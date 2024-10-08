Taylor Swift's Glitter Freckles are Just $16 on Amazon—and Going Fast

ICYMI, Taylor Swift donned faux freckles at the Chiefs vs. Saints Game last night—but these aren't just any spots. Take a closer peek, and you'll notice specks of gold dusted across her cheeks and bridge of her nose. Yep, Swift showed up to the game with glitter freckles, and of course, the internet is going absolutely feral. (It's me; I'm the internet.) Who makes them? Do they come in any other colors? Where can I buy a pack of twelve?!

I won't gatekeep the answers: Fazit Beauty; the brand currently has seven colors; and you can snag them on Amazon for just $16. I'd suggest making haste, though—once Swift gives a beauty product her stamp of approval, it tends to sell out in a flash.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

From the photos, it appears Swift is wearing Fazit's gold speckle patches, but the brand also offers the sparkles in blue, orange, purple, rose gold, and silver. There's also a brown option made up of more natural-looking spots as opposed to the tiny, cosmic stars, if that's more your jam.

The application process is similar to any temporary tattoo: Simply peel off the backing, apply the sticky side to your skin, then press a damp towel to the patch for at least 60 seconds. Remove the patch, and you'll have a scatter of stars across your cheeks and nose. The result appears both festive yet somehow natural. In fact, you can't even tell that Swift's freckles are made of glitter until closer inspection. It's a brilliant way for the star to show spirit for a fall football game, and now I expect these tiny tattoos to be everywhere this holiday season. After all, why merely pop a shimmery shadow on your lids when you can sport a smattering of twinkly freckles?

Shop each color below (I'm personally adding them all to my cart), plus more beauty staples we've discovered Swift loves—you know, just for good measure.

Fazit Gold Glitter Makeup Speckles $16 SHOP NOW Swift goes for the gold.

Nars Lipstick - Morocco $26 SHOP NOW Swift may be best known for her vinyl-red lips, but her makeup artist Lorrie Turk recently revealed that she has worn this warm cinnamon shade for years. It's bound to sell out (yet again!).

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo $50 SHOP NOW Since we're the topic of Swift's affinity for shimmer, I must point you to the makeup she wore in her Bejeweled music video. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath swept this highlighter across Swift's cheeks to effortlessly catch the light. Talk about "making the whole place shimmer."

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction $128 SHOP NOW In the video, McGrath also applied eyeshadow shades Blitz Venus, Skintense Glow, Astral Lilac Aura, Xtreme Nocturne, And Platinum Dusk from the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette.