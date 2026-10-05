Hair Stylists Are Calling It: These 7 Haircuts Will Reign Supreme in Autumn

Maybe it's the growing awareness that the end of the year is drawing closer, or perhaps it's that deeply embedded “back to school” feeling kicking in, no matter how old we are—either way, autumn has a way of shifting our beauty routines. As we swap lightweight summer clothes for knitwear and coats, our autumn hair choices often follow suit, with a renewed appetite for cuts that add shape, movement and a little more polish.
This season, there’s no single haircut dominating the conversation. Instead, I've noticed a mix of styles that work across different lengths and textures, from sculpted curly bobs and soft shags to cropped curly pixies and long, face-framing layers. The common thread? These are cuts that put shape and texture front and centre, while still feeling wearable and personal rather than overly trend-led.
And while some of these styles might inspire a dramatic chop, others can be adapted to your existing length or texture. Whether you’re due a haircut or simply like keeping an eye on the styles that are starting to appear everywhere, these are the autumn haircut trends worth knowing about.
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Trending Haircuts for Autumn 2026
1. Sculpted Curly Bob
The sculpted curly bob is all about creating a polished, defined shape that makes the most of natural curl. “Always begin on damp hair,” says celebrity hairstylist and Dippity-Do Hair Expert Brendnetta Ashley, who recommends working with a moisturising curl cream before adding a mousse to “define and sculpt your curls”. When diffusing, she advises to “keep manipulation minimal while the curls are setting” and, crucially, “get the hair 100% dry”. A lightweight curl cream and defining mousse will help enhance the shape without compromising movement.
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Dippity-Do
Girls With Curls Coconut Curl Styling Cream
This lightweight styling cream is Ashley's top pick for keeping moisture (and therefore shine and movement) in curly hair.
2. Soft Shag
The soft shag is less about perfectly uniform curls and more about embracing natural movement. “The magic of a curly shag is controlled imperfection,” says Ashley. “You want definition, but you also want movement, air and a little bit of attitude.” Start with a curl-enhancing mousse to establish definition, then, once the hair is completely dry, use a small amount of curl cream to gently separate the curl clumps. If your hair is more wavy than curly, she recommends using less product so you don't weigh down the texture.
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Umberto Giannini
Curl Whip Curl Activating Mousse
No matter whether your hair is naturally straight or curly, this curl-activating mousse will help to add the definition and movement needed for a successful shag style.
3. Curly Pixie
“A curly pixie is all about definition and hold,” says Ashley, making this one of the more structured curly cuts in the lineup. A light-hold gel applied to clean, damp hair will help define the curls while keeping the shape in place as it dries. She recommends allowing the hair to air-dry, but if it’s cooler outside, you can diffuse instead.
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Sularpek
Hair Pick Comb
Once dry, “Use a pic comb to lift at the scalp to create fullness,” says Ashley. This gives the shorter shape extra height and volume without disrupting the curl pattern.
4. Long Layers
“Long face-framing layers are all about movement,” says Ashley, making this an ideal cut if you want your curls to feel softer and more effortless while retaining plenty of length. The aim is an “effortlessly undone silhouette with a distinctly editorial edge”, rather than a heavily structured style. She recommends starting with a curl cream to define and condition the hair, followed by a lightweight mousse for hold and volume. Together, these help create the “soft, lifted layers” that frame the face while allowing the natural texture to shine through.
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Arkive
The Body Hybrid Mousse
Thanks to its feather-light cream texture, this weightless mousse adds flexible and long-lasting hold without a sticky or crunchy feel. Perfect for enhancing natural waves and long layers.
5. Curly Micro Fringe
“A curly micro fringe is all about precision with personality,” says Ashley, and this is certainly a cut for anyone who wants their hair to make a statement. “It's an edgy, fashion-forward statement,” she adds, which draws attention directly to the eyes and brows, proving that “a small change makes a drastic change.” To style, work a light-hold gel through damp hair to enhance definition and give each curl enough control to form its shape. The result should feel polished and textured, rather than overly perfect.
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Dippity-Do
Girls With Curls Gelée
"This lightweight gel enhances curl definition while providing flexible hold and control, allowing each curl to take shape while keeping the fringe polished, textured and effortlessly cool," says Ashley.
6. Bixie
“The bixie is [a] great haircut for fall,” says Ashley, making it a particularly good option for anyone ready to transition out of longer summer hair. It offers “a great way to transition from longer summer hair into a lighter, more sculpted fall shape”, while still leaving enough length for natural texture to shine through. “The layered shape can enhance natural texture and create intentional volume rather than fighting it,” she adds. For styling, use a lightweight styling cream or mousse to encourage definition while maintaining the airy, layered shape.
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Living Proof
Style Lab Air-Dry Styler
One of my daily go-tos, which doubles up as both a lightweight styling cream and a frizz-smoothing solution—perfect if you prefer to air-dry your hair, as I do.
7. Afro Bob
“An Afro starts with healthy, hydrated texture,” says Ashley, making moisture the foundation of this beautifully sculpted look. Begin with a gentle shampoo, followed by a nourishing conditioner to replenish moisture, soften the hair and make detangling easier. This creates the ideal base for what she describes as “a beautifully shaped, touchable Afro that celebrates natural volume and curl”. Rather than trying to flatten or control the texture, the aim is to support the hair's natural shape, creating a rounded Afro bob that feels full, soft and dimensional.
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Keracare
Detangling Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
Formulated with moisturising silicones and botanical extracts to repair damaged hair and smooth strands, this detangling trio are the perfect prep step for natural afro hair.
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While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.