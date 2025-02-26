The “Broom” Bob Might Just Be the Classiest Spring Hair Trend I've Ever Seen

I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to hair trends. No, I'm not a hairdresser, but I am a beauty editor whose job it is to stay on top of the latest looks and constantly be on the lookout for popular hairstyles, haircuts and hair colours.

When it comes to this year's trends, there's nothing more popular than the bob hairstyle. Yep, this short hair trend is still going strong, and there are so many chic iterations out there, from the '90s bob to the bouncy bob and even the square bob. However, I've just come across another hairstyle, and it might be the classiest one yet. Let me introduce you to the "broom" bob.

What Is the "Broom" Bob?

I know what you're thinking. The "broom" bob doesn't exactly sound chic, does it? However, as it turns out, this is an incredibly classy haircut and perfect for those of you who like a sleek, sophisticated finish.

The cut itself is very blunt, and involves no layering whatsoever. Instead, it's all about that clean look. It's somewhat stiffer than the bob hairstyles we have been used to seeing lately, but you can still add in some movement when styling. Intrigued to see what it looks like? Keep on scrolling for lots of inspo...

"Broom" Bob Inspiration

@lilyallen with a blunt, straight bob haircut

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

Pair your bob with a block fringe for a sophisticated finish.

@frannfyne taking a selfie with a blunt wavy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

These blunt waves look so chic.

@chloehelenmiles with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @chloehelenmiles)

If you want your hair to look thicker, the "broom" bob is the way to go.

@haileybieber with a blunt, straight bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Even Hailey is a fan.

@rochellehumes with a blunt, wavy bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Although this hairstyle doesn't involve layers, you can still create subtle movement by adding loose waves.

@lindseyholland_ taking a selfie with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

A side parting also looks spectacular.

@tylynnnguyen taking a selfie with a blunt, textured bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

A little bit of texture spray will take your bob to the next level.

@sabrinaelba taking a selfie with a blunt bob hairstyle and fringe

(Image credit: @sabrinaelba)

See? Told you a fringe looked great with this hairstyle.

@erinoffduty taking a selfie with a blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Effortlessly chic.

Best Styling Products for a "Broom" Bob

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser
Revlon
Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser

A hot brush will give your bob that smooth yet voluminous finish.

Ghd Mini Slim Hair Straightener
GHD Hair
Mini Slim Hair Straightener

These hair straighteners are great for styling short hair, whether you like a sleek style or subtle waves.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil
Olaplex
No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction and Heat Protection Hair Oil

This Olaplex oil will add a smooth, shiny finish.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

Add a bit of texture spray if you fancy some movement throughout the ends.

