown Affair The Overnight Repair Serum