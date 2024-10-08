Taylor Swift's Glitter Freckles are Just $16 on Amazon—and Going Fast

ICYMI, Taylor Swift donned faux freckles at the Chiefs vs. Saints Game last night—but these aren't just any spots. Take a closer peek, and you'll notice specks of gold dusted across her cheeks and bridge of her nose. Yep, Swift showed up to the game with glitter freckles, and of course, the internet is going absolutely feral. (It's me; I'm the internet.) Who makes them? Do they come in any other colors? Where can I buy a pack of twelve?!

I won't gatekeep the answers: Fazit Beauty; the brand currently has seven colors; and you can snag them on Amazon for just $16. I'd suggest making haste, though—once Swift gives a beauty product her stamp of approval, it tends to sell out in a flash.

Taylor Swift wearing glitter freckles to the Chiefs game

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

From the photos, it appears Swift is wearing Fazit's gold speckle patches, but the brand also offers the sparkles in blue, orange, purple, rose gold, and silver. There's also a brown option made up of more natural-looking spots as opposed to the tiny, cosmic stars, if that's more your jam.

The application process is similar to any temporary tattoo: Simply peel off the backing, apply the sticky side to your skin, then press a damp towel to the patch for at least 60 seconds. Remove the patch, and you'll have a scatter of stars across your cheeks and nose. The result appears both festive yet somehow natural. In fact, you can't even tell that Swift's freckles are made of glitter until closer inspection. It's a brilliant way for the star to show spirit for a fall football game, and now I expect these tiny tattoos to be everywhere this holiday season. After all, why merely pop a shimmery shadow on your lids when you can sport a smattering of twinkly freckles?

Shop each color below (I'm personally adding them all to my cart), plus more beauty staples we've discovered Swift loves—you know, just for good measure.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Gold - Face Glitter Makeup Speckles - Glow Up Makeup Patches - Face Glitter Speckles Patches - Cute Glitter Makeup Accessories for Women - Cosmetic Glitter for Face - 6 Count
Fazit
Gold Glitter Makeup Speckles

Swift goes for the gold.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Blue Speckles - Waterproof Blue Speckles - Temporary Face Blue Speckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Blue Spirit Makeup Speckles

This blue option is super festive.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Orange Speckles - Waterproof Orange Speckles - Temporary Face Orange Speckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Orange Glitter Makeup Speckles

If gold sells out, I'd buy these orange freckles with a pretty similar in hue.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Purple Speckles - Waterproof Purple Speckles - Temporary Face Purple Speckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Purple Glitter Makeup Speckles

Purple has such a stunning payoff.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Red Speckles - Waterproof Red Speckles - Temporary Face Red Speckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Red Glitter Makeup Speckles

Can we expect Swift to opt for Chiefs red next?

Makeup Patches - Silver - Face Glitter Makeup Speckles - Glow Up Makeup Patches - Face Glitter Speckles Patches - Cute Glitter Makeup Accessories for Women - Cosmetic Glitter for Face - 6 Count
Fazit
Silver Glitter Makeup Speckles

Silver is stunning as well. I'm definitely eyeing this one for my holiday looks.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Rose Gold - Face Glitter Makeup Speckles - Glow Up Makeup Patches - Face Glitter Speckles Patches - Cute Glitter Makeup Accessories for Women - Cosmetic Glitter for Face
Fazit
Rose Gold Glitter Makeup Speckles

Rose gold for the win.

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Strawberry Speckles - Waterproof Strawberry Speckles - Temporary Face Strawberry Speckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Strawberry Speckles

Okay, how adorable are these strawberry spots?

Fazit Makeup Patches - Face Makeup Patches - Beauty Face Makeup - Brown Fake Freckles - Waterproof Faux Freckles - Fazit Faux Freckle Patches - Temporary Face Freckles for Women - 6 Count
Fazit
Brown Faux Freckles

Sure, you could dot your own faux freckles, but this stick-on sheet makes the venture such a breeze.

narscosmetics,

Nars
Lipstick - Morocco

Swift may be best known for her vinyl-red lips, but her makeup artist Lorrie Turk recently revealed that she has worn this warm cinnamon shade for years. It's bound to sell out (yet again!).

Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo
Pat McGrath Labs
Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo

Since we're the topic of Swift's affinity for shimmer, I must point you to the makeup she wore in her Bejeweled music video. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath swept this highlighter across Swift's cheeks to effortlessly catch the light. Talk about "making the whole place shimmer."

Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction
Pat McGrath Labs
Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction

In the video, McGrath also applied eyeshadow shades Blitz Venus, Skintense Glow, Astral Lilac Aura, Xtreme Nocturne, And Platinum Dusk from the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction palette.

The 'taylor-Made' Lip Kit
Pat McGrath Labs
The 'Taylor-Made' Lip Kit

McGrath even offers a "Taylor-Made" lip kit with the singer's iconic red hue.

