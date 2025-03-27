I'm Too Scared to Cut My Hair Short—These Are the Anti-Bob Hair Trends I'm Embracing Instead

When it comes to this year's biggest hair trends, short hair really is taking centre stage. Most notably, the bob hairstyle. In fact, this short hair trend has been in style for years now, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. Although I've covered many bob hair trends over the past few months, from the luxe bob to the broom bob and even the square bob, I've never actually tried the hairstyle myself. If I'm being totally honest, I don't think I ever will.

No, it's not because I'm not a fan. In fact, I think the bob is one of the chicest hairstyles around. But as someone with incredibly thick, long hair, I just can't convince myself to chop it all off. So, this spring I've decided to do some research into anti-bob hair trends instead. You might be thinking, what is an anti-bob hair trend? As the name suggests, these are the trends to try if you don't want to cut your hair short this season. Yep, these looks are all about embracing long hair and are perfect for any of you who aren't quite ready for the chop.

I reached out to hairstylist to the stars, Jay Birmingham , to get his take on the biggest anti-bob hair trends to try this spring, and he shared so many stylish recommendations with me. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

5 Anti-Bob Hair Trends to Try This Spring, According to an Expert

1. Extra-Long Boho Waves

First up is this boho hair trend. If you didn't know, the bohemian trend is having a huge revival this spring in both the fashion and the beauty world, and we've already seen the likes of Kate Moss and Sienna Miller embracing this more laid-back, piecey wave hairstyle. "With the return of bohemian fashion, we see hair is following suit," says Birmingham. "Extra-long, flowing waves with a focus on softer texture are trending, creating an effortless feel perfect for the spring."

In order to recreate this look at home, you're going to want to have one of the best relaxed curling wands on hand, alongside some wave spray or texture spray. If you are blessed with naturally wavy hair, reach for products that will help to enhance your style like hydrating curl creams and gels.

Shop the Trend:

Beauty Works Waver £70 £52 SHOP NOW This Beauty Works waver will give your hair that relaxed, boho feel. Simply move the waver down each section of hair until you get your desired result.

Ouai Wave Spray £26 £21 SHOP NOW A wave spray is a spring and summer hair essential, and this one from Ouai helps to enahnce your hair's natural texture.

2. Face-Framing Layers

Don't want a bob but fancy cutting in some shorter layers? According to Birmingham, this season is all about face-framing styles. "Instead of going for a structured, sharp-edged cut, I think we are going to see a lot of people opting for soft, face-framing layers that subtly enhance your features," he explains.

These layers are a great way to break up a longer hairstyle and add some more dimension without changing too much, so it's the ideal trend for those of you who want to try something subtle yet impactful this spring.

Shop the Trend:

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser £50 £38 SHOP NOW This Revlon blow-dry brush is a great tool for styling face-framing layers, as it will add both volume and bounce.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer £24 SHOP NOW Add a volumising mousse to the roots of your hair for a '90s finish.

3. The Updo

One thing that can be tricker to do with shorter hair is an updo hairstyle. However, those of you with long hair will be happy to know that this hairstyle is big for spring. "If you prefer a more refined, put-together look for events and don't want to cut your hair, then sleek updos are definitely the answer for 2025," explains Birmingham. "From slicked-back ponytails to side-part buns, these styles offer a sophisticated alternative to the bob while keeping your hair neat and away from your face."

To get that slicked-back finish, I recommend investing in a hair oil, gel or pomade that will tame flyaways and give that shiny, glossy effect.

Shop the Trend:

Fenty Beauty The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel £27 SHOP NOW Fenty Hair products are so good, and this strong-hold gel is no exception.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil £28 £22 SHOP NOW I love using this hair oil for slicked-back styles as it gives a super shiny finish.

4. Layered Fairy Waves

You might be thinking, what are fairy waves? Well, according to Birmingham, this soft, wavy looks involves light, airy layers that add both volume and movement. "Layers are evolving beyond the traditional structured look, with 2025 leaning into a more natural, airy feel," he says. "These feathery, bouncy layers add volume while maintaining an undone, boho quality which is perfect for creating soft 'fairy' waves. This trend embraces movement, making it a great option for those who want a full, textured style without committing to a blunt bob."

This look definitely gives a more subtle finish when compared to true boho waves, and works really nicely for those with finer hair types who want to add a bit more fluidity to the hair.

Shop the Trend:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £25 SHOP NOW A texture spray is great for adding movement to finer hair.

JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream £24 £19 SHOP NOW Apply this cream to damp hair before air-drying to help hold your waves in place all day long.

5. Edgy Bangs

Last but by no means least, we've got to talk about fringes and bangs. "Bangs are having another moment, and they’re anything but the classic," says Birmingham. "Whether it's choppy, deliberately disconnected bangs or ultra-short micro-fringes, these styles add an element of chicness without the need for a full-length cut. The slightly undone, effortless vibe makes them perfect for those who want to refresh their look with minimal commitment."

Yep, a statement fringe is an easy way to switch up your hairstyle without taking off any length from the ends. I'm personally in love with Suki Waterhouse's choppy, '70s bangs this season.

Shop the Trend:

Hair by Sam McKnight Perfect Mess Matt Sculpting Clay £26 SHOP NOW Add a cool-girl, tousled finish to your fringe with this sculpting clay.

Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW This handy kit from Larry King will help keep any fringe flyaways at bay.