The “Broom” Bob Might Just Be the Classiest Spring Hair Trend I've Ever Seen

I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to hair trends. No, I'm not a hairdresser, but I am a beauty editor whose job it is to stay on top of the latest looks and constantly be on the lookout for popular hairstyles, haircuts and hair colours.

When it comes to this year's trends, there's nothing more popular than the bob hairstyle. Yep, this short hair trend is still going strong, and there are so many chic iterations out there, from the '90s bob to the bouncy bob and even the square bob. However, I've just come across another hairstyle, and it might be the classiest one yet. Let me introduce you to the "broom" bob.

What Is the "Broom" Bob?

I know what you're thinking. The "broom" bob doesn't exactly sound chic, does it? However, as it turns out, this is an incredibly classy haircut and perfect for those of you who like a sleek, sophisticated finish.

The cut itself is very blunt, and involves no layering whatsoever. Instead, it's all about that clean look. It's somewhat stiffer than the bob hairstyles we have been used to seeing lately, but you can still add in some movement when styling. Intrigued to see what it looks like? Keep on scrolling for lots of inspo...

"Broom" Bob Inspiration

Pair your bob with a block fringe for a sophisticated finish.

These blunt waves look so chic.

If you want your hair to look thicker, the "broom" bob is the way to go.

Even Hailey is a fan.

Although this hairstyle doesn't involve layers, you can still create subtle movement by adding loose waves.

A side parting also looks spectacular.

A little bit of texture spray will take your bob to the next level.

See? Told you a fringe looked great with this hairstyle.

Effortlessly chic.

Best Styling Products for a "Broom" Bob

A hot brush will give your bob that smooth yet voluminous finish.

These hair straighteners are great for styling short hair, whether you like a sleek style or subtle waves.

This Olaplex oil will add a smooth, shiny finish.

Add a bit of texture spray if you fancy some movement throughout the ends.